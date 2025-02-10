Canadian 'Study' Confirms What the Rest of Us Knew Years Ago: Electric Vehicles SUCK in the Cold

Elizabeth Warren Elbows Citizen Journalist Asking Why She's So Against DOGE
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on February 10, 2025
ImgFlip

There are myriad problems with electric vehicles. They are cost-prohibitive for most Americans; the average cost for a new EV is $56,371 and the cost for a replacement battery on its own is anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000. That's on top of the cost to install a charger at home, which ranges from $700 to $2,500. This doesn't even mention the problems with the metals and elements needed to make the batteries, safety concerns related to EV battery fires, and the negligible benefit of EVs to the environment.

Advertisement

And now it turns out -- if you live anywhere in the upper half of North America -- the cold saps the battery life of your EV:

More from CTV News:

Cold weather has a negative effect on the battery life and range of electric vehicles (EVs), a recent test has found, but some EVs perform better than others.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) conducted a real-world test of more than a dozen EVs from Ottawa to Mont Tremblant, Que., many of them the most popular models in Canada, to see how well they handle subzero temperatures.

The CAA test found that vehicles drove between 14 and 39 per cent less than their official ranges.

'CAA is responding to a top concern of Canadians when it comes to EVs,' said CAA National’s Ian Jack in a news release. 'We measured the effective range of electric vehicles in cold weather and how quickly they charge. These insights are critical for both current EV owners and those considering making the switch.'

39% is significant. Let's say you were driving 100 miles. That means you'd run out of battery 61 miles into your trip.

Advertisement

Good job, environmentalists.

YUP.

Like we said, the environmental benefits are lacking.

There are a variety of reasons this writer won't ever drive an EV; the issues with cold weather is on that list. She was aware of these issues years ago.

LOL. 

Today's 'conspiracy theory' is tomorrow's headline news.

If you run out of EV charge during a snowstorm, you'll freeze to death. It's scary.

Advertisement

It takes the 'experts' years and lots of our tax dollars to learn what the rest of us knew ages ago.

We sure did.

Politicians don't care; when it comes to legislation, they focus on intentions rather than outcomes.

