Dear 'Temu Obama': No One Believes Hakeem Jeffries When He Says Exposing Corruption Is 'Taking Us Back'

The Resistance continues, apparently. Despite being wildly unpopular with voters and engaging in embarrassing political Kabuki theater, the Left continues to paint itself as brave heroes standing up to the mean BAD ORANGE MAN.
Today, Hakeem Jeffries tried comparing the Democratic Party to Nelson Mandela.
WATCH:
The great Nelson Mandela was freed from a South African prison 35 years ago today.— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 11, 2025
Far right extremists are once again determined to turn back the clock here in America and throughout the world.
We will never abandon the long walk toward freedom. pic.twitter.com/hnvgm8ZwL2
Hoo boy. Where do we even begin to dismantle how messed up this is?
Mandela was not the good guy the Left likes to say he was. He was violent, including cutting the noses of people deemed 'collaborators', and his wife advocated 'necklacing' (placing a burning tire around the neck of someone).
But Democrats like to hold him up as a paragon of justice.
Dear Temu Obama,— Mad Bull America (@america_mad) February 11, 2025
Not a single American is advocating for any of the things you are.
Your party has been rejected by America. In no small part by divisive rhetoric like this. Keep it up, and it will ensure that Democrat fascists like yourself are a permanent minority
'Temu Obama' is a great line.
South Africa has genocidal extremists represented in government, bud—probably not the example you want to highlight today.— NYC Conservative (@newyorkshade) February 11, 2025
Yeah, not something Democrats want to point out, frankly.
February 11, 2025
Ouch.
Also Nelson Mandela: “We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”— H Haltam (@h_haltam) February 11, 2025
Oh, look at that.
You’re as racist as racism will be. Dollar Store Obama— HendryUltraMaga (@MartoneHenry) February 11, 2025
X users are brutal.
What the Hell is he even talking about here? Cutting taxes is taking us back? Securing the border is taking us back? Creating jobs is taking us back? Exposing govt. corruption is taking us back?— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 11, 2025
Democrats, level with me, you guys don't even buy this crap, right? https://t.co/Gqwv2CeDMk
They can't possibly buy this.
It’s simple. @RepJeffries is corrupt. The @DOGE is exposing corruption. Hakeem wants to keep the corruption hidden and ongoing.— Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) February 11, 2025
This is not complicated. https://t.co/HgnKC9eYO3
Nailed it.
Ffs this is desperate. https://t.co/pEJKgscqgE— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 11, 2025
They're so desperate it's actually kind of funny.
What a complete and utterly meaningless word salad. Is Kamala writing his speeches for him? https://t.co/w2T0kr2CTE— David Cassidy (@David_Cassidy3) February 11, 2025
Sure sounds like it.
