Pronouns No More! Why Did Pete Buttigieg Suddenly Give ‘He/Him’ the Heave-Ho on His X Account?

Observant users have noticed something is missing from former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s X account - his pronouns. How will we know what to call Buttigieg now? Seriously, his pronouns went ‘POOF!’ So why the sudden flip to normalcy?

Advertisement

First, take a look at the before and after screenshots. (READ)

JUST IN: Pete Buttigieg removed his pronouns from his bio pic.twitter.com/VGcCZ1NR3d — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2025

Conservative activist, Robby Starbuck, believes he has the answer. He’s also asking posters to help voters remember the real Pete Buttigieg.

Pete wants to be Governor or Senator in MI. He knows he can’t win a state like MI with pronoun stupidity. Even his ilk realizes that pronoun garbage is a loser in politics now. He can delete it from his page but we won’t let Pete erase history. We will remind voters of who he is. https://t.co/L7WyFVGE4Q — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 31, 2025

Ah yes, the first step in the ‘pretend I was never part of this’ speedrun. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 31, 2025

We will remind them. Don't worry. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2025

Besides running for office, other posters have reasons for Buttigieg giving ‘he/him’ the heave-ho.

Looks like he no longer needs to virtue signal? Or maybe he knows pronouns are a red flag when people are reading resumes? He is unemployed after all. — ULTRA Gay Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) January 31, 2025

Woah. Crazy!



A lot of this, in my mind, is people deciding that they no longer feel pushed to follow the crowd. — Aunt Suzi Quilts (@AuntSuziQuilts) January 31, 2025

Pothole Pete is surrendering. DEI is going bye bye. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 31, 2025

We should also keep voters abreast of Buttigieg’s manufactured maternal side.

While WE were having a SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS. Took a paternity leave Way longer than A Mom gets for actual child birth. I will never forget that — M Yike (@yike_m) January 31, 2025

I can’t unsee this… — kelleyb69 (@kballew) January 31, 2025

Voters shouldn’t either. If Buttigieg is running for governor or senator we need to remind the public who he truly is. Because he’s going to try to rebrand himself as a moderate not a silly radical who embraces transgenderism and its hyper-focus on pronouns.