'Sick of Being Taken Advantage of': J.D. Vance Brings the THUNDER Down on Canada's Lax Border Enforcement

Earlier today, we told you about a Lefty MSNBC contributor who minimized the danger of fentanyl coming across the Canadian border.

It's dangerous and contributed to the deaths of some 300,000 Americans over a ten-year period.

Vice President J.D. Vance also chimed in on this, saying the time for asking nicely has passed:

Mexico sends ton of fentanyl into our country. Canada has seen a massive increase in fentanyl trafficking across its border. There are three ways of stopping this. The first is ask nicely, which we’ve done. It’s gone nowhere.



Now we’re on to the consequences phase. — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 2, 2025

Vance continues:

Spare me the sob story about how Canada is our “best friend.” I love Canada and have many Canadian friends. But is the government meeting their NATO target for military spending? Are they stopping the flow of drugs into our country?



I’m sick of being taken advantage of. — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 2, 2025

I'm in support. We don't live in a world where asking nicely provides results. — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) February 2, 2025

Canada?



21,900 pounds of fentanyl seized in 2024 southern border (Mexico). Only 43 pounds of fentanyl seized at the northern border (Canada), according to Customs and Border Protection. Source: NBC News — tae kim (@firstadopter) February 2, 2025

As we established, 43 pounds of fentanyl can yield ten million lethal doses.

So once again: what's the acceptable amount of a lethal drug that can come across the border? Because this writer thinks it should be ZERO pounds.

"Now we’re on to the consequences phase."



We really elected bosses to the goverment and I would DO IT AGAIN! — George (@BehizyTweets) February 2, 2025

Most people have no idea how traumatizing and destructive it is to have a family member addicted to fentanyl, along with the emotional and mental costs come economical costs. Tariff them until they stop destroying our lives. https://t.co/qzIuj3dgER — lumasimms (@lumasimmsEPPC) February 2, 2025

U.S. concerns about the role of Canada & Mexico in the CCP's chemical warfare upon the U.S.A. are very straightforward.



Here's what's less straightforward:



Why haven't Canada & Mexico addressed this problem yet? https://t.co/IxF9VprTks — Michael Lucci (@Michael7ucci) February 2, 2025

