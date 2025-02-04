Elon Musk's Reply to Authoritarian, Mouth-Breathing Dem DEMANDING He Be Fired Over USAID...
PLEASE Let This Happen! John Kennedy Tells Fox News 'Today It's USAID, Tomorrow It's the DOE' (Watch)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 04, 2025
ImgFlip

Promises made, promises kept.

Yesterday we told you Donald Trump is looking at Executive Orders to dismantle the Department of Education (DOE).

Now Senator John Kennedy is warning the Lefties who have their panties in a bunch over USAID that Donald Trump is coming for the DOE.

WATCH:

Please, please, please, please make this happen.

We are so hoping.

Oh, man. That would be glorious.

The reaction of the Left has kinda proved this to be correct.

This meme made us chuckle. Well done.

He kinda is.

We need to keep our majorities in Congress, though.

People get mad when they lose their grift.

Heh.

Since its inception, America's gone from being the world leader in education to 22nd.

There is nothing of value the DOE brings to American education. Nothing.

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DONALD TRUMP JOHN KENNEDY USAID

