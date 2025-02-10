Lefty Gun-Grabber Hopes Folks Will 'Take Up Arms' to Defend Canada From Trump (Good Luck With That!)

The Left hates guns and wants to ban them, right up until they decide guns are a great way to dunk on the Right.

At the start of January, we told you how gay and trans Lefties were buying guns to defend themselves during the Trump administration. In December, Twitchy fave Justine Bateman noticed the lack of demands for gun control after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in New York.

Now here's another Lefty who realized guns are necessary to defend against the government.

Would you take up arms to defend Canada? — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 10, 2025

We're certain this is referring to President Donald Trump's push to make Canada America.

But you'll be not surprised to learn Warren actually doesn't really like guns:

Sandy Hook was ten years ago. If the slaughter of 20 six-year-olds couldn't end America's fetish for guns, nothing ever will. Ever. pic.twitter.com/WXWIUXJtkM — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 14, 2022

If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

Hey Warren. Were you not advocating for the gun ban? Now you want us to take up arms to defend Canada? Gee Warren,how we going to do that? You helped them ban our guns. I guess we could throw Tampons and Rainbow Flags to protect Canada. I’m sure the Drag Queens can slap the enemy… — Salty Albertan (@FringedCanuck) February 10, 2025

Use rocks and sticks? We don't know. But if you wanted to ban guns, you can't 'take up arms' to defend anything.

I feel like most of the people saying yes are not only all about firearm confiscation, but also couldn't hit the broad side of a barn from the inside with a scope and bipod. — 222 Minutes (@222Minutes) February 10, 2025

This is also correct.

Trudeau’s Canada banned me selling, buying, and trading half my guns.



He can fight his own battle now 👍🏻. — AJH - Question Everything (@1_2_question) February 10, 2025

YUP.

Yes, but with what nowadays? Just having them isn't enough. Being able to train, drill, & form a militia again should be allowed. It's not though. If you get caught, you'll be locked up faster than a fent dealer.



From gun owner to gun owner: Pick a lane. We got hamstringed. pic.twitter.com/ozRl7fQH0x — Aaron (@AaronRedwolf513) February 10, 2025

This writer doesn't believe Warren is a gun owner.

We all know Canada is tougher on mean words than actual crimes.

"We took away all the arms, then a bunch of their rights and nearly all of their money, and then not a single Canadian said they'd take up arms stand up to defend Canada, why are Canadians like this?"



- Some dips**t Quebecois wondering why patriotism's at an all time low https://t.co/N8supvTVwL — Y2KNW 🇨🇦 (@GrtCdnNeckbeard) February 10, 2025

Politicians will tell their citizens their country is racist, bigoted, and sucks and then wonder why people hate their country.

Lol at this point I'd take up arms to destroy Canada from within.



This country sucks my countrymen are pussies and traitors and I pray to God 90% of Canada is wiped out in a bloody war. https://t.co/TsOP8c271U — Nathaniel Higgers (@NateHiggers008) February 10, 2025

Harsh but fair.

I don’t think the people answering yes understand what “taking up arms” means. They imagine they will be Rambo when in reality they will end up running for their life from a drone with an explosive ordinance. https://t.co/Gypb0Ti9QX — Charlie brown (@brenan_g) February 10, 2025

They have no idea. And Warren wouldn't be among them.

Your grandkids teacher in History class: today the subject is the 15 minute war of 2025. https://t.co/ccxXJ5xsWb — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) February 10, 2025

Heh.