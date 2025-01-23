Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Threatening to Leave CNN Over Midnight Time Slot Shift

Rep. Ilhan Omar Wants to Replace 1798 Alien Enemies Act With ‘Neighbors Not...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on January 23, 2025
Meme

Things are not going well over at CNN, apparently. Fresh off a very costly defamation lawsuit defeat and reports of mass layoffs, CNN's Jim Acosta is not happy with a timeslot change for his show:

Advertisement

More from The Daily Mail:

CNN anchor Jim Acosta is reportedly considering quitting the broadcaster after being demoted from his prized 10 am show and threatened with banishment to the 'Siberia' of broadcasting. 

On Thursday, rumors that Acosta has lost his morning show were confirmed by CNN boss Mark Thompson as 200 layoffs in the TV division were announced. 

He'll be replaced at that time by The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown.

This is what happens when you pretend CNN is some paragon of honesty and truth-telling.

Only in his own head.

Will change absolutely nothing for us, so we're cool with this.

Journalists gotta stick together. Or something.

Advertisement

They can give KJP his slot.

No lies detected.

Come back.

Not.

The absolute nerve.

Never. That's the exact opposite of 'star.'

