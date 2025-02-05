WATCH: Pam Bondi Sworn in As New Attorney General

Yesterday the Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as our new Attorney General. The vote was 54-46.
Today, Clarence Thomas presided over Bondi's swearing-in.
WATCH:
Introducing Attorney General Pam Bondipic.twitter.com/zFGCrdZWOh— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2025
Now let's get to work.
Congratulations @PamBondi— joe miller (@joemill37087868) February 5, 2025
Justice Thomas too. pic.twitter.com/QfnAaWdGwF
There are going to be some very mad Lefties today. They despise Justice Thomas.
So proud of @PamBondi she did such a wonderful job for us in Florida she will do a great job for America— Pamela Murphey 🇺🇸 (@pmurphey47) February 5, 2025
She's going to do a fantastic job.
America's law princess!— BoVodio Toad (@BovodioToad) February 5, 2025
YUP.
Congratulations Pam, I will be happy to see what you will do for the betterment of the country....thank you— James (@jstep105402003) February 5, 2025
We are looking forward to this.
This one’s going to make a lot of waves https://t.co/SDtH5m9zEn— Kron (@Kronykal) February 5, 2025
Counting on this. We need to rock the boat.
Morning in America. Thank you for your service @realDonaldTrump @PamBondi https://t.co/Wu3H7pTpcv— Belling the Cat (@seaelkins) February 5, 2025
It sure feels like morning in America, doesn't it?
I don't know about anyone else who watched the swearing in of Pam Bondi as our A G. I felt proud. I teared up knowing and praying that our Country will finally have accountability in our land once again. https://t.co/bIO0d2AyAA— Msmouse (@Msmouse20781844) February 5, 2025
Recommended
Justice and accountability, plus an end to Democratic lawfare.
Thank goodness.
Hey @SenAdamSchiff how tight are you clinching right now? Get ready! https://t.co/Iytp8j4qhd— DJ Moyer 🇺🇸 (@MileHighMoyer) February 5, 2025
EL. OH. EL.
Bet there's a lot of that going on right now. And we're okay with that.
We also truly love this:
A black Supreme Court Justice just swore in a woman Attorney General in the people’s Oval Office.— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 5, 2025
The Republican Party is for ALL Americans. pic.twitter.com/lermANwPiQ
It sure is. What a change from the past four years.
Congratulations to Attorney General Bondi.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member