The Mooch Has Thoughts on Dr. Phil Joining ICE Raids in Chicago and They're Just As Bad As You'd Imagine

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 27, 2025
AP Photo

As if this timeline couldn't get any more fun, TV personality Dr. Phil is apparently joining ICE and Tom Homan on raids to arrest and deport illegal immigrants.

We told you about it here.

David Axelrod is not a fan (not shocking), and we expect the Lefty bandwagon to get even more jumpers-on today.

Like Anthony Scaramucci.

What, exactly, isn't compassionate about enforcing laws against people who willfully and knowingly broke them?

What isn't compassionate about making sure no other women suffer the same fate as Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Ivory Smith?

Bingo!

Answer her question, Tony.

They're so bad at this.

It sure is.

He doesn't care. Virtue signaling is more important than actually protecting Chicago's citzens.

A Leftist's sense of compassion is inversely proportional to how awful a person is.

Which is why they love abortion and hate deporting illegal immigrant rapists.

Because reasons.

Toxic compassion is what got us into this mess in the first place.

Tags: CHICAGO DEPORTATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI DR. PHIL TOM HOMAN

