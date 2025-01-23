Weird Flex, but Okay: PA Congressional Rep. Summer Lee Demands U.S. Theocracy While Insulting Christians

Please, keep calling voters white supremacists and xenophobic. Donald Trump won PA by almost two percentage points in 2024; maybe the next Republican can win it by five or better.

Advertisement

This is really the only argument the Left has remaining in its arsenal. And it's an old, worn-out argument on a good day. Americans are fed up and aren't going to listen to the Left scream about how we're racist because we expect our government to do its job and protect our borders.

But here's PA Rep. Summer Lee, doubling down on hating voters:

It's long been known that the true religion of the right is white supremacy and xenophobia.



None of their real values are from the life and teachings of the Christ of the Christian Bible... — Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) January 23, 2025

Even in blue NYC, a majority of voters support deportations.

So is Summer here going to argue New York City is populated by xenophobic white supremacists?

Good luck with that.

hey look, racists being racists



and at an HBCU even



yawn that's so old, boring, and worn out — von Scrappy (@VonScrappy462) January 23, 2025

Lee is the racist here.

This messaging worked really well for your side in the last election. Please keep it up.



Signed – the Republican Party. — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mikebreslin815) January 23, 2025

We're fine with them keeping this up.

Makes our job easier.

Are you aware that JD Vance’s wife is Indian? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) January 23, 2025

Lee would probably argue she has 'internalized white supremacy' or something.

You're so boring, racist. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 23, 2025

So boring.

None of us should take lectures from someone who has repeatedly demonstrated antisemitic behavior and is now condemning millions of her fellow citizens who simply want freedom, opportunity and secure borders. https://t.co/FS1AlAvAIh — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) January 23, 2025

The sitting Senator from PA is correct.

Congresswoman Lee you do realize that a sizable amount of of your constituents are Republicans (181K to the 234K Democrat’s who voted for you) and it is likely deeply concerning to them that this is how you feel about half the people you are supposed to represent Washington. https://t.co/YLrvQYyEXU — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) January 23, 2025

She does not realize this.

What is with all these Progs/Dems lamenting the fact that we don’t have a theocracy?! They want one so badly. https://t.co/QqRcsCRxeQ — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) January 23, 2025

Advertisement

They spent the entire election screaming we'd turn into the Handmaid's Tale, and now they're demanding a theocracy.

Make it make sense.

One of the beautiful things about the Trump era is even normies have stopped, pretending that people like Summer are anything, but half-wits who have gotten where they are by DEI and not by any kind of talent or merit.



I like when you cry and are sad. https://t.co/6NrvwZJqvL — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 23, 2025

So do we.

How can this woman possibly represent all her constituents if she truly believes some of them are white supeemacists? https://t.co/vIwFtWk84J — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) January 23, 2025

She cannot. And it's up to those constituents to remove her from office and replace her with someone who cares to represent all of them.