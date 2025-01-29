Smoothie Criminals: Democrat Strategist Believes BLUEBERRIES Justify Illegal Alien Labor in America

Democrats love illegal aliens, so they’re obviously upset so many are being apprehended and deported by our immigration enforcement agencies. The Democrat Party which has shouted at us for years that no one is above the law believes millions of illegal aliens are. Why? Because their fruit smoothies are that important - especially the blueberry variety! Of course, Scott Jennings (bless him) had to lay down the law on CNN about illegal aliens and those who employ them.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨As Scott Jennings spits facts about businesses hiring aliens: “Employers who are part of this pipeline ought to be put on notice. You've got to play by the rules."



Democrat retorts: “I can’t wait until American women can’t put blueberries in their smoothies."



Every. Time.… pic.twitter.com/BLrZ1c2RIv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2025

Yes, Democrat strategist Jenna Arnold has now become the poster child for ‘but, who will pick our crops!’ Commenters are loving it.

BUT WHO WILL PICK THE BERRIES FOR MY $10 SMOOTHIE pic.twitter.com/0gXaVAT6qB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2025

This meme has incredibly versatile utility. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2025

Yes, Vice President JD Vance has now been responsible for two viral memes.

It’s amazing how Democrats, embracing their tragic history of being the party of slavery, keeping repeating the past. Posters see it.

Progressive arguments in favor of illegal immigration are all centered around slave labor picking crops.



Wat mean? — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) January 29, 2025

The lib elite love businesses using exploitative alien labor. Protecting the blueberry smoothie supply pipeline is paramount. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2025

Blueberries are already expensive. We'll survive. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 29, 2025

Apparently, that’s not true for Democrats - the blueberries MUST flow!

Sane people are willing to make sacrifices if it means criminal illegal aliens - you know, murderers, rapists, child-sex traffickers are jettisoned out of the country.

There will be inconveniences to get the desired results. My family is willing to sacrifice things for the country’s future. — Chad Strand (@ChadStrand6) January 29, 2025

As Miller pointed out yesterday — 1% of aliens in the US work in agriculture, and their is a guest worker program that Trump supports.



The “who’s gonna pick the crops!” propaganda has been debunked.



Someone call Snopes and make this official. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2025

Yes, we want a bright future for all American families. And if that takes the Karens, Margarets and Jennas of our nation not getting their precious blueberry smoothies, so be it!