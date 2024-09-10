Kamala Harris Repeats the 'Very Fine People' and 'Bloodbath' Hoaxes

Kamala Harris is sticking with Joe Biden's strategy — repeating hoaxes again and again that even liberal outlets like Snopes and PolitiFact have debunked. Harris said that Trump said there would be a bloodbath if he weren't re-elected, leaving out the context, of course, that he was speaking metaphorically about the American auto industry. She also repeated the Charlottesville hoax — why didn't ABC's David Muir fact-check her on that?
Why didn’t they “fact-check” Harris when she spewed the bl**dbath hoax that has been debunked multiple times? pic.twitter.com/ralA4F83WN— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 11, 2024
Harris just claimed Trump called white supremacists "very fine people" after Charlottesville.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 11, 2024
0 fact-check from the moderators.
Here is what he actually said: pic.twitter.com/pPSFUHsWAB
They gotta fact check Kamala on “fine people on both sides” this has been disproven many times— litquidity (@litcapital) September 11, 2024
Nope.
I really did not believe that ABC would do this but they decided to throw in with Harris, 100%. Just amazing.— Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 11, 2024
If she doesn't get fact-checked for her lies about Charlottesville and "fine people", ABC should be shut down.— Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 11, 2024
And now Kamala is repeating the Charlottesville lie. Unreal. She really is Joe Biden 2.0!— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 11, 2024
She learned to lie from him.
Charlottesville both sides lie. Bloodbath lie. All she does is lie— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 11, 2024
And ABC refuses to fact check Kamala— Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 11, 2024
...and not a single fact check on her...— Anthony Martinez🔥 (@amartinezlaw) September 11, 2024
No fact check at all from @ABC— Pedro Brandao (@Pedrao_USA) September 11, 2024
and where is David in the fact checking? *crickets*— BatmanAZ (@FreedomAZ0704) September 11, 2024
Why didn't the debate moderators fact check Kamala Harris on very fine people?— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 11, 2024
The moderators are the story of the evening. And it isn't a good story.— Dangi Narendra (@DangiNarendra2) September 11, 2024
True.
Moderators doing nothing to fact check her. Nothing. And that one was a layup.— Followed By None (@FollowedByNone) September 11, 2024
“Police officers died on January 6th.” Another @KamalaHarris lie.— Logical Mama (@LogicalMama) September 11, 2024
Yeah, she slipped that one in there too.
3 hoaxes in a row there or was it 4?— Stinky 🇺🇲 (@StinkyVp) September 11, 2024
Don’t forget the bloodbath!— Joseph Myer (@JosephMyer13) September 11, 2024
As Megyn Kelly noted, Muir even fact-checked Trump on what he didn't hear as sarcasm.
How the hell is it a proper “fact check” to say *I* didn’t hear his sarcasm??— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 11, 2024
Fact checking sarcasm - @ABC has officially hit a new low of doing anything to protect their chosen one.— Jenny Mae (@JennyMae40) September 11, 2024
I hope the Kamala Campaign cuts their check quickly for doing her campaign work.
This debate is a freaking joke. #debate— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 11, 2024
These moderators are ridiculous.
***
