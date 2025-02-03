GOOSEBUMPS! JK Rowling Shares EPIC Ad Celebrating REAL Women in Women's Sports (Cue...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

'These Are Not Donor Dollars': Marco Rubio Acting Head of USAID, Vows to Reform Spending

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:10 PM on February 03, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool

We've told you a lot about USAID, the government agency tasked with sending our tax dollars across the globe. As part of his administration's goal of reining in spending, Donald Trump is reworking USAID. 

Why? Well, check out what it actually spends our money on here.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now the new acting director of the agency, and here's what he said about its new priorities:

This is what we want to hear.

This is how it should be.

He was a solid choice.

The slush fund has dried up.

We loved that remark because it's true: these aren't donations. These are taxpayer dollars.

Fiscal responsibility is a must. We won't survive as a nation without it.

A lot of Americans feel this way. Especially Americans living in Maui, California, and North Carolina.

Same. That's the endgame here.

This is the way.

