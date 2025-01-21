VIP
I am a Conservative Who Supports Rule of Law and Trump's January 6...
So Science-y! Contrasting WaPo Headlines Show What a Joke Climate Reporting Actually Is
President Trump Reviews Woke Lecture at National Prayer Service
Jennifer Rubin's 'Contrarian' Election Day Humor Column Is About As Funny As a...
This Self-Awareness Fail From Rick Wilson Is Honestly Kind of Impressive in Its...
VIP
Once a 'Richard,' Always a 'Richard': Dick Durbin Brags About Voting Against Laken...
No President Has Ever Done What Trump Just Did on His First Day
The New Yorker Proves It's Still in the Denial Stage of Grief, Lamenting...
GEEZ! Ana Navarro Straight-Up Racist About Black Artists (Snoop Dogg!) Performing at Trump...
HA! Brit Hume Puts Chris Murphy In His PLACE (Bulls**t Hall of Fame?!...
WATCH JD Vance's Face While Listening to INSANELY Woke Bishop at Bipartisan Interfaith...
ADIOS! Trump Admin Pulling Zero Punches with Illegals, Deletes THIS Biden Admin Site/X...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
VIP
Waking Up and Seeing Trump Behind the Resolute Desk Signing EOs ... WE...

Desperately Pathetic Media Reduced to Picking on Vance CHILDREN at Inauguration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on January 21, 2025
Twitter

One of the sweetest things from yesterday's inauguration was watching the Vance family together. Vice President J.D. Vance and wife Usha have three young children, and their youngest stole the show as her dad was sworn in with her fun toddler fashion accessory.

Advertisement

It's been a long time since really young kids were anywhere near the White House. Chelsea Clinton was 12 years old when dad Bill entered office. The Bush daughters were 13. Sasha Obama was the youngest since JFK Jr.; she was seven when dad was elected in 2008.

So we get why people aren't used to seeing littles at White House events. But they'd better adjust quickly.

Sky News -- or whichever childless intern wrote this post -- clearly hasn't spent any time around young kids:

Sure. Run with this.

It's a long day, it's a lot of official, formal ceremony that kids that age don't understand. They were kids.

Recommended

This Self-Awareness Fail From Rick Wilson Is Honestly Kind of Impressive in Its Stupidity
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Yes it was.

Yeah, this writer finds them kinda dull, too.

They can't be happy for even a second.

They are SO incredibly out of touch with normal people.

Media aren't used to a president who doesn't sniff people's hair inappropriately, either.

Advertisement

Any parent -- or anyone who spends time around kids -- knows this.

This is perfectly normal.

Shrieking harpies are annoyed by everything though.

They are picking on children. Because it's all they've got left.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP INAUGURATION DAY JOURNALISM KIDS MEDIA J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Self-Awareness Fail From Rick Wilson Is Honestly Kind of Impressive in Its Stupidity
Aaron Walker
So Science-y! Contrasting WaPo Headlines Show What a Joke Climate Reporting Actually Is
Amy Curtis
President Trump Reviews Woke Lecture at National Prayer Service
Brett T.
W.H.O. Releasing BIG MAD Statement at Trump for Withdrawing America from Their Grift BACKFIRES Bigly
Sam J.
OOPSIES! Lawyer Repping 8 Deep State Officials Losing Security Clearance Accidentally Proves Trump Right
Sam J.
MUST-Read Thread Explains How Trump PULLING 51 Security Clearances Will ABSOLUTELY Nuke the Deep State
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Self-Awareness Fail From Rick Wilson Is Honestly Kind of Impressive in Its Stupidity Aaron Walker
Advertisement