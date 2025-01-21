Desperately Pathetic Media Reduced to Picking on Vance CHILDREN at Inauguration

One of the sweetest things from yesterday's inauguration was watching the Vance family together. Vice President J.D. Vance and wife Usha have three young children, and their youngest stole the show as her dad was sworn in with her fun toddler fashion accessory.

It's been a long time since really young kids were anywhere near the White House. Chelsea Clinton was 12 years old when dad Bill entered office. The Bush daughters were 13. Sasha Obama was the youngest since JFK Jr.; she was seven when dad was elected in 2008.

So we get why people aren't used to seeing littles at White House events. But they'd better adjust quickly.

Sky News -- or whichever childless intern wrote this post -- clearly hasn't spent any time around young kids:

JD Vance’s younger children didn’t look too interested in Trump’s inauguration parade and were seen running around.



The vice president has three children Ewan, 7, Vivek, 4, and Mirabel, 2.



Latest: https://t.co/C5f9eXk1t8 pic.twitter.com/Zdg3L2t7l5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 21, 2025

Sure. Run with this.

This is exactly why you guys are becoming more and more irrelevant. Ill rewrite the headline for you.



"Kids behave like kids at inauguration." — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 21, 2025

It's a long day, it's a lot of official, formal ceremony that kids that age don't understand. They were kids.

This was the best part of the whole ceremony.



So refreshing to see kids front and center- being kids. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) January 21, 2025

Yes it was.

You are trash. This just in, Parades are boring. — DEK (@keithfhamilton) January 21, 2025

Yeah, this writer finds them kinda dull, too.

Why is the fact that toddlers got bored after a long tiring day, even remotely newsworthy?



Or is it just another desperate attempt to put a negative slant on what was an amazing day for America? No wonder your channel is on its last legs. — Spirited1 (@helen_spirit1) January 21, 2025

They can't be happy for even a second.

BREAKING:



Kids behave in childlike manner.

Parents appear to behave parentally.

Known grandfather acts grandfatherly.



MORE AT 8. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕾𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖗𝖆𝖑 𝕾𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙 (@PresbyXian) January 21, 2025

They are SO incredibly out of touch with normal people.

Breaking news: children get bored after a very long day and President Trump didn't try to sniff them. https://t.co/Xcv2hhvVf7 — Mother of Pitbulls (@Evie_B2) January 21, 2025

Media aren't used to a president who doesn't sniff people's hair inappropriately, either.

Let me translate this for you: “JD Vance’s younger children had the audacity behave like very normal 7, 4, and 2 year-olds having a long day away from home:” https://t.co/Qgz954oNYG — Anthony Bradley (@drantbradley) January 21, 2025

Any parent -- or anyone who spends time around kids -- knows this.

So many seem so removed from actual children.



This is normal.



In light of the healthy affection between Usha and JD and this, I’m hopeful for the return of the normal. https://t.co/LMYRopnWr7 — James R. Wood (@jamesrwoodtheo1) January 21, 2025

This is perfectly normal.

We haven’t had young children in DC in a very long time.

Let these children be children. No one was annoyed by them except for shrieking harpies. https://t.co/SWil33FhDL — ✨ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕟 𝕋𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕖𝕦𝕤✨ (@ChickenTendieus) January 21, 2025

Shrieking harpies are annoyed by everything though.

Now the media is picking on children.



F**k off. This is why we hate you. https://t.co/7Xt7nYWgvs — Pigeon Julie (@Julie_nzkiwi) January 21, 2025

They are picking on children. Because it's all they've got left.