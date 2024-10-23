Politico Reporter Who Shills for Democrat Soft-on-Crime Policies Aghast When SHE Becomes Victim of Crime

The Left never thinks the policies they support -- and ruthlessly enforce on others -- will ever, ever come back to bite them on the butt.

Until they do.

Then those same Lefties are at a loss to explain why the monsters they created are now attacking them.

Here's Carla Marinucci, senior writer for Politico's California Playbook, complaining about crime:

For the SECOND time here in Oakland, thieves have drilled a hole in my husband's truck parked in driveway and drained the gas from the tank. Can someone explain: is this an Oakland thing? A CA thing? Is there anything you can do to prevent it? WTF @OaklandPoliceCA — Carla ‘Bluechecked’ Marinucci (@cmarinucci) October 22, 2024

Look, it sucks. This is expensive and wrong.

But we also bet you our next paycheck Marinucci voted for all the Democrats who have a stranglehold on Oakland and California.

Guess who enacted soft-on-crime policies?

You work for Politico and push Democrat BS all day, right? You support the Democrats right? Welcome to the consequence of their pro-criminal policies. If you want to be equitable like they talk so much about then you’ll fill up gas cans and leave them out for your local thief. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 22, 2024

Exactly.

They're just poor, and Marinucci is privileged.

That's what Democrats tell everyone else.

“I never thought the leopards would eat MY face!” pic.twitter.com/nzRpelHCgH — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) October 23, 2024

They never do.

They just need bread for their families. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 22, 2024

Just poor people who can't help themselves.

Oh no! Carla it’s just your way of paying reparations every day. You should be happy to do it. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) October 22, 2024

As someone else said, leave some full gas cans in your driveway. Do your part to make up for the injustices of the past.

Actually, crime is down.. so you are wrong — Malke (@MalkeKevin) October 22, 2024

Yeah, Kamala told us crime is down. This isn't happening to you.

Leftists suffering from the consequences of leftism.



You 'hate' to see it. https://t.co/XBMoEXjyiB — Frank 🇺🇸 (@WrkClsHero) October 22, 2024

But more than that, you love to see it.

Happened to my Atlas in the driveway in front of my house. https://t.co/z0F9ETk9fW — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 23, 2024

Criminals do this because there are no consequences.

Votes democrat, who are seriously super pro criminals in CA, and wonders why crime is happening to her family lol https://t.co/u41rUbMVqr — Kitizey (@Kitizey) October 23, 2024

It's a total mystery.

"Is there anything you can do to prevent this?" she asks as she circles the ballot for ACAB McBLM, the Democratic candidate for district attorney. https://t.co/Ev7bMxfiOo — David Pivtorak (@piv4law) October 22, 2024

One of these days she'll connect the dots.

Today is not that day.

Our STEM education is so cooked the kids don’t even understand a siphon anymore. https://t.co/VNquqQZUqL — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) October 23, 2024

Heh. Actually, it's probably because his truck has a locking gas door that can't open from the outside.

It's not an Oakland thing. It is a blue city in a blue state thing. Best way to prevent it is never vote for Democrats. Even communists are better than Democrats as they have the same goals but at least are honest about their goals. Democrats aren't honest. https://t.co/LbBMLp15FX — Conservative Not GOP 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Never_Alt_Left) October 22, 2024

All of this.

You get the government you vote for. Sometimes, good and hard.

Wonder who Carla's voting for in November?