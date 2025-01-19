Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to Inaugural Ball

Scott Jennings and Paul Begala debated President Joe Biden’s legacy on CNN Saturday night. Well, calling it a ‘debate’ is being generous. Biden’s been absolutely terrible and by the end Jennings had everyone laughing.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Debating the Biden legacy with Paul Begala on @cnn tonight. Biden’s failures have left his own party in chaos and Trump in the strongest position of his political life. pic.twitter.com/KazdNfM9N3 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 19, 2025

Biden’s legacy is he gave us Trump - TWICE! What little he did positive for America and the Democrat Party has been obliterated by his last months in office as Jennings explained.

Posters feel anyone defending Biden at this point is doing it out of obligation to the Dem Party. There’s nothing positive to say that wasn’t refuted by the election results.

He was horrendous and they know it. It’s all performative nonsense now for the camera. — TC (@caltract) January 19, 2025

His record speaks itself. He is probably the least popular president since Carter — John R. DePerno (@DePernoJ) January 19, 2025

Short debate…”Worst president ever?” “Yep” “I agree.” Now for a word from our sponsor. — UTexan (@patrickbolin) January 19, 2025

There is no Biden legacy. Easiest debate ever — George Erickson (@GeorgeEKson) January 19, 2025

Poor Paul Begala. He has the thankless job of trying to talk up Biden. Of course, he had the misfortune of going up against Jennings while trying to do it.

that was no debate. That was a mauling of The Forehead. Jennings takes The Forehead's pants down on natioanl TV and CNN's 29 viewers. — WellHelloThere (@ThomasMorelli16) January 19, 2025

" The Forehead" didn't have a whole lot to say did he. But that's not even half of it the other half is we're finding out he was signing things and he had no idea what he was signing they were just putting things in front of him and they were either lying to him or they just told… — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) January 19, 2025

Begala makes a blanket statement about how great the Biden admin was without any facts to back it up. I think even he knows he's full of it. — mewritelaw (@mewritelawBB) January 19, 2025

We’re still laughing at Jennings ‘debating’ Begala in a tuxedo.

Scott casually laying the facts down before going to some type of pre inaugural ball/gala. The man from Kentucky has aura 😤 — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 19, 2025

You are right on the money and left them laughing. Great job! — DetroitDan64 (@DetroitDan64) January 19, 2025

Even the CNN host was like yeah not really lol — Dr. Napalm (@dr_napalm187) January 19, 2025

You have to admit it’s hilarious to debate Biden’s legacy on tonight of all nights, and against a guy in a tux who’s headed out the door to celebrate the upcoming inauguration of the guy who’s replacing him. That’s too funny!