Federal Employees Need to GROW UP About Trump's 'Return to Work' Order ......
AP Framing of Target Stores Ending DEI Initiatives Is Why They're Called 'Associated...
'Because It Was Bulls**t': Axios Doesn't Understand How Musk, Tesla Remain 'Bulletproof' F...
Rashida Tlaib Offers 'Solution' to Expensive Grocery Prices That'll Just Make Things Cost...
AOC Better Be Careful Because Jasmine Crockett Is QUICKLY Closing in on Being...
Hot New Media Term for 'Illegal Alien' Just Dropped
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya': Twitter Bids 'Good Riddance' as Norah O'Donnell...
OOPSIES! Eric Swalwell Just ACCIDENTALLY Made the Best Case EVER to Confirm Kash...

'No One Should Show Him Dignity': Ilhan Omar LASHES OUT at Fellow Democrats for Attending Inauguration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on January 24, 2025
Sam J.

One of the most fascinating things is how a lot of Democrats -- including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton -- went from calling Donald Trump literally Hitler during the election to being downright chummy with him at events like Jimmy Carter's funeral.

Kinda makes it seem like all that 'HITLER!' hysteria was just performative politics.

For gals like Rep. Ilhan Omar, however, Trump is still a dictator. Gotta give her credit for being consistent (consistently wrong, mind you). And now Omar is scolding fellow Democrats for acting like adults.

WATCH:

You run with that.

Orange Man Bad!

Or something.

It sure does.

It sure has.

YAWN.

They are irrelevant.

So petty.

Her constituents like this, apparently.

Her candidate didn't win, so she doesn't care.

Which is why this is foreign to Omar.

