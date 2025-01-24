Rashida Tlaib Offers 'Solution' to Expensive Grocery Prices That'll Just Make Things Cost...
'Because It Was Bulls**t': Axios Doesn't Understand How Musk, Tesla Remain 'Bulletproof' From Nazi Smear

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 24, 2025
Journalism meme

Oh, media.

They are so desperate to smear Elon Musk as a Nazi for his (admittedly awkward) hand gesture at the Inauguration Day rally. It's been five days and -- like a hungry dog with a bone -- they're just not letting this story go.

What they don't realize is most people don't care, because trust in media is at an all-time low and people are clearly over the 'Republicans are Nazis!' rhetoric. As evidenced by the fact media called Donald Trump Hitler for the better part of a decade and he still won reelection.

Axios, never failing to cover themselves in glory, can't seem to understand why Musk and his company, Tesla, aren't being harmed by their baseless accusations.

Here's more from Axios:


Elon Musk, the world's richest man, standing behind a podium bearing the Seal of the President of the United States, on Monday twice gave what scholars, journalists and rights groups said was a Hitlergruß, or Nazi salute.

  • It doesn't seem to have done him (or his company Tesla) any visible harm.

Why it matters: Musk shrugged off accusations of Nazi symbolism as 'dirty tricks,' laughingly thanking the Anti Defamation League after they said it was merely 'an awkward gesture.'


  • His reaction only served to further inflame much of the glee with which the sign was received within the far right.

Context: Musk has been making inroads into the far right for some time, endorsing the hard-right AfD in Germany, failing to stop the posting or amplification of pro-Nazi content on his social media site X, and responding to an antisemitic post on X as 'the actual truth.'

It's adorable they put 'context' in this story.

Cancel him. Macron's a Nazi too.

As hard-hitting as a feather pillow.

Nailed it.

An excellent point, especially following the high-profile shooting of Unitedhealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

That's (D)ifferent.

A resounding NO.

Correct. Total bulls**t.

Trust in media is at all-time lows. How much further can they sink before hitting negative numbers?

We suspect we'll find out during Trump's term.

Tags: ELON MUSK JOURNALISM NAZI TESLA AXIOS

