'This Is Where I Am': EPIC Thread Shows Why It's Time to Play by the Left's Own Rules

For a very long time, the Left has played political Calvinball. If you're unfamiliar with the Bill Watterson comic 'Calvin and Hobbes', the term 'Calvinball' refers to the game made up by the titular character in which the rules change constantly, at any time and for any reason.

For just as long, certain factions of the Right have insisted we keep playing by the rules as they're written. That's led to us getting proverbially kicked in the teeth time and again. And now that we're fed up and fighting back (and playing by the Left's own rules), those factions are getting very vocal about needing to be 'better than this.'

No.

Here's an epic thread explaining why so many of us are tired of taking the high road:

I'm starting to see some more "we're better than this" and "this is not who we are" and I'm gonna respond simply and use small words so as not to be misunderstood:



F**k. Off.



I'll repeat: F**k. Off. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 7, 2025

Doesn't get much clearer than that.

Rather than rehash the same argument I've made many times over a long period of time, I'll just link to one of my previous rants and then add some extra stuff:https://t.co/m8bJLN5Vlh — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 7, 2025

Do read the previous rant, because it's also spot-on.

Some of you had met me IRL. I'm actually one of the go along to get along, don't make many waves kind of guy most of the time. And I have long since reached my limit of getting punched in the nuts while gasping "Thank you sir, may I have another?" — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 7, 2025

Most people are go along to get along and don't want to make waves. Unfortunately, the Left has made that difficult (bordering on impossible) to do these days.

I'm no longer content to just drop the gloves. I plan on replacing them with spiked -with barbs- brass knuckles, that also tases someone as I hit. They caused pain, lots of it. And they mocked us and laughed at us as we rolled on the ground, writhing in agony. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 7, 2025

That's the only way the bullying ends.

When they said "Give me your hand" and we did, they stomped on it and laughed some more. And some of you are still, for reasons which escape me, willing to, nay, eager to play the bigger person. Hahaha no way in hell. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 7, 2025

You can only be the bigger person when faced with a reasonable opponent.

The Left isn't a reasonable opponent.

I'm past the point of simply punching the bully in the nose to make him stop. I want to make him afraid to ever try his nonsense again.



It's not time to just get even. It's time to get ahead. Play by the rules they implemented. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 7, 2025

And let them scream into the void about it.

It's time for a lesson that will break the collective will of those intent on causing us pain and suffering for their amusement for at least a generation. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 7, 2025

Long past time for this lesson, really.

They thought lawfare over frivolous things was fun? Maybe they'll enjoy legitimate lawfare and investigations of real, actual crimes that have been waved away, for reasons of comity and cowardice, for far too long. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 7, 2025

They had fun in the FA stage, and now we need to make sure the FO stage imparts lessons they won't soon forget.

I could go on, but you get the point. This? This is where I am. And I'll bet there are others with much shorter fuses who reached this point long ago. Try telling them we should continue to play by the rules, not stoop to their level, etc. Your words will likely be met with more… — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 7, 2025

Amen and hallelujah.

We think a lot of people are at this point, which is not only why Donald Trump won in November but why he's enjoying strong polling and why media attacks just aren't damaging the way they were in 2017.

And we're okay with that.