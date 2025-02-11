The Force Is With Her: Gina Carano Marks Four Year Anniversary of Disney's Biggest Mistake

Time has a funny way of feeling like it both drags and flies by. For example, it's hard to believe the entire COVID fiasco was five years ago because it seems like only yesterday.

Advertisement

So too with Gina Carano, who was fired from Disney four years ago for her social media posts. In the intervening months, she filed a lawsuit against the entertainment giant -- with the backing of Elon Musk -- and in October won a pretty big court victory in that suit.

Feb 10, 2021

4 years now. https://t.co/uBf60yu1cR — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 11, 2025

On February 3, Carano updated fans on the progress of her lawsuit.

More from GameRant:

Carano was officially fired from 'The Mandalorian' in short order and has since taken up legal action against Disney for what she maintains was wrongful termination based on her personal political views. This has been ongoing for a while, and the actress recently took to social media to give her fans an update on the situation. Taking to her Instagram profile, Carano posted a picture of herself as Cara Dune alongside a caption explaining the current situation. 'Just a little update on my lawsuit against Disney/Lucasfilm, @disney @lucasfilm the case continues to move forward and I anticipate having a more substantive update in the next few weeks. We remain determined and my team has been exceptional in honoring the court and respecting the process. I am very proud to have this team. Thank you for all of your continued support. Cara Dune Day yesterday Jan 30th touched my heart. @ginacaranonet. Onward.'

It will be interesting to watch the trial unfold.

Fans have her back, too:

Give them hell — Dan Vasc (@danvasc2) February 11, 2025

They've earned it.

No quarter, ma'am — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) February 11, 2025

None. They clearly discriminated against her: stars like Pedro Pascal and Rachel Zegler are openly political on social media and faced no repercussions.

Little did they know pic.twitter.com/9dTrGkkAWa — ⒶK ᚦᛟᚱ (@Thor7531) February 11, 2025

They had no idea.

God and Jesus are behind you, @ginacarano , Disney’s defeat will send a shockwave that will inspire and motivate so many other people to stand up for what is right and say no to injustice and tyranny. — A.J. Folino III (@FolinoAJIII) February 11, 2025

And taking Disney to the cleaners will send a message to other businesses: don't censor people.

Apparently saying "don't demonize your neighbors" is abhorrent and unacceptable to Lucasfilm, because that's exactly what you were saying. They'll be paying for that mistake. — Jack Maxwell (@JackMax87144283) February 11, 2025

Paying through the nose.

You’re going to crush this in court and they have to know the longer they delay the more it’s going to cost. You’re not the person without support that’s going to get worn down and give up. — Anthony Dohrmann (@tdohrmann) February 11, 2025

Advertisement

Disney picked a fight they are destined to lose.

It’s hard to believe when you read it, and I’m sure it’s felt like an eternity. I continue to be thoroughly impressed by the way you’ve been handling everything going on, how you’ve continued to fight for your name and to see your attackers held accountable. I also hope for you… pic.twitter.com/mz51wxMiUK — 🇺🇸 Brian Buchanan🪞🇮🇹 (@BrianBu99892348) February 11, 2025

Amen.

It was the day Star Wars died for me https://t.co/5p2ZgYuYzp — Spyridon (@SpyridonM) February 11, 2025

Disney killed Star Wars for a lot of fans.

Meh you are better off with out that nonsense 🙄



Just wait for your court case to go thru https://t.co/Kee2Oybo3S — IamnotIronMan (@Asifkha73561024) February 11, 2025

In some ways, yes.

But it's an injustice that must be corrected.