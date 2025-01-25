Guardian 'Journalist' Wonders If Trump's Gender Order Means HE'S the First Female President

Back in November, British rag The Guardian decided to bail on X because Donald Trump won the election. We celebrated by bringing you a thread of the most outrageous, laughable Guardian headlines.

And now we have to add another one to the pile:

Do I need to write a full response to this insane nonsense? pic.twitter.com/L8inQXvcVO — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) January 25, 2025

That's a real headline. In a real story.

A story that a person wrote and an editor approved.

As this writer told you here, this Lefty argument -- that Trump's executive order on gender means we're all female now -- is scientifically illiterate and, in a word, stupid.

Our genetics are determined at conception. An embryo with a Y chromosome will be a girl, and one with an X chromosome will be a boy. Just because male characteristics don't appear until later in development does not mean that embryo is female.

😂😭 stopppp. This is not a real headline — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) January 25, 2025

It is.

Here's what that journalist wrote (presumably with a straight face):

Has the moment we’ve all been waiting for arrived? After both Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris failed to break the biggest glass ceiling, has a woman finally ascended to the highest office in America? Legally speaking, is Donald J Trump the first female president? There was a flurry of commentary this week suggesting that, by the Trump administration’s own definition, this could very well be the case. On Monday, you see, Trump kicked off his second term by signing a barrage of executive orders, including one stating that sex starts at the moment of conception – at which point, Trumpian science decrees, you are female or male and that’s it. '‘Female’ means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell,' reads the order. '‘Male’ means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the small reproductive cell.'

Egads.

But this writer's going to save this article for the day a woman is elected POTUS, and then she's going to drop it on them.

That executive order was anything but vague and confusing it used very precise language that was accurate regarding male and female.



It's like leftists have a hard time with reading comprehension of anything over 8th grade. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) January 25, 2025

They're willfully stupid. Especially when it comes to Trump.

This is all over lefty facebook, BTW. I've seen this "congratulations, you're all female" meme about a million times on there now. They think this is a super legit and clever gotcha. — Jon Stokes (@jonst0kes) January 25, 2025

It is neither legit nor clever.

This paragraph gave me brain damage: pic.twitter.com/E2kRvGSQQB — NC Optimist (@NC_Optimist) January 25, 2025

Same.

What a load of garbage.

Trump should declare himself a woman and the first female president just so we can watch them all melt down 🤩 — Kevina Gafa 🇺🇸 (@KevinaFaga) January 25, 2025

That would be HILARIOUS.

Shocking how an actual media organization chose to print this. https://t.co/trsjYQBO8u — KayR (@Kellyring) January 25, 2025

Both shocking and not at all shocking.

This is why legacy media is dying. It’s infested with absolute idiots. The industry can’t die fast enough https://t.co/Nebkj5h3Yv — justakidfromlbc (@justakidfromlbc) January 25, 2025

It cannot die fast enough.

Please. Please do this, Trump.