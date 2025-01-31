VIP
Sanity Restored: Federal Employees Have Until 5 PM to Remove Pronouns From Email Signatures

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:45 PM on January 31, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Yesterday, we told you former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg removed pronouns from his X account. While he's not a federal employee anymore (thank goodness), maybe he was just ahead of the curve.

Federal employees have been ordered to remove their pronouns from email signatures by 5 pm today:

More from ABC News:

Employees at multiple federal agencies were ordered to remove pronouns from their email signatures by Friday afternoon, according to internal memos obtained by ABC News that cited two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office seeking to curb diversity and equity programs in the federal government.

"Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5.p.m. ET on Friday," according to one such message sent Friday morning from Jason Bonander, the CDC's Chief Information Officer. "Staff are being asked to alter signature blocks by 5.p.m. ET today (Friday, January 31, 2025) to follow the revised policy."

Federal employees with the Department of Transportation received a similar directive on Thursday, the same day the department was managing the fallout from the D.C. plane crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Expect A LOT of crying about this.

HA! Adam Schiff Is NOT Ok After Getting Bodied Over and Over and OVER Again by Kash Patel During Hearing
Sam J.
Oh, bank on that.

They should be disciplined or fired.

We're counting on that.

We're gonna need popcorn to watch all the meltdowns.

Nailed it.

It wasn't a cultural shift.

It was a cultural upheaval.

EL. OH. EL.

This is perfect.

Nope. We are definitely not tired of winning.

