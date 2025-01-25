Chris Murphy, Cory Booker Have a Chat About How Man Elected President Is a Threat to Democracy (Again)

Yawn.

Sorry. This writer is just getting kinda bored with the Left using the same old tired arguments about Donald Trump and his Cabinet appointments.

She'd like to see them come up with something else. Even if those new arguments are equally as stupid as the current ones, at least it would give her a different angle to write about.

Advertisement

However, the Left doesn't learn and this writer is also fine with that. Keep trying to use the same stupid tactics because it worked so well for you in November.

Like the argument Donald Trump is a threat to democracy.

He's not.

And a guy elected in a free and fair election is actually proof our system of government works.

But Chris Murphy, who thinks Elon Musk is Hitler, has thoughts about how Donald Trump and FBI nominee Kash Patel are threats to democracy. Facts be damned.

Watch:

I sat down with my friends @CoryBooker and @BrianSchatz to talk about the grave threat that Kash Patel and Donald Trump pose to our democracy. These guys have an actual "Enemies List", like a totalitarian state. We aren't crying wolf - this is a red alert moment. pic.twitter.com/wGZ27ILPNx — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 24, 2025

You are crying wolf, you disingenuous hack.

Heh. You jackasses voted for all of Bidens circus freaks. The people below have had enough of your douchebaggery. pic.twitter.com/CfPF8QRRBw — Mattox Mcmurdo (@MattoxMcmurdo) January 24, 2025

We're FED up.

Winning the popular vote and every swing state is Democracy — Scottergate (@Scottergate) January 25, 2025

The fact they've done nothing but whine about the election proves they don't care about democracy, or the popular vote.

Says the party that weaponized the alphabet agencies against American citizens and President Trump. Democrats are the enemy of America — OnemoreRock (@RockOnemore) January 25, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

What a crock-a-shyt.

You guys are trying to flip the script of what you did to Trump.

The People aren't stoopid — The Censored K9 (@canine2) January 25, 2025

If people believed this, they wouldn't have voted for Trump.

The actual audacity to sit and spew this as if you didn’t applaud for the last 4 yrs our ability to speak freely without being threatened by our government is laughable. You are literally explaining how we felt the last 4 yrs and NOW you’re worried. The DOJ memo explaining… — katw825 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@katw825) January 25, 2025

Guys like Murphy like being the bully, but they don't like it when their targets fight back.

When someone adds, "we aren't crying wolf," to a story reminiscent of a Racheal Maddow fever dream, it's probably a clue. https://t.co/TRhCnSVB5n — D Rock (@D_Rock1776) January 25, 2025

Advertisement

A big clue.

Your overwhelming dishonesty is exhausting. https://t.co/hUvX5yXPMY — CT Turnip (@ct_turnip) January 25, 2025

Extremely exhausting.

If you’ve done nothing wrong, you have nothing to worry about. https://t.co/xANC4gcDaM — Bobstrodamus (@bobstrodamus) January 25, 2025

That's what the Left likes to say.

It is a red alert moment- that

all your communist corrupt criminal cronies aka your “democrat” colleagues and the deep state actors are going to face the justice they deserve. And they deserve it due to the actions they’ve taken not because they are a different political party. https://t.co/PmzfUi5yFp — B-Scout (@FUTURESTRADER33) January 25, 2025

Their era of B.S. is coming to an end. And they know it.