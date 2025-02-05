WATCH: Pam Bondi Sworn in As New Attorney General

Yesterday the Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as our new Attorney General. The vote was 54-46.

Today, Clarence Thomas presided over Bondi's swearing-in.

WATCH:

Introducing Attorney General Pam Bondipic.twitter.com/zFGCrdZWOh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2025

Now let's get to work.

There are going to be some very mad Lefties today. They despise Justice Thomas.

So proud of @PamBondi she did such a wonderful job for us in Florida she will do a great job for America — Pamela Murphey 🇺🇸 (@pmurphey47) February 5, 2025

She's going to do a fantastic job.

America's law princess! — BoVodio Toad (@BovodioToad) February 5, 2025

YUP.

Congratulations Pam, I will be happy to see what you will do for the betterment of the country....thank you — James (@jstep105402003) February 5, 2025

We are looking forward to this.

This one’s going to make a lot of waves https://t.co/SDtH5m9zEn — Kron (@Kronykal) February 5, 2025

Counting on this. We need to rock the boat.

It sure feels like morning in America, doesn't it?

I don't know about anyone else who watched the swearing in of Pam Bondi as our A G. I felt proud. I teared up knowing and praying that our Country will finally have accountability in our land once again. https://t.co/bIO0d2AyAA — Msmouse (@Msmouse20781844) February 5, 2025

Justice and accountability, plus an end to Democratic lawfare.

Thank goodness.

Hey @SenAdamSchiff how tight are you clinching right now? Get ready! https://t.co/Iytp8j4qhd — DJ Moyer 🇺🇸 (@MileHighMoyer) February 5, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

Bet there's a lot of that going on right now. And we're okay with that.

We also truly love this:

A black Supreme Court Justice just swore in a woman Attorney General in the people’s Oval Office.



The Republican Party is for ALL Americans. pic.twitter.com/lermANwPiQ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 5, 2025

It sure is. What a change from the past four years.

Congratulations to Attorney General Bondi.