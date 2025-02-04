PLEASE Let This Happen! John Kennedy Tells Fox News 'Today It's USAID, Tomorrow It's the DOE' (Watch)

Promises made, promises kept.

Yesterday we told you Donald Trump is looking at Executive Orders to dismantle the Department of Education (DOE).

Now Senator John Kennedy is warning the Lefties who have their panties in a bunch over USAID that Donald Trump is coming for the DOE.

WATCH:

Senator John Kennedy: “To my friends who are upset, call somebody who cares. You better get used to this. It’s USAID today, it’s gonna be Department of Education tomorrow.”



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/k43BDnQmjt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 4, 2025

Please, please, please, please make this happen.

We can only hope — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) February 4, 2025

We are so hoping.

When will we have Abolish the Fed February? — Chris (@d0gmah) February 4, 2025

Oh, man. That would be glorious.

Ron Paul: “USAID is a key component of the U.S. government’s regime change operations worldwide."



“USAID is meddling in the internal affairs of foreign countries. Something that would infuriate Americans if it was happening to us."pic.twitter.com/krKJXwQu7B — Sandfort (@Sandfort_) February 4, 2025

The reaction of the Left has kinda proved this to be correct.

This meme made us chuckle. Well done.

Sen. Kennedy is a national treasure. https://t.co/eehG4YdYKc — Colby Walker (@walk_colb) February 4, 2025

He kinda is.

I love John Kennedy , the way he talks 🤣 just for the sake of hearing him I would urge @realDonaldTrump to put him in some position . https://t.co/fTGpN02eIq — Swing Trader (@abodeofshiva) February 4, 2025

We need to keep our majorities in Congress, though.

Imagine being more upset at Elon for dismantling the proliferation of tax payer dollars to fund corruption than you are at USAID for the proliferation and the funding of corruption. https://t.co/cPRqT20ts6 — JMJ🤍 (@jmj_evie) February 4, 2025

People get mad when they lose their grift.

Heh.

There’s something seriously wrong with the department of education when our children can’t even read and write and do arithmetic https://t.co/4nts4nFX1d — Heidi Morris. God Loving American Patriot💥💥💥 (@akfishgal) February 4, 2025

Since its inception, America's gone from being the world leader in education to 22nd.

There is nothing of value the DOE brings to American education. Nothing.