REEEEE! REEEEE! Lefties Deny All the Science When It Comes to Trump's Gender Executive Order

Amid the flurry of Executive Orders Donald Trump signed yesterday (over 100 of them), was one that restored scientific common sense to the federal government by acknowledging there are only two genders.

Naturally, the Left didn't like this.

So much for 'follow the science', huh?

We'll start with this:

Under Trump's executive order, every single person in America is now legally classified as female.



All embryos begin by developing female sex organs, with male sex organs only replacing them at around 6 weeks of gestation. pic.twitter.com/W1omA1Jc09 — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) January 21, 2025

This is, in a word, inaccurate.

At conception, the X or Y chromosome needed to determine if an embryo is male or female is present.

Even as a snide joke, this is retarded. Reproductive organs are not the same as reproductive cells, and male embryos never produce ova, nor do female embryos produce sperm. — Professor Booty PhD (@ProfBootyPhD) January 21, 2025

And males never have two X chromosomes. Ever.

Absolute scientifically illiterate nonsense. Sex differentiation of human embryos is driven by sex chromosomes and it starts immediately after fertilisation. It is this kind of stupidity and ignorance, combined with misogyny, that resulted in gender ideology in the first place. — la scapigliata (@lascapigliata8) January 21, 2025

But the Left will insist they're SO much smarter than we are!

Harsh but accurate.

That is very, very wrong. Stupidity is not something to be proud of! Please read a book and stop spreading idiocy on X. — For Women Scotland (@ForWomenScot) January 21, 2025

There's no dearth of idiocy on X these days. The Left aren't coping well with our new president.

At all.

Speaking of not coping:

The Trump administration snuck fetal personhood into their anti-trans executive order pic.twitter.com/F1JhcDU8h9 — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 21, 2025

A human fetus is, well, a human and deserving of personhood.

Sorry this science bothers you, Jess.

Human Development: The Span of Life, 1974, page 28-29, George Kaluger: “In that fraction of a second when the chromosomes form pairs, the sex of the new child will be determined, hereditary characteristics received from each parent will be set, and a new life will have begun.” — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 21, 2025

Exactly this.

Try opening a grade-level textbook, kitten. pic.twitter.com/xhK7LJUW4F — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 21, 2025

And that level is probably fifth grade.

Are you expecting the fetus to be something other than a person? Cuz… — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) January 21, 2025

She's gonna be disappointed if her answer to this question is 'yes.'

It's about time Republicans started playing this game, too. Long overdue. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 21, 2025

LONG overdue.