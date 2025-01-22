SNOW DAY! X Users Share Pics of Once-in-a-Lifetime Southern Snowfall and They'll Blow...
Scott Jennings Weighs-In on Woke Cringey Church Service Endured by President Trump...
Germanic Panic! Video Shows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Making Hitleresque Salute Just Like E...
Setting the Tone: President Trump Cuts Off Rude Reporter Who Kept Interrupting His...
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Repeats J6 Lie While Refusing to Discuss Actual Deaths Caused...
VIP
Rep. Zoe Lofgren Outraged That Trump Pardoned Brian Sicknick's Killer
Sen. Chris Murphy Says We Need to Talk About Elon Musk's 'Heil Hitler'...
BREAKING: SHUTDOWN of Federal Government DEI Offices and Programs Starts Wednesday
Coast Guard Commandant Terminated for Prioritizing DEI Over Border Security
Sen. Tim Kaine Says the Idea That Democrats Want an Open Border Is...
Obama Bro Says Trump Made It Clear It’s OK to Beat Police Officers
Promise Made, Promise Kept: President Trump Grants Full Pardon to Silk Road Founder...
Lectern Lecture: Out with the Scold, in with the True - Woke Bishop...
Trump Pulls the Plug on John Bolton's Security: 'No More Protection'

REEEEE! REEEEE! Lefties Deny All the Science When It Comes to Trump's Gender Executive Order

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 AM on January 22, 2025
Twitchy

Amid the flurry of Executive Orders Donald Trump signed yesterday (over 100 of them), was one that restored scientific common sense to the federal government by acknowledging there are only two genders.

Advertisement

Naturally, the Left didn't like this.

So much for 'follow the science', huh?

We'll start with this:

This is, in a word, inaccurate.

At conception, the X or Y chromosome needed to determine if an embryo is male or female is present.

And males never have two X chromosomes. Ever.

But the Left will insist they're SO much smarter than we are! 

Harsh but accurate.

Recommended

Setting the Tone: President Trump Cuts Off Rude Reporter Who Kept Interrupting His Answers
Warren Squire
Advertisement

There's no dearth of idiocy on X these days. The Left aren't coping well with our new president.

At all.

Speaking of not coping:

A human fetus is, well, a human and deserving of personhood.

Sorry this science bothers you, Jess.

Exactly this.

And that level is probably fifth grade.

She's gonna be disappointed if her answer to this question is 'yes.'

LONG overdue.

Tags: ABORTION GENDER JESSICA VALENTI RAW STORY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Setting the Tone: President Trump Cuts Off Rude Reporter Who Kept Interrupting His Answers
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Weighs-In on Woke Cringey Church Service Endured by President Trump and VP Vance
Warren Squire
Germanic Panic! Video Shows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Making Hitleresque Salute Just Like Elon Musk
Warren Squire
SNOW DAY! X Users Share Pics of Once-in-a-Lifetime Southern Snowfall and They'll Blow Your Mind
Amy Curtis
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Repeats J6 Lie While Refusing to Discuss Actual Deaths Caused by BLM Riots
Warren Squire
Sen. Tim Kaine Says the Idea That Democrats Want an Open Border Is Fantasy
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Setting the Tone: President Trump Cuts Off Rude Reporter Who Kept Interrupting His Answers Warren Squire
Advertisement