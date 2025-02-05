Politico Continues to Beclown Itself With Misleading Spin on Trump's Olympic Executive Order

Whatever kind of day you're having, it's likely not as bad as the one they're having over at Politico.

We knew Politico was a propaganda arm for the Democratic Party, but what we didn't know is that Politico was taking a lot of taxpayer money from USAID, and it's likely keeping the outlet afloat (they had a 'payroll glitch' right after the USAID money dried up).

Hard to imagine why Politico is in dire financial straits.

Oh, wait, no it isn't.

Not when they write stuff like this:

Trump to sign order that could bar trans women from US Olympic participation https://t.co/GTRGvhbjaW — POLITICO (@politico) February 5, 2025

Here's just a taste of this hard-hitting 'journalism':

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Wednesday that could prevent female transgender athletes from entering the U.S. to compete in women’s sports during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The order will direct federal officials to launch fraud investigations into transgender women who apply for visas to enter the U.S. to compete in women’s sports, White House officials said Wednesday morning. That appears to include those seeking to participate in the Los Angeles Olympics, with officials adding that the U.S. intends to use all of its authority with the International Olympic Committee to 'preserve safe sports for women when it happens on U.S. soil.'

Politico is fine with men taking competition slots from women and fine with women losing to men (and potentially being injured in the process).

President Donald Trump is, as always, the bad guy here.

X users wasted no time dragging Politico, though.

You didn't get a paycheck today. I'm just trying to help out by buying a Pro Subscription. pic.twitter.com/oTcBlwLogz — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 5, 2025

Heh.

We all know why you're Team Death Star now you hacks! pic.twitter.com/ub8e8EeUHq — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) February 5, 2025

Absolutely. They've been exposed BIG. TIME.

This is how media works when its money sources are attacked. It leaves off half the story to punish Trump. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 5, 2025

They'd still do this even if Trump hadn't cut off their funding source.

They hate him so much.

USAID media says what? — Your Waifu is Trash (@ProjectVirginia) February 5, 2025

This will be in their mentions for the rest of time.

Other users pointed out how 'trans women' can compete in the Olympics:

Trans women don't exist and men can compete with other men just like always — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) February 5, 2025

Bingo.

"Women's Sports to be participated in by women" — jeebus (@jeebus2122) February 5, 2025

A much better headline.

This is a lie. They can compete in the men's division.



As a state broadcaster, you need to tell the truth. https://t.co/3NFH0e4HIG — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 5, 2025

Politico is incapable of telling the truth.

Correction: President Trump is going to sign an order banning men from competing as women.



And I will be there, applauding! https://t.co/3CTQAI0294 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) February 5, 2025

As will most sane people.

I hope the person who posted this got paid. https://t.co/vet2ba3Xrl — Tim Potts (@therealtimpotts) February 5, 2025

This will never not be funny.