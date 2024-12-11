After Years of Lying for Biden, the New York Times Admits Illegal Immigration Surge Highest in History

After taking a four-year vacay and failing to cover the Biden administration's many, many failings, the media are suddenly interested in reporting stories they wouldn't have touched with a ten-foot pole six weeks ago.

Earlier, we told you about CNN reporting on inflation, and now The New York TImes can be honest about illegal immigration:

The immigration surge of the past few years has been the largest in U.S. history, surpassing the great immigration boom of the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to a New York Times analysis of government data. https://t.co/1HwsIU6bHH — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 11, 2024

They write:

The immigration surge of the past few years has been the largest in U.S. history, surpassing the great immigration boom of the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to a New York Times analysis of government data. Annual net migration — the number of people coming to the country minus the number leaving — averaged 2.4 million people from 2021 to 2023, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Total net migration during the Biden administration is likely to exceed eight million people. That’s a faster pace of arrivals than during any other period on record, including the peak years of Ellis Island traffic, when millions of Europeans came to the United States. Even after taking into account today’s larger U.S. population, the recent surge is the most rapid since at least 1850.

Huh.

Hey how come you didn't report on this earlier? — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) December 11, 2024

Excellent question.

“I’d like to buy an adjective”



“Go ahead”



“Illegal”



“Yes, we have 20 million illegal immigrants!”



“I’d like to solve the puzzle” pic.twitter.com/RyFK8NYvND — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) December 11, 2024

This made us chuckle.

There was no immigration crisis right up until the moment Kamala got trounced. Weird. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) December 11, 2024

So weird, right?

Unreal how shameless you guys are. pic.twitter.com/amjq4guUJp — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) December 11, 2024

The shamelessness is almost breathtaking.

That’s weird because Kamala told us that the border was closed. Biden said the same. I think they might have been lying. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 11, 2024

They were totally lying.

Yeah, we know, but you forgot the “illegal” part. I’m sure it was just an accident… https://t.co/RF5aGBjWyc pic.twitter.com/lzIuQl4kXn — Drunk Piñata (@PinataDrunk) December 11, 2024

It was surely an 'error.'

NOW they tell us. Otherwise we’d never have known. https://t.co/WR5QgrBkaG pic.twitter.com/vpdUc6sOMB — David Carter (@MrDavidCarter) December 11, 2024

Wouldn't have had a clue.

Not.

It can all be said now. https://t.co/tDLHrY2bxV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 11, 2024

Amazing, no?

Imagine comparing these two as if the late 1800’s surge was about free housing, debit cards, food, healthcare, etc. and not about being penniless, motivated, and willing to assimilate and learn the langue of a new homeland. https://t.co/I6x0CF3WKV — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) December 11, 2024

They tried to play that card. And failed.

Today on "Why Trump Won." https://t.co/tisRuLqFs3 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 11, 2024

Bingo.