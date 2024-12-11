The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to...
The Hero NYC Needs: Watch Daniel Penny Explain Why He Has No Regrets...
ProPublica Responds to Pete Hegseth West Point Story With B.S. Lecture About How...
CBS News' Leslie Stahl Frustrated MSM's Hobbled & Nearly Dead (Let's Tell Her...
Changed or Deranged? Democrat Senator John Fetterman Takes to Truth Social Ticking Off...
Bill Clinton Tells 'The View' Hillary 'Followed the Rules Exactly As Written' (Really?...
‘Spring Chicken’ Bernie Sanders Unsure of Flying DC Capitol Coop While Much Left...
VIP
Oil on Canvas? Eco Hypocrite John Kerry on Hand for Unveiling of His...
Taylor Lorenz, Joe Scarborough, and Donald Trump: Wildcard Wednesday
Leader of Canada's Green Party Doesn't Think Trump's '51st State' Joke Is Funny...
BOOM: Pete Hegseth Cuts Lefty Rag ProPublica Off at the Knees Before They...
CNN Ratings Comparison Indicates Hosts Should Quit Squawking About Politics and Start Cook...
VIP
Fathers for the WIN: Awesome Thread of Dads Being Epic Dads Is What...
Democrats Demand Biden Commute ALL Death Row Inmates' Sentences Because of 'Systemic Racis...

After Years of Lying for Biden, the New York Times Admits Illegal Immigration Surge Highest in History

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

After taking a four-year vacay and failing to cover the Biden administration's many, many failings, the media are suddenly interested in reporting stories they wouldn't have touched with a ten-foot pole six weeks ago.

Advertisement

Earlier, we told you about CNN reporting on inflation, and now The New York TImes can be honest about illegal immigration:

They write:

The immigration surge of the past few years has been the largest in U.S. history, surpassing the great immigration boom of the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to a New York Times analysis of government data.

Annual net migration — the number of people coming to the country minus the number leaving — averaged 2.4 million people from 2021 to 2023, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Total net migration during the Biden administration is likely to exceed eight million people.

That’s a faster pace of arrivals than during any other period on record, including the peak years of Ellis Island traffic, when millions of Europeans came to the United States. Even after taking into account today’s larger U.S. population, the recent surge is the most rapid since at least 1850.

Recommended

The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Huh.

Excellent question.

This made us chuckle.

So weird, right?

The shamelessness is almost breathtaking.

They were totally lying.

It was surely an 'error.'

Advertisement

Wouldn't have had a clue.

Not.

Amazing, no?

They tried to play that card. And failed.

Bingo.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW YORK TIMES BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth
Amy Curtis
CBS News' Leslie Stahl Frustrated MSM's Hobbled & Nearly Dead (Let's Tell Her WHY...)
Doug P.
ProPublica Responds to Pete Hegseth West Point Story With B.S. Lecture About How Journalism Works
Amy Curtis
The Hero NYC Needs: Watch Daniel Penny Explain Why He Has No Regrets Following Acquittal
Amy Curtis
Changed or Deranged? Democrat Senator John Fetterman Takes to Truth Social Ticking Off Everybody
Warren Squire
BOOM: Pete Hegseth Cuts Lefty Rag ProPublica Off at the Knees Before They Publish West Point Hit Piece
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth Amy Curtis
Advertisement