Holy Hyperbole, Batman! USAID Employees Describe Mass Layoffs As 'Bloodbath' They Barely Survived

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 08, 2025
meme

There's hyperbole and then there's whatever this is:

A bloodbath?

Really?

Remember when media lost their minds because Donald Trump said the word 'bloodbath' and it was some code for a serious, violent threat?

Good times.

Here's what The Daily Mail had to say:

The staffer said: 'It was like from a horror film', after the administration ordered at least 8,000 staffers and contractors onto permanent leave or furlough. 

'There is no bottom to this stupidity,' a separate USAID staffer told the public broadcaster. Another added that government 'Might as well shut it all down. 290 people won't be able to do anything.'

The Trump administration had originally planned to keep 297 staff but that number has now risen to 611 according to a notice issued late on Thursday night. 

On Friday, one worker could be seen crying as crews used duct tape to block out the agency name on a sign outside of its headquarters, as they also tore down large lettering over the entranceway.

This is amazing. Just amazing.

Weird how they weren't concerned at all about those firings, no?

'Daily Wail' -- we love it.

To them, history began yesterday.

Heh.

Well played.

It's exactly like that.

Of course not.

In fact, media were the first to tell those people to 'learn to code.'

+1000 for the 'Game of Thrones' reference.

You sure do.

Also the oil and fracking industry.

It sure does.

It's never fun when someone loses their job, but it's also not a 'bloodbath' when government employees face mass layoffs (something that happens in the private sector all the time).

Tags: DAILY MAIL DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK BLOODBATH DOGE USAID

