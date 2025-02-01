DOGE Locks Out OPM Officials by Changing Their Passwords
Katie Couric's Concern Pete Hegseth's Turning Pentagon Press Room Into Propaganda Office I...
New DNC Chair Called for Trump to Be Changed With Treason (And Posted...
'60 Minutes' Changes Its Tune, Will Give FCC Kamala Harris Interview Transcript (Can't...
Pentagon and the Press: Modern Media Rotation Program Steps on Entitled Legacy Media’s...
BLOW HARDS: Oklahoma Proposes Legislation to Limit Storm Chasers, Require Permits
'The Hits Just Keep on Coming!' DOJ Hints About Probe of Chuck Schumer...
Rachel Maddow Warns That Firing FBI Agents Involved in J6 Probes Could Gut...
Dead at the DOD: Hegseth Ends Identity Months Celebrations at Dept of Defense...
'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU': Trump Issues Statement After...
VIP
America's Clearly on Pins and Needles Awaiting Results of the DNC Leadership Elections
Mollie Hemingway & Others Point and Laugh at Defense of Continued Funding for...
Comic CRINGE: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Starts Black History Month With Healthy Dose of...
'They Cannot Change': Politico Shredded for Latest Take on How Trump Could 'Defy...

ALL ABOARD! State Department Removes Word 'Trans' From Website Searches, Suggests THIS Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 01, 2025
AngieArtist

After years of Left-wing insanity at even the upper echelons of government, it's nice to see a return to normalcy.

Yesterday federal employees were required to remove their pronouns from email signatures to align with Donald Trump's gender-related executive order. The purge of DEI nonsense from government didn't stop there, however.

Advertisement

The State Department updated their website to remove 'trans' from search terms:

Well done.

It is kind of funny, to be honest.

Okay. REALLY funny.

So do we.

It's hard to tell if they're genuinely this oblivious or if they don't care that they're so out of touch.

Actual high-speed rail.

Recommended

DOGE Locks Out OPM Officials by Changing Their Passwords
Brett T.
Advertisement

Good.

Really based.

So do we.

YUGE fans of the winning.

Slowly but surely.

We are SO BACK!

Tags: STATE DEPARTMENT TRAIN TRANS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOGE Locks Out OPM Officials by Changing Their Passwords
Brett T.
Katie Couric's Concern Pete Hegseth's Turning Pentagon Press Room Into Propaganda Office Is ALL Backfire
Doug P.
New DNC Chair Called for Trump to Be Changed With Treason (And Posted Cringe TikTok Video)
Brett T.
'The Hits Just Keep on Coming!' DOJ Hints About Probe of Chuck Schumer Over SCOTUS Threats
Doug P.
Mollie Hemingway & Others Point and Laugh at Defense of Continued Funding for 'Unbiased' NPR
Doug P.
Pentagon and the Press: Modern Media Rotation Program Steps on Entitled Legacy Media’s Toes
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DOGE Locks Out OPM Officials by Changing Their Passwords Brett T.
Advertisement