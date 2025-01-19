Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to Inaugural Ball

Sheriff Makes Deportation Case by Showing Illegal Alien Pics and Listing Their Crimes...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:46 AM on January 19, 2025
Twitchy

Scott Jennings and Paul Begala debated President Joe Biden’s legacy on CNN Saturday night. Well, calling it a ‘debate’ is being generous. Biden’s been absolutely terrible and by the end Jennings had everyone laughing.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Biden’s legacy is he gave us Trump - TWICE! What little he did positive for America and the Democrat Party has been obliterated by his last months in office as Jennings explained.

Posters feel anyone defending Biden at this point is doing it out of obligation to the Dem Party. There’s nothing positive to say that wasn’t refuted by the election results.

Poor Paul Begala. He has the thankless job of trying to talk up Biden. Of course, he had the misfortune of going up against Jennings while trying to do it.

Sheriff Makes Deportation Case by Showing Illegal Alien Pics and Listing Their Crimes Against Americans
Warren Squire
We’re still laughing at Jennings ‘debating’ Begala in a tuxedo.

You have to admit it’s hilarious to debate Biden’s legacy on tonight of all nights, and against a guy in a tux who’s headed out the door to celebrate the upcoming inauguration of the guy who’s replacing him. That’s too funny!

