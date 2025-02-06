X Users Tip the Scales on Lefty Influencer Who Blames Trump's Economy for...
HUH? Watch John Brennan Shill for DEI at the CIA As He Tells Joy Reid It 'Makes Good Business Sense'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 06, 2025
ImgFlip

Donald Trump is ending DEI in the federal government, announcing that we are once again a merit-based nation. And that's how it should be.

We here at Twitchy have covered countless stories of DEI in action and how it's not just institutionalized racism but dangerous. From the FAA to healthcare, it elevates unqualified people to positions that require competence and skill and that put lives at risk.

But the Left doesn't care. They will shill for DEI until the day they die, because they're that invested in virtue signaling and undermining our institutions.

John Brennan went on Joy Reid to defend DEI at the CIA, saying the agency can't work unless its workforce is 'diverse.' Or something.

WATCH:

What a load of bull.

That would require Joy Reid to act like a journalist for once.

This mentality exposes a couple of things about the Left: one, that they're the real racists, and that they believe a person of color will never be qualified for these positions (which is wholly untrue) and, two, they're perfectly fine with setting up unqualified minorities to fail at their job.

They're the bad guys here.

Exactly. He's really trying to play semantics here.

That's exactly the facial expression this writer made when this story crossed her timeline.

Yay, diversity. We guess.

Clearly, he'll say anything.

He sure has.

It does not 'make good business sense' in any way, shape, or form.

Hiring the best people, regardless of race or sexual orientation or other intersectional check boxes does.

Ouch.

Bingo.

Tags: CIA DIVERSITY JOHN BRENNAN JOY REID DEI

