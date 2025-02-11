'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE

Oh Tay Tay! Glamour Mag Blames Trump, 'Toxic Masculinity' for Booing Taylor Swift...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Perhaps the Left isn't used to candidates who keep their campaign promises. Because anyone who voted for President Donald Trump in November knew he planned to make DOGE a thing and put Elon Musk in charge of it.

Yet the Left keeps insisting that no one elected Elon, and that makes DOGE a threat to democracy. They're also so worried about the world's richest man having access to personal information. That's an argument that might hold weight if Democrats weren't the same people who wanted to audit us over $600 Venmo payments.

They act like Musk is going to take our money and run (and that's their job).

So here's Joe Rogan, laying down some straight-fire truth (NSFW language warning: we recommend using headphones):

Exactly right.

They FA'd and now they're FO.

Their insanity is coming back to bite them on the butt.

Accusing Musk of getting rich by stealing is PURE PROJECTION.

It truly is magnificent.

The people screaming that Musk is after money are the ones who are mad he's looking at corruption.

Exactly this.

Yes, they did. They have no idea what they've done.

That's exactly what's happening. And these brilliant minds are far superior to almost anyone in Congress.

Which also ticks off the Left.

We certainly hope this is just the beginning.

