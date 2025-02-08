Organic Egg Theft Leaves Pennsylvania Authorities Scrambling to Crack the Case

Everyone knows the price of eggs is outrageous right now. Even media, who spent the last four years denying inflation was a thing, have finally admitted groceries are pricey (to dunk on Trump, of course).

A massive cull of chickens right before Donald Trump was inaugurated didn't help things, and now this adds fuel to the fire:

100,000 organic eggs worth $40,000 from Pennsylvania farm stolen from back of truck https://t.co/653MIm5Ul7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 8, 2025

More from CBS News:

A load of eggs worth about $40,000 was stolen from the back of a trailer in Pennsylvania over the weekend amid rising egg costs across the U.S. Pennsylvania State Police said approximately 100,000 eggs were taken from the back of Pete & Gerry's Organics' distribution trailer Saturday around 8:40 p.m. in Greencastle. An investigation is ongoing and police did not provide further details. In a statement to CBS News affiliate WHP-TV, Pete & Gerry's said it was aware of the theft and working with local law enforcement. 'We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible. Due to the ongoing investigation we cannot comment any further on this matter,' the company said.

That's roughly 40 cents per egg or $4.80 per dozen (more on that in a second).

A century ago, the mafia was rum-running.

Now they're dealing in eggs.

What a time to be alive.

There is an incredible heist movie just waiting to be written here. — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) February 8, 2025

'Ovums Eleven' will be a box-office smash.

Nailed it.

"Couple of guys we know, Lebanese or some s**t, they diverted a truck, a whole semi-trailer of organic eggs." pic.twitter.com/ujOWZyLBNz — T. Wilkinson ⛳️ (@Vinantonelli) February 8, 2025

We love a good 'Sopranos' reference.

So, organic eggs should only cost $4.80 a dozen. And yet, they're going for triple that amount. — Justin Lasut (@OldManBJJ32) February 8, 2025

The math doesn't math, does it?

How do you steal 100,000 eggs?🥚 easier than robbing a 🏦 bank. https://t.co/vNIuo3OuJC — Blessed Resilience (@LifePast60) February 8, 2025

Very carefully, that's how.

What can you even do with 100,000 illegal eggs? Hawk then on street corners? Did a grocery store steal them? https://t.co/CwBE5noEIX — Benjamin (@TimesNewWorld) February 8, 2025

Get some egg cartons, sell them. That's what.

100k eggs is roughly 8,333 dozen. If you sell them for $2/dozen, that's almost $17,000.

Hope someone cracks the case… https://t.co/dJ9eHSkyDr — Nick Black (@Jcanguy) February 8, 2025

Authorities will have to poach the perps who did this.

Chickens see none of this https://t.co/whLZh1Sqqb — Feral Freddie’s Gato ⚾️ (@Freddiesgato) February 8, 2025

Not a dime, unfortunately.