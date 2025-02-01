ALL ABOARD! State Department Removes Word 'Trans' From Website Searches, Suggests THIS Instead

After years of Left-wing insanity at even the upper echelons of government, it's nice to see a return to normalcy.
Yesterday federal employees were required to remove their pronouns from email signatures to align with Donald Trump's gender-related executive order. The purge of DEI nonsense from government didn't stop there, however.
The State Department updated their website to remove 'trans' from search terms:
When you search the word “trans” on the state department travel site, it comes back with “did you mean trains?” pic.twitter.com/1k0esTHYG4— shawn (@ShawnOnTheRight) February 1, 2025
Well done.
Lolol— Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) February 1, 2025
It is kind of funny, to be honest.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 1, 2025
Okay. REALLY funny.
Im feeling, I don't know... unburdened by what has been.— Conservative Confidential (@StevenT22893602) February 1, 2025
So do we.
Why were they hell bent on destroying this country? And they're oblivious that the majority doesn't buy into their mental illness— Dflawless (@Dflwless) February 1, 2025
It's hard to tell if they're genuinely this oblivious or if they don't care that they're so out of touch.
🤣 This train is moving fast!! pic.twitter.com/o8TAYi6B7t— Sue Pear #MAHA (@SuePearFL) February 1, 2025
Actual high-speed rail.
And also I found on the website that it is only LGB and not TQIA added on...WE ARE SO BACK TO NORMALACY https://t.co/zaIqYsHwry— Aimee (@AimeeTheBee) February 1, 2025
Good.
"Did you mean trains?" https://t.co/CjbnUVftly pic.twitter.com/gUFDh29leL— Master Beef (@MasterBeef93) February 1, 2025
Really based.
I love winning! https://t.co/XfgBRhhzZF— Joedee (@thatjoedeegirl) February 1, 2025
So do we.
YUGE fans of the winning.
America is healing https://t.co/XJihtvLShU— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 1, 2025
Slowly but surely.
America is back baby! https://t.co/rc3tY6RhRl— DanT4eva (@T4evaDan) February 1, 2025
We are SO BACK!
