You Meant Biden, Right? Senator Patty Murray Engages in MASSIVE Projection About 'Corrupt' Trump Admin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on February 04, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats realize they have no power in Washington right now. None, whatsoever.

We're totally okay with this because they spent the last four years proving they're not fit to govern and have spent the months since the election doubling down on the nonsense that caused them to lose.

The best they can muster right now is making David Hogg Vice Chair of the DNC and screaming impotently about corruption.

Like Senator Patty Murray, who really wants to paint the Donald Trump administration as 'the most corrupt' administration EVER.

WATCH:

Was Murray living under a rock when Joe Biden tried to unilaterally amend the constitution last month, or when he pardoned several of his family members (after giving his upstanding citizen of a son a decade-long blanket pardon?).

The American people aren't buying what Murray is selling.

It's pure projection.

They're so mad.

Dim Bulb Randi Weingarten's Meltdown Over the Department of Education Shows She Doesn't Know What It Does
Amy Curtis
And that's why Democrats are freaking out.

Please, Patty. Answer these questions.

Here's what that money is going towards, FYI.

She sure did.

Heh.

Safe assumption.

The best part is Murray has no idea how bad she looks saying this.

It's obvious to at least 75 million of us.

