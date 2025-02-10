Elizabeth Warren Elbows Citizen Journalist Asking Why She's So Against DOGE
Everyone Is FED UP With Woke Girl Boss Ad Nike Aired During the...
Obsessed: Brian Stelter Calls Trump ‘Inescapable’ After the ‘Trump Bowl’
Canadian 'Study' Confirms What the Rest of Us Knew Years Ago: Electric Vehicles...
WUT?! You'll NEVER Guess Who American Prospect Says Donald Trump Could Learn From...
The 'Free Press' Sure Is Expensive! DOGE Tracker Finds MILLIONS MORE Spent on...
Keir Starmer Brags About Being First Prime Minister to Take HIV Test and...
Desperate Dems Tried to Change What DOGE Stands for and Elon Musk Torched...
A Penny for Your Thoughts: Donald Trump Orders Treasury to Stop Producing Obsolete...
Jasmine Crockett Takes Her Place as TRASHIEST, Dumbest Congress Member in Latest Anti-Trum...
Paging Pam Bondi: Preacher Calls for Violence in Response to DOGE 'Stealing' Social...
Rapid Response 47 DISMANTLES Consumer Financial Protection Bureau AKA Elizabeth Warren's '...
CLAWBACK: Elon Musk's DOGE Team Dug Up MILLIONS in FEMA Funds Going to...
BACKFIRE Alert! Rep Claims This Post From Musk Proves Trump and DOGE Are...

Lefty Gun-Grabber Hopes Folks Will 'Take Up Arms' to Defend Canada From Trump (Good Luck With That!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 10, 2025
imgflip

The Left hates guns and wants to ban them, right up until they decide guns are a great way to dunk on the Right.

At the start of January, we told you how gay and trans Lefties were buying guns to defend themselves during the Trump administration. In December, Twitchy fave Justine Bateman noticed the lack of demands for gun control after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in New York.

Advertisement

Now here's another Lefty who realized guns are necessary to defend against the government.

We're certain this is referring to President Donald Trump's push to make Canada America.

But you'll be not surprised to learn Warren actually doesn't really like guns:

If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

Use rocks and sticks? We don't know. But if you wanted to ban guns, you can't 'take up arms' to defend anything.

Recommended

Everyone Is FED UP With Woke Girl Boss Ad Nike Aired During the Super Bowl
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This is also correct.

YUP.

This writer doesn't believe Warren is a gun owner.

We all know Canada is tougher on mean words than actual crimes.

Politicians will tell their citizens their country is racist, bigoted, and sucks and then wonder why people hate their country.

Advertisement

Harsh but fair.

They have no idea. And Warren wouldn't be among them.

Heh.

Tags: CANADA GUNS LEFTIES WARREN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Everyone Is FED UP With Woke Girl Boss Ad Nike Aired During the Super Bowl
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Elizabeth Warren Elbows Citizen Journalist Asking Why She's So Against DOGE
Brett T.
The 'Free Press' Sure Is Expensive! DOGE Tracker Finds MILLIONS MORE Spent on Media Subscriptions
Amy Curtis
Obsessed: Brian Stelter Calls Trump ‘Inescapable’ After the ‘Trump Bowl’
Brett T.
Canadian 'Study' Confirms What the Rest of Us Knew Years Ago: Electric Vehicles SUCK in the Cold
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Everyone Is FED UP With Woke Girl Boss Ad Nike Aired During the Super Bowl Amy Curtis
Advertisement