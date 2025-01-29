Resistance-a-Roni, the San Francisco Treat! Watch City Leaders Vow to Break Federal Immigration Laws

'Thank God They Got Him': Minority Communities in New York CHEER As Violent...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 29, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

As Donald Trump continues enforcing our immigration laws and deporting criminal illegal aliens, the Left are not coping well.

For a variety of reasons -- the main ones being they hate Trump and they hate America -- the Left keep trying to stage a resistance. It's an odd political strategy to align yourselves with drug dealers, rapists, and murderers who shouldn't be in America to begin with, but that's the Left for ya.

Here's the leaders in San Francisco -- a city best known these days for piles of human excrement in the streets -- vowing to stand up to the BAD ORANGE MAN who is trying to do what the voters want: deport illegal aliens.

This writer seriously wonders if some prosecutor with a spine could bring them up on RICO charges. Slap the San Francisco leaders with up to 20 years in prison and watch how quickly the resistance folds.

Well, it's safe for the illegals. American citizens, no so much.

Nerdrotic used to live in San Francisco (this writer is a huge fan), so she's guessing those are the swanky neighborhoods where these so-called leaders live.

Cut it off.

Um, no.

Yep. They'll crumble like a cheap cookie.

Play. Hardball.

These 'leaders' don't care, because it doesn't impact them.

They'll raise taxes to increase their salaries, and ignore the problems they cause.

Because they hate America and they hate certain laws.

Good.

We'd love for them to get on Homan's radar. Just let us make the popcorn.

