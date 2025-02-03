'These Are Not Donor Dollars': Marco Rubio Acting Head of USAID, Vows to Reform Spending

We've told you a lot about USAID, the government agency tasked with sending our tax dollars across the globe. As part of his administration's goal of reining in spending, Donald Trump is reworking USAID.

Why? Well, check out what it actually spends our money on here.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now the new acting director of the agency, and here's what he said about its new priorities:

Pure fire from new acting director of USAID Marco Rubio:



"Every dollar we spend will be aligned with the national interest of the United States. USAID has a history of ignoring that and deciding that they're a global charity. These are not donor dollars, these are taxpayer… pic.twitter.com/a0aTtgoiw6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2025

This is what we want to hear.

This is how it should be.

So proud of our Sec of State, Marco Rubio — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 3, 2025

He was a solid choice.

Marco Rubio is exactly right. USAID has spent years acting like a globalist slush fund, throwing billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars at projects that do nothing to benefit America. Under Trump’s leadership, that era is over. Every dollar must serve the national interest—period.… pic.twitter.com/Q7NxrCgvka — Torsten Prochnow (@TorstenProchnow) February 3, 2025

The slush fund has dried up.

“These are not donor dollars” AMEN — my taxes are too high if you can use them to freely fund anything that isn’t in our national interest as citizens (we don’t care about the interests of corrupt congressmen and women who are lining their own pockets). — Ashley Jensen (@MrsJensen_13) February 3, 2025

We loved that remark because it's true: these aren't donations. These are taxpayer dollars.

Rubio ensures that USAID will serve the interest of the U.S. because fiscal responsibility is paramount. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 3, 2025

Fiscal responsibility is a must. We won't survive as a nation without it.

I could just cry. I feel so sad that I've been robbed for so many years. Struggled to make ends meet while my hard earned money is being sqandered by such evil bas_____. Thank you sir! — Marie Maly (@Mals2018) February 3, 2025

A lot of Americans feel this way. Especially Americans living in Maui, California, and North Carolina.

I like what he's saying, but I want follow-through.



I want USAID dead, I want it to stop funding Democrat activists, I want the overseas bots being funded by it shut down forever. https://t.co/EZ4OQvo0MR — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 3, 2025

Same. That's the endgame here.

I want zero taxpayer support for NGOs and charities. Let taxpayers decide who and how much to donate to and let them take the tax deductions! https://t.co/sxxkyVGKgh — Bangersisters (@Bangersisters80) February 3, 2025

This is the way.