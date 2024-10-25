Keith Olbermann Having Kittens Over Anderson Cooper and the CNN Town Hall Best...
VIP
Smug Lefty Challenges MAGA to Debate List of Nobel Prize Winners Endorsing Kamala...
SHENANIGANS! Well-Intended PA Supreme Court Ruling May Create Election Night Chaos
Non-Citizens Voting? YUP! That One Thing You Were Told Wasn't Happening Is Happening...
TRAILBLAZER: Jo Ann Davidson, First Female Ohio Speaker of the House, Dies at...
Brian Stelter Is Having a NORMAL One: Says Trump Will Use Espionage Act...
FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsin...
Supreme Court 'Watchdog' Group Turns a Blind Eye to Benefits Bestowed on Leftist...
Donald Trump Is a Mensch: Holocaust Survivor Shames Harris for Evoking Hitler to...
The Meltdown is DELICIOUS as the Word Spreads WaPo Will Not Endorse a...
Catherine Rampell Jumps Into the Lead As the Most Humorless Leftist Posing As...
Seattle Storm Endorse Kamala Harris, Ensuring Even Fewer People Will Watch WNBA Games
Rep. Ted Lieu Says WaPo Took 'First Step Toward Fascism' By Not Staying...
LOVE It! Hillary's CNN Rant Proves She STILL Hasn't Gotten Over LOSING BIGLY...

Politico Writer Proves Democrats Are Still Into Slavery After All These Years

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 25, 2024
Twitchy

You might remember Carla Marinucci. We told you about her the other day, when she was lamenting the fact Oakland Police haven't stopped the criminals who keep drilling into her husband's truck to steal his gas.

Advertisement

She's a senior writer for Politico's California Playbook, and a die-hard Democrat.

She's also incredibly racist:

The Left truly thinks we need illegal immigrants to pick our food and clean our houses and replace our roofs.

'Cotton and tobacco will get too expensive if we free the slaves!' - Carla, circa 1859.

YUP.

The best part is, she's completely unaware of this.

It sure is.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD!

If we enforced the laws, people wouldn't do this.

Recommended

FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsing Kamala WINS X
Sam J.
Advertisement

They sure are.

Nailed it.

YUP.

And when low wages are gone, wages for others will go up.

Not one bit.

Tags: CALIFORNIA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION OAKLAND POLITICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsing Kamala WINS X
Sam J.
Keith Olbermann Having Kittens Over Anderson Cooper and the CNN Town Hall Best Thing on X Today
RickRobinson
SHENANIGANS! Well-Intended PA Supreme Court Ruling May Create Election Night Chaos
Eric V.
Catherine Rampell Jumps Into the Lead As the Most Humorless Leftist Posing As a Journalist on TV
justmindy
Christina Pushaw DROPS Mother of ALL Truth-Bombs on WaPo for Their NASTY Hit Piece on Nicole Shanahan
Sam J.
Claws OUT! Mollie Hemingway ENDS Dem Strategist Defending Kamala's Word Salad in SAVAGE Back and Forth
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsing Kamala WINS X Sam J.
Advertisement