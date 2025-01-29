Resistance-a-Roni, the San Francisco Treat! Watch City Leaders Vow to Break Federal Immigration Laws

As Donald Trump continues enforcing our immigration laws and deporting criminal illegal aliens, the Left are not coping well.

For a variety of reasons -- the main ones being they hate Trump and they hate America -- the Left keep trying to stage a resistance. It's an odd political strategy to align yourselves with drug dealers, rapists, and murderers who shouldn't be in America to begin with, but that's the Left for ya.

Here's the leaders in San Francisco -- a city best known these days for piles of human excrement in the streets -- vowing to stand up to the BAD ORANGE MAN who is trying to do what the voters want: deport illegal aliens.

San Francisco leaders vow to break the law by harboring illegal aliens: pic.twitter.com/wPaXwVM7Kq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 29, 2025

This writer seriously wonders if some prosecutor with a spine could bring them up on RICO charges. Slap the San Francisco leaders with up to 20 years in prison and watch how quickly the resistance folds.

A safe city is NOT a sanctuary city. He got it backwards. — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) January 29, 2025

Well, it's safe for the illegals. American citizens, no so much.

Okay, send them all to Pacific Heights, Sea Cliff, Nob Hill, Russian Hill, the Marina, and St. Francis Wood. — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) January 29, 2025

Nerdrotic used to live in San Francisco (this writer is a huge fan), so she's guessing those are the swanky neighborhoods where these so-called leaders live.

Hope they don’t need any federal funding. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) January 29, 2025

Cut it off.

"We will always be a sanctuary city" pic.twitter.com/2g8UVBHduV — Phoeni𝕏 2A 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) January 29, 2025

Um, no.

Arrest these people. They will crumble after 24 hrs — me you (@my_username_8) January 29, 2025

Yep. They'll crumble like a cheap cookie.

Trump should use the Federal Gov't to make war on California. No services. Furlough all Federal employees in the state. Close down the ports, airports, all services. https://t.co/jUzvAyqzul — Heming Ernestway (@hemingernestway) January 29, 2025

Play. Hardball.

Aaaaand this is why San Francisco is a s**t city. There’s nothing great about a city where there are syringes and feces left by the homeless. Now bring in the illegals. Cost of living will go through the roof. https://t.co/YMGRVHEBSg — 🇦🇲🅟🅢🅨🅒🅗🅞🅣🅗🅔🅡🅐🅟🅨♎️ (@G_StrangeMusic) January 29, 2025

These 'leaders' don't care, because it doesn't impact them.

They'll raise taxes to increase their salaries, and ignore the problems they cause.

The only conclusion I have from people freaking out about ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS being sent back home, is that these people; A, have a very low IQ or B, have some twisted agenda.



Every single country has Immigration laws. Why is implementing them such a shock to some ppl?! https://t.co/jmU9I4Wyzn — Esther (@estheriniceland) January 29, 2025

Because they hate America and they hate certain laws.

Grandstanding will get them more attention from Homan.

👇🏻 https://t.co/zxAgI7hDzW — Dogs Chained And Throttled On X (@baileyjer) January 29, 2025

Good.

We'd love for them to get on Homan's radar. Just let us make the popcorn.