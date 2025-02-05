Border Security for Thee, but Not for We! USAID Sent TONS of Cash to Secure the Border (of Other Nations)

It's going to be a challenge keeping track of all the things our government wasted money on, now that DOGE is digging into USAID and other government spending.

Advertisement

We already told you Politico was being kept afloat by millions in USAID funds, and now it appears a lot of our tax money was going to secure the border.

Not our border.

The borders of places like Angola, Iraq, Serbia, and Paraguay.

Did you know that we’re funding border security for multiple foreign countries totaling millions of your tax dollars thanks to grants that Biden authorized? Some of these haven’t expired yet and are still active. pic.twitter.com/DPZLnu0u9L — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 5, 2025

Madness. Absolute madness.

While our border was left wide open

Imagine that...



I don't want to pay taxes until USAID is abolished. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 5, 2025

Not a dime for USAID.

Biden's administration couldn't help hurricane victims in NC and TN, but they sure had billions of dollars for Ukraine and millions to secure other countries' borders, along with billions to house, feed, and otherwise support millions of illegal immigrants right here in the US.😠 — TheModernFederalist (@ModernFed) February 5, 2025

Imagine what that money could've done for people in NC and TN.

I had no clue. I’ll use my new emoji here. pic.twitter.com/vCYHlcPFpp — JennCantrell1776 (@Jennsluvalive) February 5, 2025

We're totally not shocked by this revelation. At all.

Maybe Biden was practicing border security in other countries so he could really nail it here? pic.twitter.com/4ePXt9bbI5 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 5, 2025

This made us chuckle.

The left will always put America last https://t.co/Xa2kNNGtMZ — Mark (@chernisky) February 5, 2025

Always. Without fail.

This the Democratic Party, supporting other countries, just not ours. https://t.co/px1OvXDItj — Norm (@Norm47546806) February 5, 2025

It's what Democrats do best.

Yes. Delete it all.

Yet, Biden refused to secure our own borders.

Sounds like treasonous activity to me. https://t.co/9UedpOgFkZ — Steve Mathisen No DM's (@MathisenSteve) February 5, 2025

Let's be real: Biden wasn't making these decisions. He doesn't know what day of the week it is.

He may think he's still the president. Or that he's Herbert Hoover.

This was all done by unelected bureaucrats.