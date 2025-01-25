TIME Analysis: Two-Thirds of Trump’s EOs 'Partially Mirror' Project 2025
Chris Murphy, Cory Booker Have a Chat About How Man Elected President Is a Threat to Democracy (Again)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 25, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yawn.

Sorry. This writer is just getting kinda bored with the Left using the same old tired arguments about Donald Trump and his Cabinet appointments.

She'd like to see them come up with something else. Even if those new arguments are equally as stupid as the current ones, at least it would give her a different angle to write about.

However, the Left doesn't learn and this writer is also fine with that. Keep trying to use the same stupid tactics because it worked so well for you in November.

Like the argument Donald Trump is a threat to democracy.

He's not.

And a guy elected in a free and fair election is actually proof our system of government works.

But Chris Murphy, who thinks Elon Musk is Hitler, has thoughts about how Donald Trump and FBI nominee Kash Patel are threats to democracy. Facts be damned.

Watch:

You are crying wolf, you disingenuous hack.

We're FED up.

The fact they've done nothing but whine about the election proves they don't care about democracy, or the popular vote.

That's (D)ifferent.

If people believed this, they wouldn't have voted for Trump.

Guys like Murphy like being the bully, but they don't like it when their targets fight back.

A big clue.

Extremely exhausting.

That's what the Left likes to say.

Their era of B.S. is coming to an end. And they know it.

