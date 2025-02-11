'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE

Perhaps the Left isn't used to candidates who keep their campaign promises. Because anyone who voted for President Donald Trump in November knew he planned to make DOGE a thing and put Elon Musk in charge of it.

Yet the Left keeps insisting that no one elected Elon, and that makes DOGE a threat to democracy. They're also so worried about the world's richest man having access to personal information. That's an argument that might hold weight if Democrats weren't the same people who wanted to audit us over $600 Venmo payments.

They act like Musk is going to take our money and run (and that's their job).

So here's Joe Rogan, laying down some straight-fire truth (NSFW language warning: we recommend using headphones):

🚨JOE ROGAN: "People are worried that Elon is going to steal everyone's money. He has $400B. Elon's not going to steal your money. That's not what he's doing. He's a super genius that has been f**ked with. When you've been f**ked with by these nitwits that hide behind 3-letter… pic.twitter.com/GtFe8eLBEP — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 11, 2025

Exactly right.

They FA'd and now they're FO.

Yup. They finally f**ked with the wrong weirdo. They got cocky. They convinced people to castrate their own children and let men play in women’s sports so they thought they could do anything. They believed they were untouchable. God complex. Then here comes Big Balls 😂 — Stuart Sims (@SimsYStuart) February 11, 2025

Their insanity is coming back to bite them on the butt.

Elon didn’t get rich by stealing. He got rich by inspiring. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 11, 2025

Accusing Musk of getting rich by stealing is PURE PROJECTION.

The Dems never expected the onslaught.

They expected business as usual, campaign promises left languishing and unfilled.



It’s magnificent. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) February 11, 2025

It truly is magnificent.

If you think Musk is after your money you're looking at the wrong man he's after corruption. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 11, 2025

The people screaming that Musk is after money are the ones who are mad he's looking at corruption.

Exactly this.

That’s how I see it. F**ked with the wrong genius. 🤷🏻‍♀️



Thank you, Elon https://t.co/e5gjkFMSPz — Bre (@astonesthrow9) February 11, 2025

Yes, they did. They have no idea what they've done.

🚨Joe Rogan breaks down the reality of the situation while inadvertently giving a great FAFO example. 🔥



'Wow, we have a brilliant mind examining these really corrupt and goofy systems" https://t.co/BEl82koMJ1 — Joshua Grim (J F Grim) (@FGrimvault) February 11, 2025

That's exactly what's happening. And these brilliant minds are far superior to almost anyone in Congress.

Which also ticks off the Left.

The party is just getting started 😎 https://t.co/Zi5P8cV9me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025

We certainly hope this is just the beginning.