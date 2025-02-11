'Nobody Voted for Elon and DOGE!' Yes, They Did and We Have the Receipts

President Donald Trump campaigned relentlessly in 2024. He laid out exactly what he was going to do if elected. Nothing he’s doing now should surprise anyone. Elon Musk and DOGE are eliminating wasteful spending and shrinking the federal government just as was promised on the campaign trail. So it’s ridiculous that Democrats keep screaming, ‘NOBODY VOTED FOR THIS! NOBODY VOTED FOR MUSK AND DOGE!’ Of course, they did!

We’ve got the receipts. (WATCH)

Trump for months on the campaign trail: If you vote for me I’m gonna create DOGE and have Elon run it



US: *votes for him*



TRUMP: *does exactly what he promised*



DEMOCRATS: “Nobody voted for Elon and DOGE!! 😭😡” pic.twitter.com/QAtYfCvtks — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2025

I was literally on the campaign trail — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025

We’re confused about how anybody could have missed both Trump and Musk openly talking about DOGE during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Here’s Musk talking about it on the road. (WATCH)

▪️We all knew about @DOGE.

▪️You and Trump told us DOGE would happen long before the election happened.

▪️Anyone who voted for Trump voted for DOGE. pic.twitter.com/g3sJizkWrS — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) February 11, 2025

We voted for Trump to hire Elon to work on the Department of government efficiency. We literally voted for this. We won the election, not the Democrats. We get to call the shots. That's how democracy works. — Adam Lowisz 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇪🇺🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@AdamLowisz) February 11, 2025

We voted for Elon and DOGE when we voted for Trump. We knew what we were getting! — Brandon Wilkinson (@brawil86) February 11, 2025

I knew what I was voting for, and I voted for it. This is what we wanted. This is what we got. Let's make america great again and stop the waste and fraud of money. — Chris Bowers (@RealChrisBowers) February 11, 2025

Democrats continue to paint MAGA voters as idiots. Trump voters knew what they were getting and that Musk and DOGE were part of the package.

Trump said “Elon.”



It’s irrefutable.



Democrats saying otherwise are blatantly lying to suck air out of the room and make Republicans respond to the nonsensical accusation.



That’s a common tactic of the Democrats. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 11, 2025

Trump promised DOGE with Elon, got elected, and delivered. Dems are crying because they're not used to promises being kept! — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) February 11, 2025

Democrats were convinced that Donald Trump was not going to win. That's why they didn't pay attention to anything Donald Trump and Elon Musk said before the election! And they're not too bright anyway. Nothing can get into that thick skull they have! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) February 11, 2025

I think none of them got the campaign channel inside their bubble. — MindYouDontCutYourselfMordecai (@Lifesabummer1) February 11, 2025

There’s the possibility Democrats are so deep inside their bubble that they never heard Trump and Musk talk about DOGE until recently. It’s more likely they heard about it but are choosing to lie now.