President Trump Signs 'No Men in Women's Sports' Executive Order
Fact-Check: Transgender Opera in Colombia Didn’t Receive a Dime From USAID
YIKES: FCC Releases Full Video and Transcript of Kamala Harris' Pre-Election '60 Minutes'...
Nailed It! Jim Jordan PERFECTLY Sums Up Democrats' Priorities When It Comes to...
Call the IT Guy! Elon Musk Announces His New Role in the White...
Brian Stelter: Trump Cutting Off Millions in Journo Bucks a 'Symbolic Stick It...
Dems Who Hired 87,000 IRS Agents to Audit Your Venmo Now Act Concerned...
STRAIGHT FIRE: Watch Nancy Mace Light Up Gerry Connolly With ‘The T-Word’
The Circus and the Tidal Wave: WILDCARD WEDNESDAY
Troll Level: MASTER! Rep. Mike Collins Mocks Lefties Mad About the Demise of...
Politico Continues to Beclown Itself With Misleading Spin on Trump's Olympic Executive Ord...
Commie Millionaire Bernie Sanders Attacks Elon Musk's Wealth, Trips Over His THREE HOUSES...
Karoline Leavitt Just Delivered a Costly Message That Politico and Other Media Outlets...
Democrats Enraged at Trump Wins Threaten Impeachment and Revolution

WHO's Sorry Now? Argentina Joins the U.S. in Leaving the World Health Organization Behind

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 05, 2025
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

The day after his inauguration, Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO was BIGLY mad about this, of course, and issued a strongly worded statement that backfired on them in the funniest way possible.

Advertisement

Now Argentina's President Javier Milei is jumping ship, too:

Good.

The WHO is corrupt and run by a bunch of Left-wing socialists.

Yes it does.

ALL of the waste.

Here's the announcement:

'Profound differences in health management' is putting it mildly.

Recommended

YIKES: FCC Releases Full Video and Transcript of Kamala Harris' Pre-Election '60 Minutes' Interview
Doug P.
Advertisement

Remember that last line as the Left screams about 'unelected billionaires' cutting wasteful government spending.

Yes they should.

It is wonderful news.

This also saves us almost a billion dollars. The U.S. gave WHO $988 million in 2024, or 14% of WHO's budget.

That money can be better spent elsewhere, or given back to taxpayers.

Tags: WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION WHO JAVIER MILEI ARGENTINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YIKES: FCC Releases Full Video and Transcript of Kamala Harris' Pre-Election '60 Minutes' Interview
Doug P.
Fact-Check: Transgender Opera in Colombia Didn’t Receive a Dime From USAID
Brett T.
Call the IT Guy! Elon Musk Announces His New Role in the White House With EPIC Twitter Bio Troll
Grateful Calvin
Nailed It! Jim Jordan PERFECTLY Sums Up Democrats' Priorities When It Comes to Auditing Spending
Amy Curtis
STRAIGHT FIRE: Watch Nancy Mace Light Up Gerry Connolly With ‘The T-Word’
Brett T.
Brian Stelter: Trump Cutting Off Millions in Journo Bucks a 'Symbolic Stick It to the Media' Gesture
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
YIKES: FCC Releases Full Video and Transcript of Kamala Harris' Pre-Election '60 Minutes' Interview Doug P.
Advertisement