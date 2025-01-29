Return to Walnut Grove? No One's Happy With Netflix's Reimagined 'Little House on the Prairie' Reboot

Hoo boy.

Netflix has announced they are doing a reboot of 'Little House on the Prairie', the television series based on Laura Ingalls Wilder's books, that originally aired from 1974 to 1983.

Advertisement

Little House on the Prairie, a reimagining of the Laura Ingalls Wilder book series, is coming to Netflix!



Part family drama, part survival tale, and part origin story, the series will offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the American West. pic.twitter.com/FRDG7XMPi4 — Netflix (@netflix) January 29, 2025

It's a 'reimagining' of the series, so that bodes well. Especially when you recall how Wilder's name was removed from a children's book award because her novels had 'anti-Native sentiments.'

Does it start with a land Acknowledgement statment? — Rob Eno (@Robeno) January 29, 2025

We betcha it will.

On no “Reimagining” — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 29, 2025

That sends up ALL the red flags.

You are going to mangle this into twisted, butchered, unrecognizable slop. — Eighth Century Woodchipper 🌳🪓 (@BonifaceOption) January 29, 2025

No one is optimistic about this. Not a soul.

It’s just one long never ending march through the culture to destroy what you love. https://t.co/H8BWEl2hT7 — Alan Cornett (@alancornett) January 29, 2025

Yes, it is.

‘Reimagining’ means they’re going to absolutely s**t all over the core story, characters and values that made it the classic it is. https://t.co/EMcxZGN7JW — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) January 29, 2025

Bank on this.

As one who loved both the American West and the Little House books, I can’t imagine a worse fate befalling either than having them reimagined by Netflix. https://t.co/21iSAiNmUw — John Bicknell (@JohnBick1960) January 29, 2025

There is none.

Go back and watch a few episodes of Little House on the Prairie. It will shock you how conservative the show was compared to TV shows today. I do not trust Netflix to 'reboot' this classic show. https://t.co/KkJREEojPO — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) January 29, 2025

Neither do we.

Finally, a gritty dark reboot of Little House on the Prairie. What the world was clamoring for. https://t.co/gXUpp3K8rL — Otto Von Pissmarck (@pissmarck) January 29, 2025

We were not clamoring for this.

Also, the showrunner is from 'The Boys', which was a pile of woke garbage in its fourth season.

The purpose of rebooting Little House on the Prairie is ritual humiliation of Heritage America. — C.Jay Engel 🌲 (@contramordor) January 29, 2025

Nailed it.

In the series finale, the people of Walnut Grove decided to dynamite their beloved town rather than let it fall into the hands of land baron.

This writer understands why they did it now, and maybe there's a lesson to be learned here.