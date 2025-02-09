Lefties Attempt to Keep DEI on Life Support by Pretending the ADA Was Always Part of 'Inclusiveness'

Elon Musk Spots ANOTHER Way Government Incompetence Enables MASSIVE Fraud
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 09, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left is very good at rewriting history, or attempting to. They're especially good at it when a policy position they heartily endorsed for years starts to go sideways on them.

Then they pretend that they had some wholly other motive for supporting the now-unpopular policy position.

This is illustrated in the sudden conflation of DEI and the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

It's been the narrative in certain Lefty circles for the past couple of weeks. Democratic influencer Olivia Julianna attacked Greg Abbott for abolishing DEI in Texas state agencies because Abbott uses a wheelchair, and Stephanie Ruhle jumped on that bandwagon, too.

Now, here's another one:

At first, it was easy to dismiss these claims as Lefties being idiotic. That's not it. This is a coordinated effort to tie DEI to the ADA to keep DEI alive.

We cannot allow them to get away with this. DEI was always about race and gender quotas and never about disabilities.

Proving it beyond the shadow of a doubt.

Exactly.

They can. They're doing this on purpose.

She can't. Which is why she hasn't.

Heh.

She does know. She just wants to protect DEI by tying it to the ADA.

Nothing but a propagandist.

It's not, and they know this. But they want to confuse the public on the issue so we won't applaud the dismantling of DEI.

