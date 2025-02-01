ALL ABOARD! State Department Removes Word 'Trans' From Website Searches, Suggests THIS Instead

After years of Left-wing insanity at even the upper echelons of government, it's nice to see a return to normalcy.

Yesterday federal employees were required to remove their pronouns from email signatures to align with Donald Trump's gender-related executive order. The purge of DEI nonsense from government didn't stop there, however.

Advertisement

The State Department updated their website to remove 'trans' from search terms:

When you search the word “trans” on the state department travel site, it comes back with “did you mean trains?” pic.twitter.com/1k0esTHYG4 — shawn (@ShawnOnTheRight) February 1, 2025

Well done.

Lolol — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) February 1, 2025

It is kind of funny, to be honest.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 1, 2025

Okay. REALLY funny.

Im feeling, I don't know... unburdened by what has been. — Conservative Confidential (@StevenT22893602) February 1, 2025

So do we.

Why were they hell bent on destroying this country? And they're oblivious that the majority doesn't buy into their mental illness — Dflawless (@Dflwless) February 1, 2025

It's hard to tell if they're genuinely this oblivious or if they don't care that they're so out of touch.

🤣 This train is moving fast!! pic.twitter.com/o8TAYi6B7t — Sue Pear #MAHA (@SuePearFL) February 1, 2025

Actual high-speed rail.

And also I found on the website that it is only LGB and not TQIA added on...WE ARE SO BACK TO NORMALACY https://t.co/zaIqYsHwry — Aimee (@AimeeTheBee) February 1, 2025

Good.

Really based.

So do we.

YUGE fans of the winning.

America is healing https://t.co/XJihtvLShU — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 1, 2025

Slowly but surely.

We are SO BACK!