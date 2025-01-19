'Handsome Devil': Scott Jennings ROCKS a Tux on CNN Before He Attends Inaugural Events

Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

We're huge fans of CNN's resident contrarian, Scott Jennings. Why? Because he's smart, funny, and not afraid to stand his ground even when surrounded by Left-wing journalists.

He was on CNN last night and absolutely wrecked Paul Begala before departing for the festivities.

He also looks good in a tux, and has a great sense of humor about it, too:

More from The Daily Mail:

Scott Jennings wowed liberal CNN with his 'dapper' tuxedo in an appearance before he went out to enjoy the festivities surrounding Donald Trump's inauguration this weekend.

The conservative pundit - affectionately referred to as the 'black sheep' of the left-leaning network - was on for multiple segments to debate long-time Democrat strategist Paul Begala Saturday.

As the pair hashed it out with anchor Jessica Dean over Joe Biden's legacy and Trump's plan for mass deportations, both Dean and Begala made note of Jennings' formalwear.

Jennings leaned into it:

He's great.

+1000 for the James Bond reference.

Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the Weather
Aaron Walker
They are not.

He's great on CNN.

Laughed out loud at this.

He'd deserve hazard pay.

Wouldn't surprise us. Jennings is a thorn in their side.

Maybe a little bit.

A great combination.

