Politico Continues to Beclown Itself With Misleading Spin on Trump's Olympic Executive Order

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on February 05, 2025
Meme

Whatever kind of day you're having, it's likely not as bad as the one they're having over at Politico.

We knew Politico was a propaganda arm for the Democratic Party, but what we didn't know is that Politico was taking a lot of taxpayer money from USAID, and it's likely keeping the outlet afloat (they had a 'payroll glitch' right after the USAID money dried up).

Hard to imagine why Politico is in dire financial straits.

Oh, wait, no it isn't.

Not when they write stuff like this:

Here's just a taste of this hard-hitting 'journalism':

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Wednesday that could prevent female transgender athletes from entering the U.S. to compete in women’s sports during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The order will direct federal officials to launch fraud investigations into transgender women who apply for visas to enter the U.S. to compete in women’s sports, White House officials said Wednesday morning. That appears to include those seeking to participate in the Los Angeles Olympics, with officials adding that the U.S. intends to use all of its authority with the International Olympic Committee to 'preserve safe sports for women when it happens on U.S. soil.'

Politico is fine with men taking competition slots from women and fine with women losing to men (and potentially being injured in the process).

President Donald Trump is, as always, the bad guy here.

X users wasted no time dragging Politico, though.

Heh.

Absolutely. They've been exposed BIG. TIME.

They'd still do this even if Trump hadn't cut off their funding source.

They hate him so much.

This will be in their mentions for the rest of time.

Other users pointed out how 'trans women' can compete in the Olympics:

Bingo.

A much better headline.

Politico is incapable of telling the truth.

As will most sane people.

This will never not be funny.

