He Seems LOVELY: Trans Best Actress Nominee Once Attacked J.K. Rowling's Looks

Over the past week, we've told you how the Academy Awards nominated 'trans woman' Karla Sofia Gascón for Best Actress. Gascón is a man, but we guess that didn't matter to the Academy.

Or did it? Because after the nomination, Variety published several stories about problematic posts from Gascón, calling them racist and Islamophobic.

It seems inconsistency is Gascón's only consistent trait, however, because he also attacked J.K. Rowling:

Here is "Karla" who @TheAcademy nominated for a best actress Oscar, telling @jk_rowling she looks like a man, & asking would she have been happy being in charge of slaves in the "cotton fields". pic.twitter.com/RUTCIb6q7K — Gender Receipts (@GenderReceipts) February 2, 2025

What a peach.

Gascón nuked his entire X account after the Variety stories dropped, too. But the Internet is forever.

he's a legit nutcase that one — 🙏🌧🌍 (@godblesstoto) February 2, 2025

A legit nutcase.

JKR looks/is absolutely gorgeous. I don't get why men always have to go for our looks, though, particularly not those who claim to be women. — ⚢ Nyssa ANGRYffindyke ⚢ (@iowntheterf) February 2, 2025

Because, deep down, these men hate women.

What makes these men think that calling women, “men” is somehow going to hurt our feelings? They call me sir all the time, as if I care? Which only goes to prove how very fragile they really are. — Mary Liggio Ross 🟣⚪️🟡 (@MaryRoss815) February 2, 2025

They think misgendering someone is the highest sin anyone can commit, and the worst thing that can happen to a person.

It is neither.

But it does prove how fragile, narrow-minded, and self-centered they are.

The narcissism required to blast an actual woman’s looks while stealing a title meant for women is next level. — No. (@NotTodaySaytan) February 2, 2025

It takes balls, that's for sure.

Kayla Gascon is full of bitterness and hate. https://t.co/gj84H5l4PZ — Katheryne (@ire90960312) February 3, 2025

Seems a common theme for the trans activist crowd.

Transvestites being domineering abusive bullies to women case number 1,734,000



Normalizing transvestic fetishism is progressive misogyny and a scourge on humanity https://t.co/rKpZZeIeD5 — French Toast Ultra (@probably_baking) February 2, 2025

All of this.

Trans-identified males so frequently compare women who say "no" to them to fascists and slavers.

I used to think it was just theatrics. Then it dawned on me: it's sadomasochistic. These men want to be victimized as part of their humiliation fetish for pretending to be a woman. https://t.co/tSsIQltIeI — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) February 2, 2025

This is correct.

Wow. Karla is as nasty as they get, showing his misogyny in full light of the day. What a pathetic being. https://t.co/mfGmcUXFpU — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 2, 2025

That's putting it mildly.

I thought KSG had reached peak levels of narcissism, delusion and idiocy but apparently not. Here they are telling a biological woman - one that you all hate, but the point remains - that they look like a man.



Hilarious stuff. https://t.co/uXq8rtGnWX — Daniel (@DanielM7310) February 3, 2025

It is funny, in a sick and twisted sort of way.

But Rowling gets hate from a lot of people. We doubt Gascón's attacks hurt her feelings because they're baseless and petty.