Mother Jones Earns EPIC Ratio After Asking Who Will Rebuild L.A. Once Trump Deports Illegal Immigrants

The Left has a pathological obsession with cheap labor. It's downright bizarre because -- time and again -- they'll whine about how deporting illegal aliens will cause the cost of goods and services to increase, and that we'll have no one to cut our lawns or clean our toilets.

It's really a false dichotomy: they think we have to choose to have unfettered illegal immigration or cheap blueberries for our smoothies. They can't imagine anything beyond that binary choice.

Here's Mother Jones adding to the insanity by asking who will help rebuild places like L.A. if Trump enforce immigration laws:

With Trump's mass deportations, who will rebuild our disaster-stricken cities? https://t.co/8sg3zJZNAc — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) January 31, 2025

This is so tiresome.

They write:

Trump’s immigration crackdown could cause chaos for communities trying to rebuild after devastating wildfires and floods, as the vast majority of skilled disaster-restoration workers are immigrants, a leading expert has warned. Republican and Democratic voters across the US are reeling from climate-fueled disasters, with thousands of homes and businesses destroyed and damaged by the ongoing fires in Los Angeles, as well as major hurricanes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia last year. In each place, recovery depends on restoration or resilience workers, who travel from disaster to disaster cleaning up and rebuilding American communities while facing hazards such as unstable buildings, ash and other toxins, and water-borne diseases.

They act like there aren't Americans who wouldn't do this work. It's pathetic and predictable.

You guys don’t even see your slave labor mentality. I guess the democrat party never loses their stripes (or should I say hoods)



Wow. — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) January 31, 2025

They learned nothing.

Are you implying that we need essentially slave labor who are working illegally and the companies hiring them are breaking said employment laws thus denying union workers employment to ... *checks notes* rebuild our cities? pic.twitter.com/1yyp7oeZYd — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) January 31, 2025

Yes. Yes, they are saying exactly that.

We laughed out loud at this.

Well done.

Yeah, no.

Advocating a permanent underclass, who are exploited & underpaid by employers for ‘dirty’ jobs isn’t a good look, guys. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) January 31, 2025

They don't care. They think this position makes them morally superior to the rest of us.

Which is adorable.

STOP STUMPING FOR SLAVERY



STOP IT



STOP IT NOW



YOU B**CHES CANNOT STOP DREAMING ABOUT SLAVERY, WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) January 31, 2025

What's wrong with them?

We could write a book about it.

People here legally?



How did you get this racist though? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) January 31, 2025

So incredibly racist.

Does anyone else ever wonder if leftists even hear what they're saying? The lack of self-awareness is terrifying.



Note: an even more terrifying thought is that they know exactly what they're saying here. https://t.co/swiCgaC6iS — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 31, 2025

Either way, it's absolutely terrifying.

Mother Jones in with another "Who will pick the cotton?" take. https://t.co/hkxSlCPZWl — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) January 31, 2025

It's incredible, no?

It’s like hearing Lucille Bluth talk if she wasn’t funny https://t.co/E9lUoOFH38 pic.twitter.com/Fd2IDNMyLt — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 31, 2025

It really is just like Lucille Bluth.