Sanity Restored: Federal Employees Have Until 5 PM to Remove Pronouns From Email Signatures

Yesterday, we told you former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg removed pronouns from his X account. While he's not a federal employee anymore (thank goodness), maybe he was just ahead of the curve.

Advertisement

Federal employees have been ordered to remove their pronouns from email signatures by 5 pm today:

BREAKING: Employees at multiple federal agencies were ordered to remove pronouns from their email signatures by 5pm today pic.twitter.com/o6VzF8kdOH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2025

More from ABC News:

Employees at multiple federal agencies were ordered to remove pronouns from their email signatures by Friday afternoon, according to internal memos obtained by ABC News that cited two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office seeking to curb diversity and equity programs in the federal government. "Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5.p.m. ET on Friday," according to one such message sent Friday morning from Jason Bonander, the CDC's Chief Information Officer. "Staff are being asked to alter signature blocks by 5.p.m. ET today (Friday, January 31, 2025) to follow the revised policy." Federal employees with the Department of Transportation received a similar directive on Thursday, the same day the department was managing the fallout from the D.C. plane crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Expect A LOT of crying about this.

I bet you there will be a ton that won’t remove it. — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) January 31, 2025

Oh, bank on that.

They should be disciplined or fired.

I’ll expose them, don’t worry. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2025

We're counting on that.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAA I LOVE THIS SO FREAKING MUCH! AM I DREAMING?? — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) January 31, 2025

We're gonna need popcorn to watch all the meltdowns.

Nailed it.

He's doing exactly what needs to be done, which reclaiming all the territory wokeness has annexed and every cultural trend imposed. I don't think people understand the magnitude of his reelection. https://t.co/vABR2oTJTn — Pontificating Paul (@Lord_grimz) January 31, 2025

It wasn't a cultural shift.

It was a cultural upheaval.

EL. OH. EL.

This is perfect.

Are you getting tired of winning yet? https://t.co/nIpJ0UVv46 — Outrider (@OutriderReports) January 31, 2025

Nope. We are definitely not tired of winning.