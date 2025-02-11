'Nobody Voted for Elon and DOGE!' Yes, They Did and We Have the Receipts

Paper or Plastic? Trump Straw Executive Order Flips the Sip of the Federal...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:05 AM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump campaigned relentlessly in 2024. He laid out exactly what he was going to do if elected. Nothing he’s doing now should surprise anyone. Elon Musk and DOGE are eliminating wasteful spending and shrinking the federal government just as was promised on the campaign trail. So it’s ridiculous that Democrats keep screaming, ‘NOBODY VOTED FOR THIS! NOBODY VOTED FOR MUSK AND DOGE!’ Of course, they did!

We’ve got the receipts. (WATCH)

We’re confused about how anybody could have missed both Trump and Musk openly talking about DOGE during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Here’s Musk talking about it on the road. (WATCH)

Democrats continue to paint MAGA voters as idiots. Trump voters knew what they were getting and that Musk and DOGE were part of the package.

There’s the possibility Democrats are so deep inside their bubble that they never heard Trump and Musk talk about DOGE until recently. It’s more likely they heard about it but are choosing to lie now.

