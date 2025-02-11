Dear 'Temu Obama': No One Believes Hakeem Jeffries When He Says Exposing Corruption Is 'Taking Us Back'

Confirmation, Here We Come! Senator Mullin Offers Updates on Trump Cabinet Votes
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Resistance continues, apparently. Despite being wildly unpopular with voters and engaging in embarrassing political Kabuki theater, the Left continues to paint itself as brave heroes standing up to the mean BAD ORANGE MAN.

Today, Hakeem Jeffries tried comparing the Democratic Party to Nelson Mandela.

WATCH: 

Hoo boy. Where do we even begin to dismantle how messed up this is?

Mandela was not the good guy the Left likes to say he was. He was violent, including cutting the noses of people deemed 'collaborators', and his wife advocated 'necklacing' (placing a burning tire around the neck of someone).

But Democrats like to hold him up as a paragon of justice.

'Temu Obama' is a great line.

Yeah, not something Democrats want to point out, frankly.

Ouch.

Oh, look at that.

X users are brutal.

They can't possibly buy this.

Nailed it.

They're so desperate it's actually kind of funny.

Sure sounds like it.

