YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance
Call to Arms: Colorado GOP Warns State Is Poised to Ban MOST Firearms...
AOC Says Trump Is Holding All the Nation’s Hospitals and Vital Services Hostage
Pete Buttigieg Dreams Up New Scheme to Remain a Professional Taxpayer Freeloader
Grift for the Mill: CA's Mismanagement of Campaign Finance Portal Upgrade Shows What's...
President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT
UNSERIOUS: Guess Which CA State Senator Proposed Legislation to Sue Oil Companies Over...
Rep. Dan Goldman Says Trump Is Fully Implementing Project 2025 for Unchecked Power
Guy Who Said the Internet Was a Fad Has Thoughts on Trump's Immigration...
The View's Ladies Outdo Themselves in Misinformation on Illegal Immigrant Deportation
WATCH: You Are NOT Going to Believe Who ITV Sidelined on Holocaust Remembrance...
‘Martha, do You Hear Yourself?’ Leader of Foreign Gang Downplayed by Martha Raddatz...
Tim Carney Unveils Left's Ruthless Retaliation ... Scorched-Earth Tactics When They Loathe...
Legally Blonde? Reese Witherspoon Shares Wild Story About Why She Was Once Named...

'Bunch of Crap': Watch Tom Homan SCHOOL Reporter Who Complained Deportees Aren't Getting Water on Flights

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 28, 2025
meme

You'd think after Tom Homan humiliated an NBC reporter over deportations in churches and schools they'd stop asking him stupid 'gotcha' questions.

But media aren't smart, and the narrative is more important than their dignity, apparently.

Advertisement

Which is why Homan SHUT DOWN a reporter trying the bleeding heart sob story line of questioning again:

What a refreshing change of pace.

There are tons of people who work jobs where they don't get to drink water for hours.

They live.

Not a soul.

Media are so pathetic.

He's a good one.

Recommended

YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance
Brett T.
Advertisement

They should be. But that would require actually doing their jobs.

Please.

And livestream it.

Exactly. You don't have to accept the premise of their questions.

Glad to see Republicans learning this lesson.

Media don't care about them.

There is no problem.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WATER TOM HOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance
Brett T.
AOC Says Trump Is Holding All the Nation’s Hospitals and Vital Services Hostage
Brett T.
President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT
Brett T.
Pete Buttigieg Dreams Up New Scheme to Remain a Professional Taxpayer Freeloader
justmindy
Call to Arms: Colorado GOP Warns State Is Poised to Ban MOST Firearms Under New Gun Control Legislation
Amy Curtis
The View's Ladies Outdo Themselves in Misinformation on Illegal Immigrant Deportation
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance Brett T.
Advertisement