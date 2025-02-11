Double Standards: IL Cracks Down on Homeschoolers While Thousands of Public School Kids Can't Read

A couple of weeks ago, we told you that Illinois has thirty schools where zero students are proficient in reading.

It's shameful. But, true to form, Illinois legislators have the real problem in their crosshairs: homeschooling.

Democrats in Illinois just introduced HB2827 which would effectively put Government surveillance on homeschool families and require reporting.



Meanwhile not a single student can read at grade level in 30 Illinois schools.



Democrats are trying to screw over families whose… pic.twitter.com/xTCEctYyB5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2025

'All your children are belong to us' -- the state motto of Illinois.

You can help fight this anti-homeschooling bill here: https://t.co/XT0ihlDX8X — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2025

FYI.

Yes! They want to violate parental rights for educating their kids the best way they see fit.https://t.co/k0V2XxbTMk — Renee (@eeners) February 11, 2025

They don't think parents have rights. That's the problem.

Why does the Left hate homeschooling?



They believe that their utopia can only come about after a political, cultural, social, and moral revolution at their hands.



As such, parents retaining control of their children’s moral formation is a barrier to this revolution. — Aurelian of Rome 🕌 (@AurelianofRome) February 11, 2025

The family is a barrier to their Left-wing revolution.

Something people might not be aware of in this bill is that the registration will also apply to all private schools. The schools will have to file a roster each year with the state as well. They are wanting to track every single child in the state. — ClumsyInAllThings (@AllClumsy) February 11, 2025

Huh. We bet all those homeschool and private school kids can read, though.

These actions against homeschoolers make you wonder why they would enact these laws? They don’t want homeschoolers to be successful. — Leigh10021 (@tarheel_texas) February 11, 2025

They do not. Because it makes them look bad.

The average American has an IQ of 98 and reading comprehension less than that of a 12-year-old child.



The purpose of a system is what it does. https://t.co/7pNOrJq4V1 pic.twitter.com/jmCMcuj1xt — Louis T. Getterman IV — e/acc (@ltgiv) February 11, 2025

Exactly this.

More than 60% of IL students aren’t proficient in reading but the state of IL thinks it should have authority over homeschool and non public students?



HELL NO!



Oppose #hb2827

at https://t.co/JvHrAP03lf https://t.co/7IrMdVvVUD — Awake Illinois (@Awake_IL) February 11, 2025

They have their priorities, and keeping kids in failing schools is one of them.

I can't fathom having zero percent - how is that possible? https://t.co/mhxMF8nptZ — John.Galt (@Co1one1_Forbin) February 11, 2025

It's a culture -- from the school to the community -- that doesn't value education.

Which is why no amount of spending will fix it.