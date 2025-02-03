He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy...
Brave, Bold, and Bada**: Stacy Washington

He Seems LOVELY: Trans Best Actress Nominee Once Attacked J.K. Rowling's Looks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 03, 2025
ImgFlip

Over the past week, we've told you how the Academy Awards nominated 'trans woman' Karla Sofia Gascón for Best Actress. Gascón is a man, but we guess that didn't matter to the Academy.

Or did it? Because after the nomination, Variety published several stories about problematic posts from Gascón, calling them racist and Islamophobic.

It seems inconsistency is Gascón's only consistent trait, however, because he also attacked J.K. Rowling:

What a peach.

Gascón nuked his entire X account after the Variety stories dropped, too. But the Internet is forever.

A legit nutcase.

Because, deep down, these men hate women.

They think misgendering someone is the highest sin anyone can commit, and the worst thing that can happen to a person.

It is neither.

But it does prove how fragile, narrow-minded, and self-centered they are.

It takes balls, that's for sure.

Seems a common theme for the trans activist crowd.

All of this.

This is correct.

That's putting it mildly.

It is funny, in a sick and twisted sort of way.

But Rowling gets hate from a lot of people. We doubt Gascón's attacks hurt her feelings because they're baseless and petty.

Tags: ACADEMY AWARDS J.K. ROWLING TRANS TRANSGENDER TRANS WOMAN

