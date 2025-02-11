Oh Tay Tay! Glamour Mag Blames Trump, 'Toxic Masculinity' for Booing Taylor Swift...
Double Standards: IL Cracks Down on Homeschoolers While Thousands of Public School Kids Can't Read

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 11, 2025
Meme screenshot

A couple of weeks ago, we told you that Illinois has thirty schools where zero students are proficient in reading.

It's shameful. But, true to form, Illinois legislators have the real problem in their crosshairs: homeschooling.

'All your children are belong to us' -- the state motto of Illinois.

FYI.

They don't think parents have rights. That's the problem.

The family is a barrier to their Left-wing revolution.

Huh. We bet all those homeschool and private school kids can read, though.

They do not. Because it makes them look bad.

Exactly this.

They have their priorities, and keeping kids in failing schools is one of them.

It's a culture -- from the school to the community -- that doesn't value education.

Which is why no amount of spending will fix it.

Tags: ILLINOIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL

