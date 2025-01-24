Follow the Money: RandoLand Exposes Why Catholic Bishops REALLY Oppose Trump's Immigration...
Oh, So It's TROLLING Now? Vox Tries, Fails to Shift Media Narrative on Musk's 'Nazi Salute'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

There was a time this writer wanted to be a journalist. She had visions of breaking big stories, a la Bernstein and Woodward.

But that form of journalism doesn't exist in the mainstream anymore. Instead, we have 'journalists' who are propagandists for the Democratic Party, and shameless ones at that.

Earlier, Axios pondered why its baseless smears of Elon Musk didn't damage the billionaire or his company, Tesla. The fact no one trusts media anymore is lost on them, apparently.

Now Vox comes in and tries to alter the narrative on the whole 'Elon Musk is a Nazi' thing media have been running with since Monday. See if you can spot the change:

See? Now it's just trolling. 24 hours ago, Musk was basically Hermann Goring.

This piece was written by Zack Beauchamp who we've covered before. He's a peach.

Zack writes (emphasis added):

Since Donald Trump’s rise to power, some liberals have developed a bad habit of seeing secret Nazi imagery everywhere on the right.

Be it Laura Ingraham allegedly sieg-heiling at the 2016 Republican National Convention, a Justice Brett Kavanaugh clerk being called a covert white supremacist in 2018 because of her resting hand position, or concerns that the furniture at a 2021 conservative conference was arranged in the shape of a Nazi division’s emblem, these charges almost always end up looking kind of absurd.

So when I say that Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute at Trump’s inauguration on Monday, I am doing so only because I can see no other plausible interpretation of his gesture.

Well, then Zack, you're an idiot.

Because the intepretation is the one Musk gave before the gesture: he was handing his heart to the crowd.

That, or every Democrat who has ever made that gesture is also a Nazi.

Your rules.

Pathetic doesn't begin to cover it.

That's (D)ifferent.

This is 'We don't want a defamation suit' language.

It's not. Even the ADL says it wasn't a Nazi salute.

Logical fallacies are their lifeblood.

And a 'troll' that -- *checks notes* -- 'exposes the collapse of America's guardrails' against 'history's foulest ideas.'

Or something.

SO MAD.

