WHO's Sorry Now? Argentina Joins the U.S. in Leaving the World Health Organization Behind

The day after his inauguration, Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO was BIGLY mad about this, of course, and issued a strongly worded statement that backfired on them in the funniest way possible.

Now Argentina's President Javier Milei is jumping ship, too:

🚨 JUST IN: Argentinian President Javier Milei is WITHDRAWING his country from the World Health Organization (WHO), following Trump’s lead



Milei said he’s pulling his country out of “socialist lies,” which also includes the Paris Climate Accords



The Trump Effect is REAL! pic.twitter.com/0AWrDaZDyc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 5, 2025

Good.

The WHO is corrupt and run by a bunch of Left-wing socialists.

It just keeps getting better. — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) February 5, 2025

Yes it does.

Let's get rid of all this waste! pic.twitter.com/OZHEZbfq3i — Tina (@Tina_Trumpster) February 5, 2025

ALL of the waste.

Here's the announcement:

Manuel Adorni (@madorni) announces Argentina's withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) | "This is due to the profound differences in health management, especially regarding the pandemic, where together with the government of Alberto Fernandez, they led us to the… pic.twitter.com/sLdVcAPXNt — DutchLibertarian (@LibertarianDuty) February 5, 2025

'Profound differences in health management' is putting it mildly.

This is great news every independent country should



The Communist WHO hates independent countries,



wants the entire world to be under the unelected bureaucrats' rule — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 5, 2025

Remember that last line as the Left screams about 'unelected billionaires' cutting wasteful government spending.

Countries that are half as smart should be following suits https://t.co/DvXV04dcKs — LockStepMind (@RealLockstep) February 5, 2025

Yes they should.

This is wonderful news. @JMilei is pulling Argentina out of the World Health Organization: https://t.co/082nXuVzkL — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) February 5, 2025

It is wonderful news.

Well, well, well, Look who's the smart ones in the world @JMilei and @realDonaldTrump removing themselves from the deadly @WHO that killed millions of their people. Thank you Javier and Donald...we love you! https://t.co/OulqvJRrQT — Ladyred133 (@realestate5701) February 5, 2025

This also saves us almost a billion dollars. The U.S. gave WHO $988 million in 2024, or 14% of WHO's budget.

That money can be better spent elsewhere, or given back to taxpayers.