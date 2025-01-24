Oh, So It's TROLLING Now? Vox Tries, Fails to Shift Media Narrative on Musk's 'Nazi Salute'

There was a time this writer wanted to be a journalist. She had visions of breaking big stories, a la Bernstein and Woodward.

But that form of journalism doesn't exist in the mainstream anymore. Instead, we have 'journalists' who are propagandists for the Democratic Party, and shameless ones at that.

Earlier, Axios pondered why its baseless smears of Elon Musk didn't damage the billionaire or his company, Tesla. The fact no one trusts media anymore is lost on them, apparently.

Now Vox comes in and tries to alter the narrative on the whole 'Elon Musk is a Nazi' thing media have been running with since Monday. See if you can spot the change:

Elon Musk’s Nazi trolling exposes the collapse of America’s guardrails against some of history’s foulest ideas. https://t.co/w05LNQkxjV — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 24, 2025

See? Now it's just trolling. 24 hours ago, Musk was basically Hermann Goring.

This piece was written by Zack Beauchamp who we've covered before. He's a peach.

Zack writes (emphasis added):

Since Donald Trump’s rise to power, some liberals have developed a bad habit of seeing secret Nazi imagery everywhere on the right. Be it Laura Ingraham allegedly sieg-heiling at the 2016 Republican National Convention, a Justice Brett Kavanaugh clerk being called a covert white supremacist in 2018 because of her resting hand position, or concerns that the furniture at a 2021 conservative conference was arranged in the shape of a Nazi division’s emblem, these charges almost always end up looking kind of absurd. So when I say that Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute at Trump’s inauguration on Monday, I am doing so only because I can see no other plausible interpretation of his gesture.

Well, then Zack, you're an idiot.

Because the intepretation is the one Musk gave before the gesture: he was handing his heart to the crowd.

That, or every Democrat who has ever made that gesture is also a Nazi.

Your rules.

It shows how utterly pathetic you journos are when you take a gesture of someone throwing their heart to the crowd as a "Nazi salute" you all have lost your minds. Elon's troll did exactly what it was meant to do: Mock you guys into tripling down. Well done? — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) January 24, 2025

Pathetic doesn't begin to cover it.

That's (D)ifferent.

Hold on a second…now it’s “trolling”, not legit support for the Theirs Reich? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) January 24, 2025

This is 'We don't want a defamation suit' language.

If it were what you claim, that might be a point for discussion. pic.twitter.com/hSBSzR9yAe — CollinB (@crbrendemuehl) January 24, 2025

It's not. Even the ADL says it wasn't a Nazi salute.

Vox, through the use of multiple logical fallacies, makes a convincing case that Musk was not making a Nazi salute. — M i c h a e l H a n n i g a n, Esq. (@HanniganCork) January 24, 2025

Logical fallacies are their lifeblood.

Not wanting to be sued into oblivion, the language has started to change.



What was just yesterday, a purposeful signal, some multiple times, with purpose, to show support of all things Nazi, is now a simple troll. https://t.co/b9IoyI47cZ — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) January 24, 2025

And a 'troll' that -- *checks notes* -- 'exposes the collapse of America's guardrails' against 'history's foulest ideas.'

Or something.

These f**kers are really mad that they don’t control the narrative and flow of information anymore. https://t.co/xEePKXcPna — Mr Bo The Cat (@MrBoDaCat) January 24, 2025

SO MAD.