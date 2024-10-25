Politico Writer Proves Democrats Are Still Into Slavery After All These Years

You might remember Carla Marinucci. We told you about her the other day, when she was lamenting the fact Oakland Police haven't stopped the criminals who keep drilling into her husband's truck to steal his gas.

She's a senior writer for Politico's California Playbook, and a die-hard Democrat.

She's also incredibly racist:

If you think food prices are high now, wait until they are deported. https://t.co/1AleqAl6uW — Carla ‘Bluechecked’ Marinucci (@cmarinucci) October 25, 2024

The Left truly thinks we need illegal immigrants to pick our food and clean our houses and replace our roofs.

Your opinions on slavery in 1859 would have been fascinating. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 25, 2024

'Cotton and tobacco will get too expensive if we free the slaves!' - Carla, circa 1859.

You would have fit in perfectly on a plantation in Georgia in 1860 — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) October 25, 2024

The best part is, she's completely unaware of this.

So your preference is to continue having a black market of labor working in the state so your salads are cheap. — Cal Bulldog (@calbulldog) October 25, 2024

Why in God’s name would you advocate for low wages and no employment protection? Because that’s exactly what you’re doing right now. — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) October 25, 2024

Anyone who knowingly hires illegal aliens should be fined and/or jailed. — That Goddamned Finkelstein S**t Kid (@Supreme____Beef) October 25, 2024

If we enforced the laws, people wouldn't do this.

You're family was forced free their slaves and you are still pissed about it...arent you. Democrats are racists — Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) October 25, 2024

Leftists when high-school dropouts make more than minimum wage at McDonald's: mUh LiViNg WaGe



Leftists when illegal immigrants make less than minimum wage working on farms: You don't want this to stop, do you? https://t.co/xNboM8V1rL — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 25, 2024

Spoken like a true plantation owner. https://t.co/mc9ck1qZeC — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 25, 2024

1: they aren't slaves and it is wrong to make them pick your crops for substandard wages

2: if they are deported, demand for food also goes down. Basic economics means the prices will inevitably go down. https://t.co/qQXimKqzOl — Mark 🐸 🗑 Samenfink (@MSamenfink) October 25, 2024

And when low wages are gone, wages for others will go up.

"If you think cotton is expensive now, wait until republicans free the slaves." Democrats haven't changed in over 200 years. https://t.co/pJ6RRWyWp5 — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) October 25, 2024

