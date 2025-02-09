Lefties Attempt to Keep DEI on Life Support by Pretending the ADA Was Always Part of 'Inclusiveness'

The Left is very good at rewriting history, or attempting to. They're especially good at it when a policy position they heartily endorsed for years starts to go sideways on them.

Advertisement

Then they pretend that they had some wholly other motive for supporting the now-unpopular policy position.

This is illustrated in the sudden conflation of DEI and the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

It's been the narrative in certain Lefty circles for the past couple of weeks. Democratic influencer Olivia Julianna attacked Greg Abbott for abolishing DEI in Texas state agencies because Abbott uses a wheelchair, and Stephanie Ruhle jumped on that bandwagon, too.

Now, here's another one:

Gregg Abbott, the governor of Texas, using the wheelchair access infrastructure, built because of inclusivity policies, to get to his office and sign a bill dismantling DEI is peak brain rot. pic.twitter.com/023fmpLTEg — Rachel Schlueter (@kinderrach) February 8, 2025

At first, it was easy to dismiss these claims as Lefties being idiotic. That's not it. This is a coordinated effort to tie DEI to the ADA to keep DEI alive.

We cannot allow them to get away with this. DEI was always about race and gender quotas and never about disabilities.

Disability isn't a choice, but idiocy is—and you're proving that right now. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 9, 2025

Proving it beyond the shadow of a doubt.

Being bound to a wheel chair has nothing to do with the moronic philosophy, if you want to call it that, known as DEI. Nobody chooses to not be able to walk. People like you, though, choose to subvert merit for melanin concentration and nonexistent gender “preference.” — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 9, 2025

Exactly.

WHY can't democrats tell the difference between 1990s ADA (the D is for disability) and DEI (that D is for diversity which = racialism)? — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) February 9, 2025

They can. They're doing this on purpose.

Rather than spew this ridiculous falsehood, why don’t you explain how DEI is the same as wheelchair ramps? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) February 9, 2025

She can't. Which is why she hasn't.

Fun fact: "Schlueter" is German for "dullard who embarrases herself on social media." — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 9, 2025

Heh.

You don't know the difference between DEI & being disabled?



Let me help you...



Disabled: You have a physical or mental disability that may limit your abilities.



Diversity, equity and inclusion: You are not qualified for a job but get it anyway because you check a box. https://t.co/G5Weh0Uh9X — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) February 9, 2025

Advertisement

She does know. She just wants to protect DEI by tying it to the ADA.

This woman is a public school teacher and doesn’t know the difference between DEI and ADA. She’s a propagandist. https://t.co/AVau17B11h — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) February 9, 2025

Nothing but a propagandist.

Explain how access, decades ago, is the same as inclusiveness? https://t.co/2uBGvQYSPQ — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) February 9, 2025

It's not, and they know this. But they want to confuse the public on the issue so we won't applaud the dismantling of DEI.