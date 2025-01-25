Following Pete Hegseth's Confirmation, Media Double Down on Former Sister-in-Law's Debunked Abuse Claims

Guardian 'Journalist' Wonders If Trump's Gender Order Means HE'S the First Female Presiden...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Serious question, Lefties: what happened to 'believe all women'? 

A few days ago, the former sister-in-law of Pete Hegseth tried one last-ditch effort to derail his Secretary of Defense nomination: she submitted a sworn statement to Senators claiming Hegseth abused his ex-wife.

That ex-wife has denied the allegations of abuse multiple times.

So, Lefties. Why don't you believe her? Why don't you listen to her?

We know the answer: because she's not useful to your political efforts. So you ignore her and keep pedaling awful rumors about her marriage that she herself said are untrue.

After Hegseth was confirmed last night, The Wall Street Journal doubled down on that story and ran a statement from the former sister-in-law:

Despicable.

That's exactly what they are.

Too many times to count.

We hope she sues.

Really strong Brett Kavanaugh vibes from all this.

Calling this a 'journalistic disgrace' is an understatement.

Exactly. This only discourages women who are lying from coming forward.

And guess which one the Left believes and which one the Left ignores?

We see them. We DEFINITELY see them.

If only journalists were interested in getting to the bottom of this, instead of repeating debunked claims.

If only.

