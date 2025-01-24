'No One Should Show Him Dignity': Ilhan Omar LASHES OUT at Fellow Democrats for Attending Inauguration

One of the most fascinating things is how a lot of Democrats -- including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton -- went from calling Donald Trump literally Hitler during the election to being downright chummy with him at events like Jimmy Carter's funeral.
Kinda makes it seem like all that 'HITLER!' hysteria was just performative politics.
For gals like Rep. Ilhan Omar, however, Trump is still a dictator. Gotta give her credit for being consistent (consistently wrong, mind you). And now Omar is scolding fellow Democrats for acting like adults.
WATCH:
Rep. Ilhan Omar slams fellow Democrats who went to President Trump's inauguration, telling @kaitlancollins she does not understand why former President Obama and Secretary of State Clinton would attend.— TheSourceCNN (@TheSourceCNN) January 24, 2025
On Trump, Rep. Omar says "no one should show him dignity." Watch: pic.twitter.com/kdjr9vboYy
You run with that.
This woman is rumored to have married her brother in an immigration fraud, was condemned for antisemitism, and was later removed from a committee assignment.— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 24, 2025
But CNN has her on as an example of some sort of moral superiority? pic.twitter.com/QdDk0L1NvS
Orange Man Bad!
Or something.
It shows you Trump believed in what he was saying.— Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) January 24, 2025
Biden was lying.
It sure does.
I see the #Resistance has reformed.— WW (@the_urb) January 24, 2025
It sure has.
Recommended
YAWN.
You people are just scum. Love watching you slip into total irrelevancy. Losers— Nicholas (@Neekholio) January 24, 2025
They are irrelevant.
What a petty woman— Jeremy (@anotherarizonan) January 24, 2025
So petty.
I don't understand how this woman still holds ANY OFFICE! 🤮 https://t.co/Tt1okkDuuy— tgtrojan (@tgtrojan) January 24, 2025
Her constituents like this, apparently.
Trump won Dearborn.— Mötley (@Motley5280) January 24, 2025
We are here because of the dignity people showed Trump.
Trump won Michigan.
The will of the People of the United States elected Trump.
What exactly can't she understand about elected representatives showing the proper protocol to the duly elected leader? https://t.co/lQf4K3tZ7h
Her candidate didn't win, so she doesn't care.
Because that’s how adults act. https://t.co/pTFdNXjGXT— Tony Paul | Detroit News (@TonyPaul1984) January 24, 2025
Which is why this is foreign to Omar.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member