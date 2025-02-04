You Meant Biden, Right? Senator Patty Murray Engages in MASSIVE Projection About 'Corrupt' Trump Admin

Democrats realize they have no power in Washington right now. None, whatsoever.

We're totally okay with this because they spent the last four years proving they're not fit to govern and have spent the months since the election doubling down on the nonsense that caused them to lose.

The best they can muster right now is making David Hogg Vice Chair of the DNC and screaming impotently about corruption.

Like Senator Patty Murray, who really wants to paint the Donald Trump administration as 'the most corrupt' administration EVER.

WATCH:

SEN. PATTY MURRAY: "It is already painfully clear--this is the most corrupt administration in our history." pic.twitter.com/ysvcBmyYjR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2025

Was Murray living under a rock when Joe Biden tried to unilaterally amend the constitution last month, or when he pardoned several of his family members (after giving his upstanding citizen of a son a decade-long blanket pardon?).

The American people aren't buying what Murray is selling.

@TheDemocrats have no place talking about corrupt. Despicable people, corrupt party. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) February 3, 2025

It's pure projection.

ATTENTION: UPDATE YOUR NEWSPEAK DICTIONARIES:



Shutting off the money laundering spigot now constitutes prima facie evidence of corruption.



THAT IS ALL — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) February 3, 2025

They're so mad.

Corruption is usually hidden, this administration is exposing the hidden workings of DC — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) February 3, 2025

And that's why Democrats are freaking out.

I’m sorry, would you like to comment on who was actually running the Biden administration? Who was censoring the information that the elected president was receiving and writing bills for him to sign, where he did not know what he was actually signing? Next, let’s discuss the… — WTF would I use my real name (@Whynotbeme2021) February 4, 2025

Please, Patty. Answer these questions.

I hate that she is talking about the Biden administration that way - She's finally acknowledging how corrupt they were.



Wait - She's talking about President Trump who is reforming the activist Democrat Department called USAID.



Did you see what the Democrat activists in that… — BelannF (@BelannF) February 4, 2025

Here's what that money is going towards, FYI.

She sure did.

Heh.

I’m just going to assume you’re corrupt if you’re upset that this administration is reviewing how we spend our money https://t.co/rtCQXZe2Wk — Andrew Reese🇺🇸 (@reesescup222) February 4, 2025

Safe assumption.

This is truly remarkable…in all the bad ways. https://t.co/Wy4IJ1sKZr — Sheryl Annie Oakley #2A (@sav01) February 4, 2025

The best part is Murray has no idea how bad she looks saying this.

The Trump administration is telling you what they are going to do. Not hiding anything. The Democratic Party didn’t let you decide who you wanted to run for president. The corruption is on the wrong side. How is this not obvious to everyone? https://t.co/CRWtaaMk4h — Sam (@sammmidd) February 4, 2025

It's obvious to at least 75 million of us.