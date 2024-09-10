Kamala Harris Repeats the 'Very Fine People' and 'Bloodbath' Hoaxes

Kamala Harris is sticking with Joe Biden's strategy — repeating hoaxes again and again that even liberal outlets like Snopes and PolitiFact have debunked. Harris said that Trump said there would be a bloodbath if he weren't re-elected, leaving out the context, of course, that he was speaking metaphorically about the American auto industry. She also repeated the Charlottesville hoax — why didn't ABC's David Muir fact-check her on that?

Why didn’t they “fact-check” Harris when she spewed the bl**dbath hoax that has been debunked multiple times? pic.twitter.com/ralA4F83WN — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 11, 2024





Harris just claimed Trump called white supremacists "very fine people" after Charlottesville.



0 fact-check from the moderators.



Here is what he actually said: pic.twitter.com/pPSFUHsWAB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 11, 2024

They gotta fact check Kamala on “fine people on both sides” this has been disproven many times — litquidity (@litcapital) September 11, 2024

Nope.

I really did not believe that ABC would do this but they decided to throw in with Harris, 100%. Just amazing. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 11, 2024

If she doesn't get fact-checked for her lies about Charlottesville and "fine people", ABC should be shut down. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 11, 2024

And now Kamala is repeating the Charlottesville lie. Unreal. She really is Joe Biden 2.0! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 11, 2024

She learned to lie from him.

Charlottesville both sides lie. Bloodbath lie. All she does is lie — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 11, 2024

And ABC refuses to fact check Kamala — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 11, 2024

...and not a single fact check on her... — Anthony Martinez🔥 (@amartinezlaw) September 11, 2024

No fact check at all from @ABC — Pedro Brandao (@Pedrao_USA) September 11, 2024

and where is David in the fact checking? *crickets* — BatmanAZ (@FreedomAZ0704) September 11, 2024

Why didn't the debate moderators fact check Kamala Harris on very fine people? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 11, 2024





The moderators are the story of the evening. And it isn't a good story. — Dangi Narendra (@DangiNarendra2) September 11, 2024

True.

Moderators doing nothing to fact check her. Nothing. And that one was a layup. — Followed By None (@FollowedByNone) September 11, 2024

“Police officers died on January 6th.” Another @KamalaHarris lie. — Logical Mama (@LogicalMama) September 11, 2024

Yeah, she slipped that one in there too.

3 hoaxes in a row there or was it 4? — Stinky 🇺🇲 (@StinkyVp) September 11, 2024

Don’t forget the bloodbath! — Joseph Myer (@JosephMyer13) September 11, 2024

As Megyn Kelly noted, Muir even fact-checked Trump on what he didn't hear as sarcasm.

How the hell is it a proper “fact check” to say *I* didn’t hear his sarcasm?? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 11, 2024

Fact checking sarcasm - @ABC has officially hit a new low of doing anything to protect their chosen one.



I hope the Kamala Campaign cuts their check quickly for doing her campaign work. — Jenny Mae (@JennyMae40) September 11, 2024

This debate is a freaking joke. #debate — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 11, 2024

These moderators are ridiculous.

***