Pronouns No More! Why Did Pete Buttigieg Suddenly Give ‘He/Him’ the Heave-Ho on His X Account?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:04 AM on January 31, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Observant users have noticed something is missing from former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s X account - his pronouns. How will we know what to call Buttigieg now? Seriously, his pronouns went ‘POOF!’ So why the sudden flip to normalcy? 

First, take a look at the before and after screenshots. (READ)

Conservative activist, Robby Starbuck, believes he has the answer. He’s also asking posters to help voters remember the real Pete Buttigieg.

Besides running for office, other posters have reasons for Buttigieg giving ‘he/him’ the heave-ho.

We should also keep voters abreast of Buttigieg’s manufactured maternal side.

Voters shouldn’t either. If Buttigieg is running for governor or senator we need to remind the public who he truly is. Because he’s going to try to rebrand himself as a moderate not a silly radical who embraces transgenderism and its hyper-focus on pronouns.

