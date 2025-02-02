Here We Go! Lindsey Graham Tells Fox News He's a YES on Gabbard,...
'Sick of Being Taken Advantage of': J.D. Vance Brings the THUNDER Down on Canada's Lax Border Enforcement

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 02, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Earlier today, we told you about a Lefty MSNBC contributor who minimized the danger of fentanyl coming across the Canadian border.

It's dangerous and contributed to the deaths of some 300,000 Americans over a ten-year period.

Vice President J.D. Vance also chimed in on this, saying the time for asking nicely has passed:

BOOM.

Vance continues:

Thank you, Mr. Vice President.

Asking nicely doesn't work.

Put them all on notice. Like Colombia.

 As we established, 43 pounds of fentanyl can yield ten million lethal doses.

So once again: what's the acceptable amount of a lethal drug that can come across the border? Because this writer thinks it should be ZERO pounds.

We need bosses.

They do not. It's awful and has to stop.

Excellent question.

