'Thank God They Got Him': Minority Communities in New York CHEER As Violent Illegals Are Arrested

While the Left screams about how mean Donald Trump is for deporting criminal illegal aliens, they're really further damaging their relationship with minority voters.
You know, the voters who shifted to the right in 2024. And will continue to do so if Democrats keep coming to the defense of illegal aliens.
The Left thinks every member of every minority group should be in lockstep with their ideology, and that they'd all be appalled at the deportations taking place daily.
They'd, as always, be wrong.
NYC minority communities cheer ICE raids that rounded up violent criminal migrants: ‘Get them the hell off the street!’ https://t.co/grdNimap4r pic.twitter.com/V4pObOHUpQ— New York Post (@nypost) January 29, 2025
New York City residents in Hispanic and black communities that supported President Trump in huge numbers in the 2024 election hailed Tuesday’s local immigration raids that nabbed scores of suspected heinous criminals.
Starting in the Bronx — where Trump’s support surged 35% between 2020 and 2024 — heavily armed federal immigration agents stormed through the city, targeting migrants with warrants for murder, kidnapping and other heinous crimes, police sources told The Post.
Among those arrested was Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 25, an alleged ringleader of the notorious Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua whom immigration officers took into custody at an Ogden Avenue apartment in the Bronx.
The crime these violent, gang-affiliated illegal aliens bring to neighborhoods -- often poor and minority neighborhoods -- is a problem.
And the Left ignores it.
Or doubles down on defending it, like in San Francisco.
Hey @SenSchumer @AOC go f**k yourselves. The people in these minority communities were terrorized by these criminals.— 🇺🇸 (@NJhockeycoach1) January 29, 2025
I want Schumer and AOC to call these people racist and xenophobic.
That'll be hilarious.
Of course!! Why wouldn’t they want a safer place to live? #TRUMP— Slick 🇺🇸✝️ (@KilzSlick) January 29, 2025
Absolutely hilarious.
This is what We the People want.— Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) January 29, 2025
A poll showed 51% of New Yorkers supported deportations.
Americans celebrating illegals going home. pic.twitter.com/EUJh9N3c9y— MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) January 29, 2025
United the people.
The overwhelming majority of Americans don't want illegal aliens in their communities! https://t.co/elPnmyJ0bY— Robbie Mouton (@mcgmouton57) January 29, 2025
We do not.
I'm a minority in the Rochester area where the majority of the black community here usually is against Donald Trump.— Luther LeBron Layne (@LebronLayne) January 29, 2025
Regardless of what anyone wants, I want them the hell out, period. https://t.co/JGCBz8VvN8
This seems to be a widely shared sentiment.
Including this guy, who is a Democrat, and gets it:
"Oh, thank God they got him," said a resident who lives near the complex, visibly relieved the violent thug was taken off the streets.— Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) January 29, 2025
Dems could have done this. But we chose not to. And now the voters have spoken and we have Trump.https://t.co/q4M45nVlGn
Dems messed up, big time.
