Kamala Harris Repeats the 'Very Fine People' and 'Bloodbath' Hoaxes

Brett T.  |  10:20 PM on September 10, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Kamala Harris is sticking with Joe Biden's strategy — repeating hoaxes again and again that even liberal outlets like Snopes and PolitiFact have debunked. Harris said that Trump said there would be a bloodbath if he weren't re-elected, leaving out the context, of course, that he was speaking metaphorically about the American auto industry. She also repeated the Charlottesville hoax — why didn't ABC's David Muir fact-check her on that?

Nope.

She learned to lie from him.

True.

Yeah, she slipped that one in there too.

As Megyn Kelly noted, Muir even fact-checked Trump on what he didn't hear as sarcasm.

These moderators are ridiculous.

***

Tags: ABC DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS BLOODBATH

