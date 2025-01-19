'Handsome Devil': Scott Jennings ROCKS a Tux on CNN Before He Attends Inaugural Events

We're huge fans of CNN's resident contrarian, Scott Jennings. Why? Because he's smart, funny, and not afraid to stand his ground even when surrounded by Left-wing journalists.
He was on CNN last night and absolutely wrecked Paul Begala before departing for the festivities.
He also looks good in a tux, and has a great sense of humor about it, too:
CNN 'black sheep' Scott Jennings is branded 'a handsome devil' on air as he dons tuxedo before inaugural events https://t.co/Le154803wx pic.twitter.com/ActXO8SpBW— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 19, 2025
Scott Jennings wowed liberal CNN with his 'dapper' tuxedo in an appearance before he went out to enjoy the festivities surrounding Donald Trump's inauguration this weekend.
The conservative pundit - affectionately referred to as the 'black sheep' of the left-leaning network - was on for multiple segments to debate long-time Democrat strategist Paul Begala Saturday.
As the pair hashed it out with anchor Jessica Dean over Joe Biden's legacy and Trump's plan for mass deportations, both Dean and Begala made note of Jennings' formalwear.
Jennings leaned into it:
January 19, 2025
He's great.
Jennings. Scott Jennings.— MAZE (@mazemoore) January 19, 2025
Stirred but never shaken.
+1000 for the James Bond reference.
Recommended
They’re not wrong.— Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 19, 2025
They are not.
Very nice Scott! The tux and everything is fab. Quite handsome! Have fun!— KMC (@kmc17539) January 19, 2025
You are killing it on CNN. Keep up the great work!
He's great on CNN.
January 19, 2025
Laughed out loud at this.
I still think you deserve hazard pay for what you do! Thank you for bringing a little bit of sense to CNN.— Patriot Atom (@AtomDogK9) January 19, 2025
He'd deserve hazard pay.
I’m sure those on the Left would say the emphasis is NOT on the “handsome”— The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) January 19, 2025
Wouldn't surprise us. Jennings is a thorn in their side.
He looks like a younger George Clooney https://t.co/Mker3XcigB— Deb🐝 🇸🇬 (@intjgamergirl) January 19, 2025
Maybe a little bit.
He is handsome and smart 🙏🇺🇸‼️ https://t.co/RIY5Ecr4qZ— Mary2604🐆X (@Mary26041) January 19, 2025
A great combination.
