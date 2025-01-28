'Bunch of Crap': Watch Tom Homan SCHOOL Reporter Who Complained Deportees Aren't Getting Water on Flights

You'd think after Tom Homan humiliated an NBC reporter over deportations in churches and schools they'd stop asking him stupid 'gotcha' questions.

But media aren't smart, and the narrative is more important than their dignity, apparently.

Which is why Homan SHUT DOWN a reporter trying the bleeding heart sob story line of questioning again:

A reporter claims that the violent, criminal, illegal immigrants we're deporting aren't getting enough water on their flights home...



Tom Homan's response: "That’s a bunch of crap."



You don't hate the media enough.pic.twitter.com/sM77obiYkP — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 28, 2025

What a refreshing change of pace.

And even if they’re not getting water, who gives a s**t?



A 6 hour stint with no water ain’t gonna kill you — Javi (@javisaidathing) January 28, 2025

There are tons of people who work jobs where they don't get to drink water for hours.

They live.

Their bag of tricks is getting lighter. No sane person believes this bs anymore. — 2ndGenNewMexican (@2ndGenNewMxcn) January 28, 2025

Not a soul.

I just flew a $500.00 flight and got no drink offer from a private airline so STFU lady — 45Nobelium (@45Nobelium) January 28, 2025

Media are so pathetic.

I love Homan’s response! This man is consummate professional and it gives me comfort knowing that he’s in charge of this operation.



Oh, and, f**k the media. — RegularGuy (@CJ5324920) January 28, 2025

He's a good one.

Shouldn’t British reporters be reporting on the thousands of girls in the UK who have been mistreated by rape gangs? Seems like that would be a bigger concern than if there was bar service on a flight to Colombia. — Aimee Punessen (@aimee_punessen) January 28, 2025

They should be. But that would require actually doing their jobs.

Please make these reporters walk up to @RealTomHoman with a mic every single day. https://t.co/pcP5b0C6aJ — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) January 28, 2025

Please.

And livestream it.

This is how to handle the NEWS reporters - dont let them set a false narrative! https://t.co/dKixbbGVZj — MikeeUK🇺🇸 (@M1keeuk) January 28, 2025

Exactly. You don't have to accept the premise of their questions.

Glad to see Republicans learning this lesson.

I don't remember the media being this concerned about the treatment of the women and children killed by illegal immigrants. https://t.co/hkna6fNrdu — Bryan Weatherford 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@dachsiemoron) January 28, 2025

Media don't care about them.

I don’t see the problem https://t.co/mEXiHKf3hi — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 28, 2025

There is no problem.