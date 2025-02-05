Border Security for Thee, but Not for We! USAID Sent TONS of Cash to Secure the Border (of Other Nations)

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 05, 2025
ImgFlip

It's going to be a challenge keeping track of all the things our government wasted money on, now that DOGE is digging into USAID and other government spending. 

We already told you Politico was being kept afloat by millions in USAID funds, and now it appears a lot of our tax money was going to secure the border.

Not our border.

The borders of places like Angola, Iraq, Serbia, and Paraguay.

Madness. Absolute madness.

While our border was left wide open

Not a dime for USAID.

Imagine what that money could've done for people in NC and TN.

We're totally not shocked by this revelation. At all.

This made us chuckle.

Always. Without fail.

It's what Democrats do best.

Yes. Delete it all.

Let's be real: Biden wasn't making these decisions. He doesn't know what day of the week it is.

He may think he's still the president. Or that he's Herbert Hoover.

This was all done by unelected bureaucrats.

