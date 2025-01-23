Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Threatening to Leave CNN Over Midnight Time Slot Shift

Things are not going well over at CNN, apparently. Fresh off a very costly defamation lawsuit defeat and reports of mass layoffs, CNN's Jim Acosta is not happy with a timeslot change for his show:

Advertisement

CNN in turmoil as anti-Trump star Jim Acosta 'threatens to quit' over midnight slot move https://t.co/Hn91a9zJYM pic.twitter.com/4mJbTaHcCM — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 23, 2025

More from The Daily Mail:

CNN anchor Jim Acosta is reportedly considering quitting the broadcaster after being demoted from his prized 10 am show and threatened with banishment to the 'Siberia' of broadcasting. On Thursday, rumors that Acosta has lost his morning show were confirmed by CNN boss Mark Thompson as 200 layoffs in the TV division were announced. He'll be replaced at that time by The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown.

This is what happens when you pretend CNN is some paragon of honesty and truth-telling.

Is he a star, though? — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) January 23, 2025

Only in his own head.

Wow. Sounds great! — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) January 23, 2025

Will change absolutely nothing for us, so we're cool with this.

Star? Who puts their "Star" on at midnight? He's been tossed into the trash-bin of history and you all him a star? — The MysterE Ghost (@TGrtStnsGst) January 23, 2025

Journalists gotta stick together. Or something.

Where will they ever find another hyper partisan person to do what @acosta does. There’s just no way you can get another person to just parrot partisan opinions. That doesn’t just grow on trees these days. — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) January 23, 2025

They can give KJP his slot.

This is what Jim Acosta thinks of himself right now https://t.co/twqzAxfsLm pic.twitter.com/ALaZGWEgIl — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 23, 2025

No lies detected.

Wait pleas stop no dont wait https://t.co/oms4x5vjTO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 23, 2025

Come back.

Not.

Doesn't CNN know how important Jim thinks he is? The nerve. https://t.co/k8uQg0KA9e — Prof Right (@Prof_Right1) January 23, 2025

The absolute nerve.

To be clear, a "star" would never be consigned to a graveyard shift. https://t.co/hrteaOOX44 — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) January 23, 2025

Never. That's the exact opposite of 'star.'