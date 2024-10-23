Jen Rubin Says It’s a Disgrace the Atlantic Hitler Story Isn’t Dominating the...
J. J. Abrams' Latest Failed Reboot - Hillary Clinton
SUUUURE! Keir Starmer, Who Jails People for Memes, Says It's Normal for U.K....
VIP
Donald Trump Didn't Praise Hitler, but Kamala Harris Hopes Voters Are Stupid Enough...
We're Gonna Need a Bunch of Padded Rooms, 'Cause Lefties Are Not Gonna...
'They're Losing. They Know It': Liz Cheney Says If You Still Vote Trump...
Joe Biden Brags About More Americans Having Health Insurance After Forcing Them to...
Ben Rhodes Gets Self-Awareness Checked After Pushing the Left's Trump Loves Hitler BS
Adam Carolla Absolutely BODIES Pete Buttigieg Over High-Speed Rail
Karine Jean-Pierre Clarifies President Biden Didn't Really Mean Trump Had to Be Locked...
Arsonist Wonders Why the House Is Burning Down: Barack Obama Doesn't Know How...
Kamala Harris, Unelected Presidential Candidate, Has Thoughts on 'Free and Fair' Elections
COWARD: Drudge Report Jumps on the 'Trump Praised Hitler!' Media Narrative Train, Locks...
Here's an Old Post From Kamala Harris About the Guy Dems Now Present...

Politico Reporter Who Shills for Democrat Soft-on-Crime Policies Aghast When SHE Becomes Victim of Crime

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 23, 2024
Meme

The Left never thinks the policies they support -- and ruthlessly enforce on others -- will ever, ever come back to bite them on the butt.

Until they do.

Then those same Lefties are at a loss to explain why the monsters they created are now attacking them.

Advertisement

Here's Carla Marinucci, senior writer for Politico's California Playbook, complaining about crime:

Look, it sucks. This is expensive and wrong.

But we also bet you our next paycheck Marinucci voted for all the Democrats who have a stranglehold on Oakland and California.

Guess who enacted soft-on-crime policies?

Exactly.

They're just poor, and Marinucci is privileged.

That's what Democrats tell everyone else.

They never do.

Recommended

Jen Rubin Says It’s a Disgrace the Atlantic Hitler Story Isn’t Dominating the Media
Brett T.
Advertisement

Just poor people who can't help themselves.

As someone else said, leave some full gas cans in your driveway. Do your part to make up for the injustices of the past.

Yeah, Kamala told us crime is down. This isn't happening to you.

But more than that, you love to see it.

Criminals do this because there are no consequences.

It's a total mystery.

Advertisement

One of these days she'll connect the dots.

Today is not that day.

Heh. Actually, it's probably because his truck has a locking gas door that can't open from the outside.

All of this.

You get the government you vote for. Sometimes, good and hard.

Wonder who Carla's voting for in November?

Tags: CALIFORNIA CRIME OAKLAND POLITICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jen Rubin Says It’s a Disgrace the Atlantic Hitler Story Isn’t Dominating the Media
Brett T.
We're Gonna Need a Bunch of Padded Rooms, 'Cause Lefties Are Not Gonna Cope Well If Trump Wins (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Adam Carolla Absolutely BODIES Pete Buttigieg Over High-Speed Rail
Amy Curtis
SUUUURE! Keir Starmer, Who Jails People for Memes, Says It's Normal for U.K. to Meddle in U.S. Elections
Amy Curtis
J. J. Abrams' Latest Failed Reboot - Hillary Clinton
Gordon K
Ben Rhodes Gets Self-Awareness Checked After Pushing the Left's Trump Loves Hitler BS
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jen Rubin Says It’s a Disgrace the Atlantic Hitler Story Isn’t Dominating the Media Brett T.
Advertisement