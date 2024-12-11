HOO BOY: Even in Blue New York, Majority of Voters FAVOR Deportation of Illegals

Earlier, we told you about The New York Times finally engaging in honest reporting about the number of illegal immigrats surging across the southern border.

Perhaps they're finally reading the room and realizing the majority of Americans want a solution to the years of unfettered illegal immigration the Biden-Harris administration have facilitated.

Here's a poll indicating popular support for the deportation of illegals:

NEW POLL: New York voters on mass deportations of illegals (Sienna):



🔴NYC: 51% support

🔴Upstate: 54% support

🔴Long Island: 58% support



Again, this is New York — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 11, 2024

And this is in NEW YORK.

In most of the rest of the country it is 70% or more support mass deportations. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 11, 2024

YUP.

Shift from Dem to Rep in 2024 (from 2020) by county:



Suffolk (Long Island): 11 Points.

Nassau (Long Island): 14 Points.

Queens: 21 points.

The Bronx: 22 points.

Kings (Brooklyn): 11 points.

Richmond (Staten Island): 15 points.

New York: 9.7 points.



Are people waking up? — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 11, 2024

These shifts are incredible.

"A majority of voters from the City, 51%, upstate, 54%, and the downstate suburbs, 58%, want the State to support the Feds' efforts," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said of Trump's effort to deport illegal immigrants living in the state. "Supporting the Feds also has… — Mr Shelby (@mrshelby101) December 11, 2024

The media are going to push, and hard, to demonize deportations.

There's waaay more people from NY in favor of mass deportation than this poll suggests. — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) December 11, 2024

Wouldn't surprise us.

I think is just common sense to want to find way to fix the problem from the root when the immigration crisis has gotten really this out of control — Doctentant (@Doctentant) December 11, 2024

It's been a problem for years, under multiple administrations, and now the solution is that much more severe.

Reminder: New York was the only state to have a 10%+ shift to the right from 2020 -> 2024. https://t.co/wvmGAlVmbu — Based Tom 🇺🇸🇻🇦✝️☦️ (@TomEDewey1948) December 11, 2024

A ten point swing.

So we know it is way higher for support because we all know about polls! Remember ..Kamala is going to win Iowa! https://t.co/EF4AMVxXe0 pic.twitter.com/T9ry8f4osu — David Culbreth (@OffWrestPrinc) December 11, 2024

Exactly.

Over half the population of all New Yorkers want to see deportation. Just about everyone without a special interest wants this done and over with. https://t.co/8NfADvdLki — Z-goat 🐐 (@Z_Bone_Capone) December 11, 2024

We're all just so tired of this.

They got a taste it's not worth being sanctuary. Created high crimes, increase debt and poverty. https://t.co/XmEt28JQhk — Steve SanAntonio 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@SteveSanantonio) December 11, 2024

And now they've got to vote for leaders who will enforce immigration law.