Organic Egg Theft Leaves Pennsylvania Authorities Scrambling to Crack the Case

Amy Curtis
February 08, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Everyone knows the price of eggs is outrageous right now. Even media, who spent the last four years denying inflation was a thing, have finally admitted groceries are pricey (to dunk on Trump, of course).

A massive cull of chickens right before Donald Trump was inaugurated didn't help things, and now this adds fuel to the fire:

More from CBS News:

A load of eggs worth about $40,000 was stolen from the back of a trailer in Pennsylvania over the weekend amid rising egg costs across the U.S.

Pennsylvania State Police said approximately 100,000 eggs were taken from the back of Pete & Gerry's Organics' distribution trailer Saturday around 8:40 p.m. in Greencastle. An investigation is ongoing and police did not provide further details.

In a statement to CBS News affiliate WHP-TV, Pete & Gerry's said it was aware of the theft and working with local law enforcement.

'We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible. Due to the ongoing investigation we cannot comment any further on this matter,' the company said.

That's roughly 40 cents per egg or $4.80 per dozen (more on that in a second).

A century ago, the mafia was rum-running.

Now they're dealing in eggs.

What a time to be alive.

'Ovums Eleven' will be a box-office smash.

Nailed it.

We love a good 'Sopranos' reference.

The math doesn't math, does it?

Very carefully, that's how.

Get some egg cartons, sell them. That's what.

100k eggs is roughly 8,333 dozen. If you sell them for $2/dozen, that's almost $17,000.

Authorities will have to poach the perps who did this.

Not a dime, unfortunately.

