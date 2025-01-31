Breaking News: Philadelphia Neighborhood in Flames from Plane Crash (WATCH)
Guy Who Owns Three Houses Brags About Taking Donations From Working Class People,...
Dairy State Disappointment: Testing Shows ONLY 31 Percent of Wisconsin Students Are Profic...
INSANE: Elon Musk Weighs in on Reddit Banning Comic Artist for Defending Musk...
Outright Money Laundering: Oilfield Rando Notes EPA Has Shut Down $20 BILLION Biden...
Trump Takes MORE Action Against the 51 Ex Intel Officials (Brace for Another...
Trump Cyber Storm Hits Agriculture Department with ‘Climate Change’ Website Scrub Order
Good Luck With That! Undeterred J.K. Rowling Mocks Lefties Who've Doubled Down on...
Eric Swalwell and Randi Weingarten Make Proud Endorsement for Next DNC Vice Chair...
Richard Grenell Heading to Venezuela to Let Them Know Their Gang Members Are...
Brett Favre Talks Trump, Parkinson's, and Much More
ANOTHER Legacy Media Departure Makes It a 'Bad Week for Fans of Wholly...
Sanity Restored: Federal Employees Have Until 5 PM to Remove Pronouns From Email...
VIP
Sounds Insurrection-y! Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Suggests Way Dems Can 'Fight Back' Against Tru...

Mother Jones Earns EPIC Ratio After Asking Who Will Rebuild L.A. Once Trump Deports Illegal Immigrants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 31, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left has a pathological obsession with cheap labor. It's downright bizarre because -- time and again -- they'll whine about how deporting illegal aliens will cause the cost of goods and services to increase, and that we'll have no one to cut our lawns or clean our toilets.

Advertisement

It's really a false dichotomy: they think we have to choose to have unfettered illegal immigration or cheap blueberries for our smoothies. They can't imagine anything beyond that binary choice.

Here's Mother Jones adding to the insanity by asking who will help rebuild places like L.A. if Trump enforce immigration laws:

This is so tiresome.

They write:

Trump’s immigration crackdown could cause chaos for communities trying to rebuild after devastating wildfires and floods, as the vast majority of skilled disaster-restoration workers are immigrants, a leading expert has warned.

Republican and Democratic voters across the US are reeling from climate-fueled disasters, with thousands of homes and businesses destroyed and damaged by the ongoing fires in Los Angeles, as well as major hurricanes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia last year.

In each place, recovery depends on restoration or resilience workers, who travel from disaster to disaster cleaning up and rebuilding American communities while facing hazards such as unstable buildings, ash and other toxins, and water-borne diseases.

Recommended

Outright Money Laundering: Oilfield Rando Notes EPA Has Shut Down $20 BILLION Biden Tried to Hide
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They act like there aren't Americans who wouldn't do this work. It's pathetic and predictable.

They learned nothing.

Yes. Yes, they are saying exactly that.

We laughed out loud at this.

Well done.

They don't care. They think this position makes them morally superior to the rest of us.

Which is adorable.

Advertisement

What's wrong with them?

We could write a book about it.

So incredibly racist.

Either way, it's absolutely terrifying.

It's incredible, no?

It really is just like Lucille Bluth.

Tags: ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES MOTHER JONES WILDFIRES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Outright Money Laundering: Oilfield Rando Notes EPA Has Shut Down $20 BILLION Biden Tried to Hide
Amy Curtis
Breaking News: Philadelphia Neighborhood in Flames from Plane Crash (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Guy Who Owns Three Houses Brags About Taking Donations From Working Class People, Not 'Greedy' CEOs
Amy Curtis
Trump Takes MORE Action Against the 51 Ex Intel Officials (Brace for Another John Brennan Meltdown!)
Doug P.
INSANE: Elon Musk Weighs in on Reddit Banning Comic Artist for Defending Musk Against Nazi Smears
Amy Curtis
Dairy State Disappointment: Testing Shows ONLY 31 Percent of Wisconsin Students Are Proficient in Reading
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Outright Money Laundering: Oilfield Rando Notes EPA Has Shut Down $20 BILLION Biden Tried to Hide Amy Curtis
Advertisement