WATCH: Pam Bondi Sworn in As New Attorney General

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:20 PM on February 05, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yesterday the Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as our new Attorney General. The vote was 54-46.

Today, Clarence Thomas presided over Bondi's swearing-in. 

WATCH:

Now let's get to work.

There are going to be some very mad Lefties today. They despise Justice Thomas.

She's going to do a fantastic job.

YUP.

We are looking forward to this.

Counting on this. We need to rock the boat.

It sure feels like morning in America, doesn't it?

Justice and accountability, plus an end to Democratic lawfare.

Thank goodness.

EL. OH. EL.

Bet there's a lot of that going on right now. And we're okay with that.

We also truly love this:

It sure is. What a change from the past four years.

Congratulations to Attorney General Bondi.

Tags: ATTORNEY GENERAL CLARENCE THOMAS PAM BONDI

