The Mooch Has Thoughts on Dr. Phil Joining ICE Raids in Chicago and They're Just As Bad As You'd Imagine

As if this timeline couldn't get any more fun, TV personality Dr. Phil is apparently joining ICE and Tom Homan on raids to arrest and deport illegal immigrants.

We told you about it here.

David Axelrod is not a fan (not shocking), and we expect the Lefty bandwagon to get even more jumpers-on today.

Like Anthony Scaramucci.

Dr Phil you spent your whole life talking about compassion. Don’t destroy a 50 year reputation by sanctioning this. https://t.co/NRHe2hTveH — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 27, 2025

What, exactly, isn't compassionate about enforcing laws against people who willfully and knowingly broke them?

What isn't compassionate about making sure no other women suffer the same fate as Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Ivory Smith?

There's nothing more compassionate than removing criminals from the street and deporting them so that they can't hurt Americans. — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) January 27, 2025

Bingo!

Got it you want child r*pists, gang members and murderers to be walking free in our communities. Oh yeah, that’s real compassionate. Why do you hate America so much? — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 27, 2025

Answer her question, Tony.

Says the guy who has become so much of a joke that his last name is used as a comedic unit of time.



Really, you should just sit down. — Harrison Bergeron (Un-aborted Thought Criminal) (@thekahoona) January 27, 2025

They're so bad at this.

This is compassion, for the Americans who live in Chicago. — Just Me (@redwooddesigns) January 27, 2025

It sure is.

Anthony, did you watch the video - they are going after high value targets. These are the worst of the worst people in our country.



Did the high value targets have compassion as they ravaged through Chicago terrorizing local populations?



You’re a rich guy Anthony, you are… — Walks&WallStreet (@WalksWallstreet) January 27, 2025

He doesn't care. Virtue signaling is more important than actually protecting Chicago's citzens.

Imagine thinking an illegal alien child molester deserves our compassion….. https://t.co/riCJ95gYuy — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 27, 2025

A Leftist's sense of compassion is inversely proportional to how awful a person is.

Which is why they love abortion and hate deporting illegal immigrant rapists.

Shame on you man, how can you not support the removal of bad elements from the us soil ? https://t.co/IrjHptEAZH — Pierre Armand (@pbikelea) January 27, 2025

Because reasons.

The law has no compassion mooch. Get out of politics. So it was written. If you don't like the law, change it if you can. America is a nation of laws. Maybe it's time you move https://t.co/NJzfmLXKOT — MSM Divides (@bschenky) January 27, 2025

Toxic compassion is what got us into this mess in the first place.