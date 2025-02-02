Here We Go! Lindsey Graham Tells Fox News He's a YES on Gabbard, Patel, Kennedy

The other day, Senator Lindsey Graham TORCHED Democrats for their opposition to Kash Patel's nomination to the FBI. It was glorious.

Now Graham confirms he's a YES on several of Donald Trump's Cabinet nominations. WATCH:

Senator @LindseyGrahamSC says he's a "YES" on @TulsiGabbard for Director of National Intelligence.



"I'll be a YES on RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Kash Patel." pic.twitter.com/vMIYjoeH6K — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 2, 2025

Excellent news.

Some X users didn't see this as a win, but as Graham saving his career:

He felt the writing on the wall this time, he knows when to bend the knee to save his position.



Don't be fooled, he's not suddenly a good guy, his is however a survivor. Like a cockroach. — Colonial Rebel, Pheardom (@Pheardom) February 2, 2025

A 'yes' vote is a 'yes' vote.

Big deal. Public pressure works, if you live in Oklahoma, Indiana, or Louisiana, call Monday and lay out the case to your Senators why we need Tulsi and RFK Jr. confirmed at HHS and DNI. They work for you, and you deserve to have your voice heard. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 2, 2025

Can't hurt to let your Senators know how you feel.

This writer lives in Wisconsin, so one of her Senators -- Democrat Tammy Baldwin -- is a hard no.

Senator Lindsey Graham must have just learned this special formula! Way to go! 😂 pic.twitter.com/M0dUextFBh — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) February 2, 2025

This needs to be a t-shirt.

It’s a good thing you decided to support President Trump’s nominees!

From: a SC constituent. — Diane 🇺🇸 America First (@Lowcountry1Girl) February 2, 2025

We're sure his South Carolina voters will be watching.

Now I know why @LeaderJohnThune gave everyone the weekend off! He knows that Kash, Tulsi, and Bobby are going to get confirmed! — Serious Nonsense by Joe (@joesap23) February 2, 2025

We'll see what happens tomorrow.

Yes. Thank you.

I'll give him this, the guy knows how to read the room. Some of the most successful men in history were the councils and advisors who appeased the kings and chieftains to not lose their heads...or their wealth and influence. https://t.co/YYS2ROb4Av — Docta Mike (@DrHalan) February 2, 2025

He does know how to read the room.

Well Well Welll @LindseyGrahamSC changes his direction of thinking like a flag in the wind. @NancyMace should run for your senate seat in the 2026 mid-terms and rid this country of the McCain Politician that you are. https://t.co/lkskHxvsYR — Steven Susdorf (@ssusdorf_1) February 2, 2025

We can't afford to lose more Republicans in the House, which could happen if Mace ran for his Senate seat.

They are flipping because they know the people ain’t playing this time https://t.co/fb8Ch9kOfs — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 2, 2025

No, we are not playing.

And Trump doesn't seem to be, either.

The litmus test for whether you are a RINO or not. IF @LindseyGrahamSC is a yes on Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr and Kash Patel and you vote against them I am very hopeful that @POTUS and @LeaderJohnThune remove you from all leadership positions in the Senate https://t.co/L4KyXrsct9 — Robert Kurth (@RobertK_2142) February 2, 2025

This is bound to be an interesting week in the Senate.