Guardian 'Journalist' Wonders If Trump's Gender Order Means HE'S the First Female President

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 25, 2025
ImgFlip

Back in November, British rag The Guardian decided to bail on X because Donald Trump won the election. We celebrated by bringing you a thread of the most outrageous, laughable Guardian headlines.

And now we have to add another one to the pile:

That's a real headline. In a real story.

A story that a person wrote and an editor approved.

As this writer told you here, this Lefty argument -- that Trump's executive order on gender means we're all female now -- is scientifically illiterate and, in a word, stupid.

Our genetics are determined at conception. An embryo with a Y chromosome will be a girl, and one with an X chromosome will be a boy. Just because male characteristics don't appear until later in development does not mean that embryo is female.

It is.

Here's what that journalist wrote (presumably with a straight face):

Has the moment we’ve all been waiting for arrived? After both Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris failed to break the biggest glass ceiling, has a woman finally ascended to the highest office in America? Legally speaking, is Donald J Trump the first female president?

There was a flurry of commentary this week suggesting that, by the Trump administration’s own definition, this could very well be the case. On Monday, you see, Trump kicked off his second term by signing a barrage of executive orders, including one stating that sex starts at the moment of conception – at which point, Trumpian science decrees, you are female or male and that’s it.

'‘Female’ means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell,' reads the order. '‘Male’ means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the small reproductive cell.'

Poor Chuck! Schumer Gets DRAGGED for Saying Troops Deserve Better Than Being Led by One of Their Own
Amy Curtis
Egads.

But this writer's going to save this article for the day a woman is elected POTUS, and then she's going to drop it on them.

They're willfully stupid. Especially when it comes to Trump.

It is neither legit nor clever.

Same.

What a load of garbage.

That would be HILARIOUS.

Both shocking and not at all shocking.

It cannot die fast enough.

Please. Please do this, Trump.

