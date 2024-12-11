Sanity Restored: Northern Ireland Set to Permanently Ban Puberty Blockers
HOO BOY: Even in Blue New York, Majority of Voters FAVOR Deportation of Illegals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 11, 2024
Earlier, we told you about The New York Times finally engaging in honest reporting about the number of illegal immigrats surging across the southern border.

Perhaps they're finally reading the room and realizing the majority of Americans want a solution to the years of unfettered illegal immigration the Biden-Harris administration have facilitated.

Here's a poll indicating popular support for the deportation of illegals:

And this is in NEW YORK.

YUP.

These shifts are incredible.

The media are going to push, and hard, to demonize deportations.

Wouldn't surprise us.

It's been a problem for years, under multiple administrations, and now the solution is that much more severe.

A ten point swing.

Exactly.

We're all just so tired of this.

And now they've got to vote for leaders who will enforce immigration law.

Tags: DEPORTATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY POLLS

