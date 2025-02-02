Here We Go! Lindsey Graham Tells Fox News He's a YES on Gabbard, Patel, Kennedy

'Sick of Being Taken Advantage of': J.D. Vance Brings the THUNDER Down on...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 02, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The other day, Senator Lindsey Graham TORCHED Democrats for their opposition to Kash Patel's nomination to the FBI. It was glorious.

Now Graham confirms he's a YES on several of Donald Trump's Cabinet nominations. WATCH:

Excellent news.

Some X users didn't see this as a win, but as Graham saving his career:

A 'yes' vote is a 'yes' vote.

Can't hurt to let your Senators know how you feel.

This writer lives in Wisconsin, so one of her Senators -- Democrat Tammy Baldwin -- is a hard no.

This needs to be a t-shirt.

We're sure his South Carolina voters will be watching.

We'll see what happens tomorrow.

Yes. Thank you.

He does know how to read the room.

We can't afford to lose more Republicans in the House, which could happen if Mace ran for his Senate seat.

No, we are not playing.

And Trump doesn't seem to be, either.

This is bound to be an interesting week in the Senate.

