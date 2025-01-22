VIP
Justice Deferred Is Justice Denied: A Tale of Two Pardoners
'This Is a Disgrace': JD Vance Shames Media for Desperate Self-Debunking Hit on Pete Hegseth

Doug P.  |  8:00 AM on January 22, 2025
Twitchy

It's said often: No matter how much you think you loathe the legacy media, it's not enough.

Example #4,762 proving that comes in the form of reports about what a former sister-in-law of Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told some Democrats about how he allegedly treated his second wife. 

The media was off and running with that one:

A memo clearly went out and the story spread. You're well aware how this kind of "journalism" works: 

Oh, and it's worth noting -- not that some of these media outlets thought it was important -- but Pete Hegseth isn't the only person denying the allegations. The person who these stories claim Hegseth was "abusive" towards also denies them, and they ran the stories anyway.

Some of the stories don't even mention Hegseth's ex-wife's denial of this claim at all!

Vice President JD Vance rightly thought this was another opportunity to shame the activist media.

The story is Hegseth's ex-wife denying it all, but the MSM didn't think that fit any desired narrative enough. 

Because they have zero shame and apparently haven't lost enough money in defamation settlements yet. 

None of this will stop them from doing the same thing all over again.

Hardly surprising.

They learned nothing from the last election and seem determined to just double down on the very things that has flushed the public's trust in the media right down the drain.

