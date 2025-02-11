VIP
On Illegal Immigration, Popes in Walled Castles Shouldn't Throw Stones
Judge Orders Trump to Restore Deleted HSS, CDC, FDA Webpages on Transgenderism
Welcome to the Machine: A Totally Non-Organic ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ Legacy Media Montag...
Oh Tay Tay! Glamour Mag Blames Trump, 'Toxic Masculinity' for Booing Taylor Swift...
'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About...
Double Standards: IL Cracks Down on Homeschoolers While Thousands of Public School Kids...
(D)ouble Standards: Watch Lizzie Warren Contradict Herself on Courts and Judicial Rulings
FEMA CFO Reported Fired After Funneling $59 Million to House Illegals in Hotels...
Nicht So Gut: Watch Germany's Economy Minister Make Total 'Arsch' of Himself Trying...
Democrat Congresswoman Tells Crowd ‘We Have to F**k Trump’
Confirmation, Here We Come! Senator Mullin Offers Updates on Trump Cabinet Votes
Dear 'Temu Obama': No One Believes Hakeem Jeffries When He Says Exposing Corruption...
Marc Fogel is Coming Home: Russia Frees American Prisoner in Deal With Trump...
Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her...

The Force Is With Her: Gina Carano Marks Four Year Anniversary of Disney's Biggest Mistake

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 11, 2025
Twitchy

Time has a funny way of feeling like it both drags and flies by. For example, it's hard to believe the entire COVID fiasco was five years ago because it seems like only yesterday.

Advertisement

So too with Gina Carano, who was fired from Disney four years ago for her social media posts. In the intervening months, she filed a lawsuit against the entertainment giant -- with the backing of Elon Musk -- and in October won a pretty big court victory in that suit.

On February 3, Carano updated fans on the progress of her lawsuit.

More from GameRant:

Carano was officially fired from 'The Mandalorian' in short order and has since taken up legal action against Disney for what she maintains was wrongful termination based on her personal political views. This has been ongoing for a while, and the actress recently took to social media to give her fans an update on the situation. Taking to her Instagram profile, Carano posted a picture of herself as Cara Dune alongside a caption explaining the current situation. 'Just a little update on my lawsuit against Disney/Lucasfilm, @disney @lucasfilm the case continues to move forward and I anticipate having a more substantive update in the next few weeks. We remain determined and my team has been exceptional in honoring the court and respecting the process. I am very proud to have this team. Thank you for all of your continued support. Cara Dune Day yesterday Jan 30th touched my heart. @ginacaranonet. Onward.'

Recommended

'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It will be interesting to watch the trial unfold.

Fans have her back, too:

They've earned it.

None. They clearly discriminated against her: stars like Pedro Pascal and Rachel Zegler are openly political on social media and faced no repercussions.

They had no idea.

And taking Disney to the cleaners will send a message to other businesses: don't censor people.

Paying through the nose.

Advertisement

Disney picked a fight they are destined to lose.

Amen.

Disney killed Star Wars for a lot of fans.

In some ways, yes.

But it's an injustice that must be corrected.

Tags: DISNEY LAWSUIT GINA CARANO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE
Amy Curtis
Judge Orders Trump to Restore Deleted HSS, CDC, FDA Webpages on Transgenderism
Brett T.
America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Oh Tay Tay! Glamour Mag Blames Trump, 'Toxic Masculinity' for Booing Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl
Amy Curtis
Welcome to the Machine: A Totally Non-Organic ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ Legacy Media Montage
Warren Squire
(D)ouble Standards: Watch Lizzie Warren Contradict Herself on Courts and Judicial Rulings
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE Amy Curtis
Advertisement