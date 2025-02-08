Holy Hyperbole, Batman! USAID Employees Describe Mass Layoffs As 'Bloodbath' They Barely Survived

There's hyperbole and then there's whatever this is:

Traumatized USAID worker who survived DOGE bloodbath describes horror of watching everyone get fired https://t.co/f95Nrhmzsd — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 7, 2025

A bloodbath?

Really?

Remember when media lost their minds because Donald Trump said the word 'bloodbath' and it was some code for a serious, violent threat?

Good times.

Here's what The Daily Mail had to say:

The staffer said: 'It was like from a horror film', after the administration ordered at least 8,000 staffers and contractors onto permanent leave or furlough. 'There is no bottom to this stupidity,' a separate USAID staffer told the public broadcaster. Another added that government 'Might as well shut it all down. 290 people won't be able to do anything.' The Trump administration had originally planned to keep 297 staff but that number has now risen to 611 according to a notice issued late on Thursday night. On Friday, one worker could be seen crying as crews used duct tape to block out the agency name on a sign outside of its headquarters, as they also tore down large lettering over the entranceway.

This is amazing. Just amazing.

Weird how they weren't concerned at all about those firings, no?

More proof that the Daily Wail has gone to the dark side. Stick to show biz news and leave the leftwing propaganda to The Guardian. — Alice Smith (@TheAliceSmith) February 8, 2025

'Daily Wail' -- we love it.

Firings and layoffs at the federal level have happened before but these are millennials and zoomers so they don’t believe anything has ever happened before they were born. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) February 8, 2025

To them, history began yesterday.

Fortunately, Biden left behind a booming economy, so they can all just find new jobs. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) February 7, 2025

Heh.

Well played.

This is like a pirate talking about the trauma of getting rundown and destroyed by the Royal Navy after they left a trail of looted and burned ships behind them. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 8, 2025

It's exactly like that.

You do realize that private sector employees go through this all the time, no? I don't see dramatic headlines describing their angst. — Pam D (@soirchick) February 8, 2025

Of course not.

In fact, media were the first to tell those people to 'learn to code.'

+1000 for the 'Game of Thrones' reference.

You always leave one alive so they can tell the others the horrors that await them https://t.co/YSKpFTRYqg — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) February 8, 2025

You sure do.

Also the oil and fracking industry.

It sure does.

It's never fun when someone loses their job, but it's also not a 'bloodbath' when government employees face mass layoffs (something that happens in the private sector all the time).