'Thank God They Got Him': Minority Communities in New York CHEER As Violent Illegals Are Arrested

Britain's Future Stands on the Edge of a Knife
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 29, 2025
Twitter

While the Left screams about how mean Donald Trump is for deporting criminal illegal aliens, they're really further damaging their relationship with minority voters.

You know, the voters who shifted to the right in 2024. And will continue to do so if Democrats keep coming to the defense of illegal aliens.

The Left thinks every member of every minority group should be in lockstep with their ideology, and that they'd all be appalled at the deportations taking place daily.

They'd, as always, be wrong.

More from The New York Post:

New York City residents in Hispanic and black communities that supported President Trump in huge numbers in the 2024 election hailed Tuesday’s local immigration raids that nabbed scores of suspected heinous criminals.

Starting in the Bronx — where Trump’s support surged 35% between 2020 and 2024 — heavily armed federal immigration agents stormed through the city, targeting migrants with warrants for murder, kidnapping and other heinous crimes, police sources told The Post.

Among those arrested was Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 25, an alleged ringleader of the notorious Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua whom immigration officers took into custody at an Ogden Avenue apartment in the Bronx.

'Oh, thank God they got him,' said a resident who lives near the complex, visibly relieved that the violent thug was taken off the streets.

The crime these violent, gang-affiliated illegal aliens bring to neighborhoods -- often poor and minority neighborhoods -- is a problem.

And the Left ignores it.

Or doubles down on defending it, like in San Francisco.

I want Schumer and AOC to call these people racist and xenophobic.

That'll be hilarious.

Absolutely hilarious.

A poll showed 51% of New Yorkers supported deportations.

United the people.

We do not.

This seems to be a widely shared sentiment.

Including this guy, who is a Democrat, and gets it:

Dems messed up, big time.

