HUH? Watch John Brennan Shill for DEI at the CIA As He Tells Joy Reid It 'Makes Good Business Sense'

Donald Trump is ending DEI in the federal government, announcing that we are once again a merit-based nation. And that's how it should be.

We here at Twitchy have covered countless stories of DEI in action and how it's not just institutionalized racism but dangerous. From the FAA to healthcare, it elevates unqualified people to positions that require competence and skill and that put lives at risk.

But the Left doesn't care. They will shill for DEI until the day they die, because they're that invested in virtue signaling and undermining our institutions.

John Brennan went on Joy Reid to defend DEI at the CIA, saying the agency can't work unless its workforce is 'diverse.' Or something.

WATCH:

John Brennan: "The CIA cannot do its work unless its workforce is diverse. It has that diversity that is so important for the CIA to be able to operate worldwide ... When I was CIA director, I really emphasized the importance of diversity, equity & inclusion because, you know, it… pic.twitter.com/PdYaq6YyKi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 6, 2025

What a load of bull.

The key here would be for our show host to have her guest John Brennan to provide his definition of what “diversity” he is referring to. Define your terms, as I believe we often are discussing different things to what each of us want diversity to be. — Blad (@tlindblad) February 6, 2025

That would require Joy Reid to act like a journalist for once.

This is a wonderful example of how @JohnBrennan and @MSNBC are broken. Merit based hiring simply means hiring the best person for the job regardless of what group they may belong to. DEI based hiring doesn't do this, and as the ratings show, Americans realize the lie that is… — .𝕩𝕏 SJV 𝕏𝕩. (@sjvsworldtour) February 6, 2025

This mentality exposes a couple of things about the Left: one, that they're the real racists, and that they believe a person of color will never be qualified for these positions (which is wholly untrue) and, two, they're perfectly fine with setting up unqualified minorities to fail at their job.

They're the bad guys here.

This is a false equivalence. DEI is NOT the same thing as hiring well qualified, competent people who can blend in to different populations. Plus, the CIA recruits "human assets" from AMONG countries' populations. — The Curmudgeonly Opa ☦ (@CurmudgeonlyOpa) February 6, 2025

Exactly. He's really trying to play semantics here.

That's exactly the facial expression this writer made when this story crossed her timeline.

We want a workforce that spies on Congress and then lies to Congress about it, but that also looks like America, you know? https://t.co/gIEr8WkcRM — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 6, 2025

Yay, diversity. We guess.

This guy will say anything to keep his MSNBC contract and appear with lunatics like Joy Reid. https://t.co/5f8EUMgUUt — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 6, 2025

Clearly, he'll say anything.

Brennan has just become an idiocy bot. https://t.co/PfF6kX7Evf — Looky Here (@81deac) February 6, 2025

He sure has.

One of the biggest lies ever told:

"diversity, equity & inclusion because, you know, it just makes good business sense" https://t.co/Up8InpZnyI — Ignatz (@maus_ignatz) February 6, 2025

It does not 'make good business sense' in any way, shape, or form.

Hiring the best people, regardless of race or sexual orientation or other intersectional check boxes does.

Q: Why did the Trump assassination attempt fail despite the massive security failures?



A: Because DEI at the CIA kept pace with DEI at the Secret Service. https://t.co/Og5hvurLf3 — Nate Fischer (@NateAFischer) February 6, 2025

Ouch.

If it made good business sense, you wouldn't have to force everyone to do it under penalty of law. https://t.co/PLMo5OiEcG — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) February 6, 2025

Bingo.