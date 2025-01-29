Jealous Much? Check Out the Mean Girl at Vogue Who Attacked Melania Trump's...
'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding
Oh, Look, Another 'Genius' Fake News Hack Thinks DeSantis' Supporters Are Just Bots
The Hill's 'How Kamala Harris Failed to Land Joe Rogan' Story Begged for...
The Washington Post Denies Valor of Female War Heroes, Claims They Were Trans
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
VIP
Compare CNN's Reason to Subscribe to Recent Headlines and TRY Not to Laugh
That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words...
Which Ones, Midge? Madonna Laments the Dismantling of Our 'Freedoms' Under Donald Trump
Tracking Our WINS: New ICE Ticker Lists Daily Arrests and Detainers (Including a...
Erasing the Past: ‘Journalist’ at The New Yorker Can’t Remember the Last Five...
Ultimate Uber: President Trump Asks Elon Musk to Rescue Astronauts Stranded on Space...
Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our...
Freedom of the Presler: Republican Activist Reveals Why He’s Vying for a White...

Smoothie Criminals: Democrat Strategist Believes BLUEBERRIES Justify Illegal Alien Labor in America

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:39 AM on January 29, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats love illegal aliens, so they’re obviously upset so many are being apprehended and deported by our immigration enforcement  agencies. The Democrat Party which has shouted at us for years that no one is above the law believes millions of illegal aliens are. Why? Because their fruit smoothies are that important - especially the blueberry variety! Of course, Scott Jennings (bless him) had to lay down the law on CNN about illegal aliens and those who employ them.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Yes, Democrat strategist Jenna Arnold has now become the poster child for ‘but, who will pick our crops!’ Commenters are loving it.

Yes, Vice President JD Vance has now been responsible for two viral memes.

It’s amazing how Democrats, embracing their tragic history of being the party of slavery, keeping repeating the past. Posters see it.

Apparently, that’s not true for Democrats - the blueberries MUST flow!

Sane people are willing to make sacrifices if it means criminal illegal aliens - you know, murderers, rapists, child-sex traffickers are jettisoned out of the country.

Recommended

'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yes, we want a bright future for all American families. And if that takes the Karens, Margarets and Jennas of our nation not getting their precious blueberry smoothies, so be it!

Tags: CNN DEPORTATION ECONOMY FUNNY ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding
Doug P.
Jealous Much? Check Out the Mean Girl at Vogue Who Attacked Melania Trump's White House Portrait
Amy Curtis
That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words to DESTROY Joy Reid
Grateful Calvin
The Hill's 'How Kamala Harris Failed to Land Joe Rogan' Story Begged for Alternate Headlines
Doug P.
Oh, Look, Another 'Genius' Fake News Hack Thinks DeSantis' Supporters Are Just Bots
justmindy
The Washington Post Denies Valor of Female War Heroes, Claims They Were Trans
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding Doug P.
Advertisement