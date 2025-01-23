Weird Flex, but Okay: PA Congressional Rep. Summer Lee Demands U.S. Theocracy While Insulting Christians

President Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Has Star Turn in Hilarious ‘He’s Going Back to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 23, 2025
Twitter

Please, keep calling voters white supremacists and xenophobic. Donald Trump won PA by almost two percentage points in 2024; maybe the next Republican can win it by five or better.

This is really the only argument the Left has remaining in its arsenal. And it's an old, worn-out argument on a good day. Americans are fed up and aren't going to listen to the Left scream about how we're racist because we expect our government to do its job and protect our borders.

But here's PA Rep. Summer Lee, doubling down on hating voters:

Even in blue NYC, a majority of voters support deportations.

So is Summer here going to argue New York City is populated by xenophobic white supremacists?

Good luck with that.

Lee is the racist here.

We're fine with them keeping this up.

Makes our job easier.

Lee would probably argue she has 'internalized white supremacy' or something.

So boring.

The sitting Senator from PA is correct.

She does not realize this.

They spent the entire election screaming we'd turn into the Handmaid's Tale, and now they're demanding a theocracy.

Make it make sense.

So do we.

She cannot. And it's up to those constituents to remove her from office and replace her with someone who cares to represent all of them.

