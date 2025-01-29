Right-Wing Watch Trolled by Priest Doing an 'Elon Musk' Salute
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Ringo Starr If He’s Worried About Being Deported
Sen. Tim Kaine Says Don't Be Fooled by Trump's Buyout Offer
DoE to Investigate School District for Turning Girls' Restrooms Into All-Gender Restrooms
Gold Bars Land Bob Menendez Behind Bars: Former Dem Senator Sentenced to Federal...
'Take a Knee' - Tonya Harding Joins Twitter
Security Agents Escort USDA IG Out of Her Office After She Defies Firing
VIP
President Trump's Boldest Move Yet ... Defunding NGOs to Protect National Interests
PHRASING, BOOM! Chuck Schumer's Latest Unfortunate Slip of the Tongue Was a Real...
ZERO RULES: Austin Woman Shares MADDENING Story About City's Non-Response to Homeless Squa...
VIP
Britain's Future Stands on the Edge of a Knife
Karoline Leavitt NUKES Media Talking Point About Doctors and Scientists Quitting Over Trum...
'All-Time Low': If the Left's Triggered Now Wait'll They See This New Poll...
WATCH: Tim Walz Joins MSNBC for WEIRD Rant About the 'Resistance' and Who's...

Return to Walnut Grove? No One's Happy With Netflix's Reimagined 'Little House on the Prairie' Reboot

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on January 29, 2025
Beccy Tanner/The Wichita Eagle via AP

Hoo boy.

Netflix has announced they are doing a reboot of 'Little House on the Prairie', the television series based on Laura Ingalls Wilder's books, that originally aired from 1974 to 1983.

Advertisement

It's a 'reimagining' of the series, so that bodes well. Especially when you recall how Wilder's name was removed from a children's book award because her novels had 'anti-Native sentiments.'

We betcha it will.

That sends up ALL the red flags.

No one is optimistic about this. Not a soul.

Yes, it is.

Bank on this.

Recommended

Right-Wing Watch Trolled by Priest Doing an 'Elon Musk' Salute
Brett T.
Advertisement

There is none.

Neither do we.

We were not clamoring for this.

Also, the showrunner is from 'The Boys', which was a pile of woke garbage in its fourth season.

Nailed it.

In the series finale, the people of Walnut Grove decided to dynamite their beloved town rather than let it fall into the hands of land baron.

This writer understands why they did it now, and maybe there's a lesson to be learned here.

Tags: BOOKS NATIVE AMERICANS NETFLIX TELEVISION WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Right-Wing Watch Trolled by Priest Doing an 'Elon Musk' Salute
Brett T.
PHRASING, BOOM! Chuck Schumer's Latest Unfortunate Slip of the Tongue Was a Real DOOZY
Grateful Calvin
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Ringo Starr If He’s Worried About Being Deported
Brett T.
Sen. Tim Kaine Says Don't Be Fooled by Trump's Buyout Offer
Brett T.
Karoline Leavitt NUKES Media Talking Point About Doctors and Scientists Quitting Over Trump's Work Order
Doug P.
Megyn Kelly in the Background was ALL of Us When Bernie Sanders Asked RFK Jr. to Condemn Onesies
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Right-Wing Watch Trolled by Priest Doing an 'Elon Musk' Salute Brett T.
Advertisement